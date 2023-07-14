Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Stock Fund

ECERX | Fund

$19.25

$83.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

Net Assets

$83.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ECERX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    302630
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Gaffney

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of common stocks (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may invest in companies with a broad range of market capitalizations, including smaller companies. The Fund generally intends to maintain investments in all or substantially all of the market sectors represented in the S&P 500® Index. Particular stocks owned will not mirror the S&P 500® Index. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities which may be issued by companies domiciled in developed or emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign stocks directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts which evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities.  The Fund expects to use derivatives principally when seeking to gain exposure to equity securities by writing put options or to generate income by writing covered call options or put options.  The Fund may also enter into a combination of options transactions on individual securities.  Permitted derivatives include:  the purchase or sale of forward or futures contracts; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options; equity collars and equity swap agreements.  There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.  

The portfolio of securities is selected primarily on the basis of fundamental research.  The portfolio manager utilizes the information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions.  In selecting securities, the portfolio manager seeks companies that have sustainable earnings and cash flow, a strong and durable financial profile, secular and cyclical growth prospects, and the ability to maintain a competitive position within its industry.  In addition, the portfolio manager employs a portfolio construction process that seeks to manage investment risk.  This process includes the use of portfolio optimization tools (quantitative tools that help track the Portfolio’s fundamental characteristics such as its volatility, valuation and growth rate) and risk management techniques to assist in portfolio construction and monitoring and maintaining issuer and industry diversification among portfolio holdings.  The portfolio manager may sell a security when he believes it is fully valued, the fundamentals of a company deteriorate, or to pursue alternative investment options.  The portfolio manager may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

The Fund currently invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with substantially the same investment objective and policies as the Fund.

Read More

ECERX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -14.3% 35.6% 59.62%
1 Yr 0.7% -34.9% 38.6% 90.94%
3 Yr 0.6%* -27.8% 93.5% 82.23%
5 Yr 1.3%* -30.5% 97.2% 59.65%
10 Yr 2.2%* -18.8% 37.4% 59.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -56.3% 28.9% 86.51%
2021 4.2% -20.5% 152.6% 80.92%
2020 4.8% -13.9% 183.6% 34.39%
2019 6.7% -8.3% 8.9% 14.78%
2018 -3.4% -13.5% 12.6% 61.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -20.5% 35.6% 53.78%
1 Yr 0.7% -34.9% 40.3% 83.77%
3 Yr 0.6%* -27.8% 93.5% 82.77%
5 Yr 1.3%* -29.8% 97.2% 70.62%
10 Yr 6.3%* -13.5% 37.4% 56.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -56.3% 28.9% 86.59%
2021 4.2% -20.5% 152.6% 81.00%
2020 4.8% -13.9% 183.6% 34.79%
2019 6.7% -8.3% 8.9% 14.78%
2018 -3.4% -10.9% 12.6% 77.99%

NAV & Total Return History

ECERX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ECERX Category Low Category High ECERX % Rank
Net Assets 83.8 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 85.50%
Number of Holdings 56 2 4154 74.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 252 M 288 K 270 B 57.28%
Weighting of Top 10 38.37% 1.8% 106.2% 23.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.00%
  2. Apple Inc 6.95%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.70%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 4.12%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.32%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.01%
  7. Coca-Cola Co 2.91%
  8. Wells Fargo & Co 2.87%
  9. ConocoPhillips 2.86%
  10. AbbVie Inc 2.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ECERX % Rank
Stocks 		99.84% 0.00% 130.24% 17.13%
Cash 		0.16% -102.29% 100.00% 80.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 10.72%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 11.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 5.36%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 6.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECERX % Rank
Technology 		23.64% 0.00% 48.94% 56.74%
Healthcare 		15.37% 0.00% 60.70% 30.02%
Financial Services 		12.20% 0.00% 55.59% 77.26%
Industrials 		10.18% 0.00% 29.90% 34.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.75% 0.00% 30.33% 63.94%
Communication Services 		8.50% 0.00% 27.94% 49.08%
Consumer Defense 		8.12% 0.00% 47.71% 23.51%
Utilities 		3.56% 0.00% 20.91% 17.76%
Real Estate 		3.47% 0.00% 31.91% 24.58%
Energy 		2.90% 0.00% 41.64% 71.21%
Basic Materials 		2.31% 0.00% 25.70% 67.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECERX % Rank
US 		97.79% 0.00% 127.77% 35.62%
Non US 		2.05% 0.00% 32.38% 48.83%

ECERX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ECERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.73% 0.01% 49.27% 11.11%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 2.00% 61.08%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 82.81%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 69.57%

Sales Fees

ECERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 10.77%

Trading Fees

ECERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ECERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 0.00% 496.00% 70.73%

ECERX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ECERX Category Low Category High ECERX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 49.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ECERX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ECERX Category Low Category High ECERX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.55% -54.00% 6.06% 95.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ECERX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ECERX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Gaffney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2007

14.59

14.6%

Charles Gaffney is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s global core team. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2003. Charlie began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with Brown Brothers Harriman as a sector portfolio manager and Morgan Stanley Dean Witter as a senior equity analyst. Charlie earned a B.A. from Bowdoin College in 1995 and an MBA from Fordham University in 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

