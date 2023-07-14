The Fund invests primarily in tax-managed portfolios sponsored by Eaton Vance Management and its affiliates (“Tax-Managed Portfolios”) that invest at least 80% of their net assets in equity securities. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in Tax-Managed Portfolios that primarily invest in small or emerging companies and up to 35% of its total assets in Tax-Managed Portfolios that primarily invest in foreign securities. The Fund may also invest directly in preferred stocks and other preferred and hybrid securities of U.S. and foreign issuers of any rating category including those rated below investment grade, or unrated.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (the “80% Policy”), including common and preferred stocks held directly or through the Tax-Managed Portfolios. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in other types of preferred and hybrid securities, including those designated as debt by their issuer. The Fund may also invest directly in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in preferred securities and similar instruments. Preferred and other hybrid securities may be issued predominantly by companies in the utilities and financial services sectors and may also be issued by issuers in the real estate industry, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may also lend its securities. The Fund will at all times allocate its assets among at least three different Tax-Managed Portfolios and normally intends to invest in the five Tax-Managed Portfolios described below.

Tax-Managed Growth Portfolio. Tax-Managed Growth Portfolio’s investment objective is to achieve long-term, after-tax returns for shareholders through investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The Portfolio invests primarily in common stocks of growth companies that are considered by the investment adviser to be high in quality and attractive in their long-term investment prospects. Although it invests primarily in U.S. companies, the Portfolio may invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities issued by companies domiciled in developed or emerging market countries.

Tax-Managed International Equity Portfolio. Tax-Managed International Equity Portfolio’s investment objective is to achieve long-term, after-tax returns for its shareholders by investing in a diversified portfolio of foreign equity securities. The Portfolio invests primarily in common stocks of companies domiciled in countries represented in the MSCI Europe, Australasia, Far East (“MSCI EAFE”) Index. The MSCI EAFE Index is an unmanaged index of approximately 900 companies located in twenty-one countries. The Portfolio normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities.

Tax-Managed Multi-Cap Growth Portfolio. Tax-Managed Multi-Cap Growth Portfolio’s investment objective is to achieve long-term, after-tax returns for its shareholders through investing in a portfolio of equity securities. The Portfolio invests primarily in common stocks of growth companies that are attractive in their long-term investment prospects. Although it invests primarily in U.S. companies, the Portfolio may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities issued by companies domiciled in developed or emerging market countries.

Tax-Managed Small-Cap Portfolio. Tax-Managed Small-Cap Portfolio’s investment objective is to achieve long-term, after-tax returns for its shareholders. The Portfolio invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of small-cap companies that, in the opinion of the investment adviser, are expected to achieve earnings growth over the long term that exceeds the average of all publicly-traded small-cap companies in the United States. The portfolio managers generally consider small-cap companies to be companies having a market capitalization that falls: (i) within or below the range of companies in either the current Russell 2000® Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index; or (ii) below the three-year average maximum market cap of companies in either index as of December 31 of the three preceding years. The market capitalizations of companies within the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index are subject to change. The Portfolio normally will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-cap companies. Although it invests primarily in U.S. companies, the Portfolio may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities issued by companies domiciled in developed or emerging market countries.

Tax-Managed Value Portfolio. Tax-Managed Value Portfolio’s investment objective is to achieve long-term, after-tax returns for its shareholders. The Portfolio invests in a diversified portfolio of value stocks. Value stocks are common stocks that, in the opinion of the investment adviser, are inexpensive relative to the overall stock market. Although it invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies, the Portfolio may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities issued by companies domiciled in developed or emerging market countries.

Eaton Vance has broad discretion to allocate and reallocate the Fund’s assets among the Tax-Managed Portfolios and other investments consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and policies. In allocating the Fund’s assets, the portfolio managers seek to maintain broad diversification and to emphasize market sectors that Eaton Vance believes offer relatively attractive risk-adjusted return prospects, based on its assessment of current and future market trends and conditions. In addition, the buy and sell decisions for preferred and other hybrid securities are also affected to a larger degree by the structure and features of the securities and the current and expected interest rate environment. To the extent possible, adjustments in allocations among market sectors will be made in a tax-efficient manner, generally by

investing Fund cash inflows into underweighted allocations and by withdrawing cash from overweighted allocations to reinvest in underweighted allocations. There can be no assurance that there will always be sufficient Fund cash inflows or available cash to alter the Fund’s asset allocation without tax consequences to shareholders. The portfolio manager(s) may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process. Eaton Vance may be subject to certain conflicts of interest in fulfilling its duties to the Fund and each Portfolio. In making allocation decisions, the portfolio managers must make determinations on the basis of the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders. Additional information about the Portfolios can be found in each Portfolio’s Feeder Fund Summary Prospectus or in this Prospectus under “Further Information about the Portfolios.”