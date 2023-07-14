Home
Eaton Vance Focused Growth Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
ECFGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.35 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (EIFGX) Primary A (EAFGX) C (ECFGX)
ECFGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 31.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Focused Growth Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Mar 07, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    612783
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lewis Piantedosi

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in large-cap companies, but may invest in common stocks of companies of any market capitalization, including smaller companies. The portfolio managers generally consider large-cap companies to be those companies having market capitalizations equal to or greater than the median capitalization of companies included in the Russell 1000® Growth Index. The Fund generally expects to hold approximately 25 to 40 stocks. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, some of which may be issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries, and may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also lend its securities. The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund.

Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research.  The Fund employs a “growth at a reasonable price” investing style, seeking to acquire growing companies that the portfolio managers believe are reasonably priced in relation to their fundamental value.  The portfolio managers may seek to capitalize on market volatility and the actions of short-term investors.  The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions.  In selecting stocks, the portfolio managers will consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness and estimates of the company’s net value.  The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk through rigorous fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection.  The portfolio managers also use various risk tools to help manage and monitor the portfolio’s risk profile as well as an individual stock’s valuation, volatility and other risk characteristics.  Such risk tools include quantitative tools to assist in portfolio construction, monitoring, and maintaining issuer and industry diversification among the Fund’s holdings.  The portfolio managers may sell a security when they believe it is fully valued, the fundamentals of a company deteriorate, a stock’s price falls below its acquisition cost, management fails to execute its strategy or to pursue more attractive investment options.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

Read More

ECFGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.5% -41.7% 64.0% 31.55%
1 Yr -7.9% -46.2% 77.9% 96.80%
3 Yr -10.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 90.50%
5 Yr -4.8%* -30.3% 23.8% 86.36%
10 Yr 3.9%* -16.8% 19.6% 48.44%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -51.3% -85.9% 81.6% 95.15%
2021 -1.1% -31.0% 26.7% 78.44%
2020 9.1% -13.0% 34.8% 38.29%
2019 5.0% -6.0% 10.6% 69.10%
2018 -1.9% -15.9% 2.0% 39.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.5% -41.7% 64.0% 29.99%
1 Yr -7.9% -46.2% 77.9% 94.41%
3 Yr -10.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 90.37%
5 Yr -4.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 86.60%
10 Yr 4.9%* -16.8% 19.7% 69.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -51.3% -85.9% 81.6% 95.15%
2021 -1.1% -31.0% 26.7% 78.44%
2020 9.1% -13.0% 34.8% 38.29%
2019 5.0% -6.0% 10.6% 69.10%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 3.1% 52.53%

NAV & Total Return History

ECFGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ECFGX Category Low Category High ECFGX % Rank
Net Assets 169 M 189 K 222 B 79.62%
Number of Holdings 33 2 3509 89.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 98 M -1.37 M 104 B 78.07%
Weighting of Top 10 56.18% 11.4% 116.5% 13.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 9.10%
  2. Microsoft Corp 8.46%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 8.14%
  4. Visa Inc Class A 6.45%
  5. Qualcomm Inc 4.95%
  6. Intuit Inc 4.20%
  7. TJX Companies Inc 4.17%
  8. Micron Technology Inc 4.10%
  9. Facebook Inc A 3.78%
  10. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ECFGX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 50.26% 104.50% 4.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 65.29%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 67.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 63.73%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 49.73% 95.71%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 63.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECFGX % Rank
Technology 		41.22% 0.00% 65.70% 24.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.32% 0.00% 62.57% 43.36%
Communication Services 		11.89% 0.00% 66.40% 35.37%
Healthcare 		9.76% 0.00% 39.76% 79.06%
Financial Services 		8.73% 0.00% 43.06% 53.01%
Industrials 		6.34% 0.00% 30.65% 51.85%
Energy 		3.06% 0.00% 41.09% 19.04%
Consumer Defense 		2.67% 0.00% 25.50% 64.96%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 75.02%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 88.21%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 90.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECFGX % Rank
US 		96.26% 34.69% 100.00% 39.32%
Non US 		3.74% 0.00% 54.22% 43.69%

ECFGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ECFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.79% 0.01% 20.29% 10.33%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 59.01%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 93.74%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

ECFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 68.15%

Trading Fees

ECFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ECFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 0.00% 316.74% 58.21%

ECFGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ECFGX Category Low Category High ECFGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 68.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ECFGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ECFGX Category Low Category High ECFGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.03% -6.13% 1.75% 88.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ECFGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ECFGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lewis Piantedosi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2011

11.24

11.2%

Lewis R. Piantedosi, Vice President of BMR, has managed the Portfolio since May 2006.Lew is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management, a member of the Equity Strategy Committee and lead portfolio manager of Eaton Vance’s Large-Cap Growth Equity and Focused Growth Equity strategies. Lew plays a central role in the research evaluation and decision-making process and represents the Large Cap Growth strategies to current and prospective clients. Lew also coordinates the day-to-day management of the Large Cap Growth portfolios. While the strategy is managed by the two-member Large Cap Growth Management Team, as the lead portfolio manager, Lew is ultimately responsible for all buy-and-sell decisions. Lew’s experience in the investment management industry dates back to 1993. He joined Eaton Vance in 1999 after serving as partner, portfolio manager and equity analyst with Freedom Capital Management. He had previously been associated with Eaton Vance Management as a research analyst from 1993 to 1996 and rejoined the company in his current position in 1999. Lew graduated from Framingham State College with a B.A. in Economics and received an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Bentley College. His commentary has appeared in Barron’s, Bloomberg TV, The Boston Globe, Business Week, The New York Times, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, SmartMoney, Standard & Poor's, Toronto Globe & Mail, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

Douglas Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Doug is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management and an Equity Analyst covering the computer software, investment banking/ investment management and money center bank industries. His experience in the investment management industry dates back to 1999. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2001, Doug was a research analyst covering the computer software and internet industries with Endeca. Doug graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland with a B.S. in Systems Engineering. He received an M.B.A. from Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

