Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Multi Cap Growth Fund

ECCPX | Fund

$37.32

$110 M

0.00%

2.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.6%

1 yr return

21.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

Net Assets

$110 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Multi Cap Growth Fund

ECCPX | Fund

$37.32

$110 M

0.00%

2.00%

ECCPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Tax Managed Multi Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Jul 10, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    275659
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lewis Piantedosi

Fund Description

The Fund invests in a portfolio consisting primarily of common stocks of companies that are expected, over the long term, to have earnings growth that is faster than the growth of the U.S. economy and the U.S. stock market as a whole. Growth companies owned by the Fund may include both large established market leaders, as well as smaller, less seasoned companies. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities issued by companies domiciled in developed or emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign stocks directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts, which evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and may lend its securities. The Fund is “non-diversified”, which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund.

Investment decisions are made by balancing investment considerations and tax considerations, and taking into account the taxes payable by shareholders in connection with distributions of investment income and net realized gains.  The Fund seeks to minimize income distributions and distributions of realized short-term gains that are taxed as ordinary income, as well as distributions of realized long-term gains (taxed as long-term capital gains).  Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting stocks, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, and estimates of the company’s net value. The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s price objective for the security is reached, the fundamentals of the company deteriorate, a security’s price falls below acquisition cost or to pursue more attractive investment options. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad industry exposure among the Fund’s holdings, and by conducting an analysis of the risk and return characteristics of securities (as described above) in which the Fund invests. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process.

The Fund currently invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with the same investment objective and policies as the Fund.

Read More

ECCPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.6% -41.7% 64.0% 47.08%
1 Yr 21.2% -46.2% 77.9% 28.76%
3 Yr 5.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 19.78%
5 Yr 6.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 21.06%
10 Yr 9.9%* -16.8% 19.6% 12.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.1% -85.9% 81.6% 28.26%
2021 6.4% -31.0% 26.7% 33.05%
2020 8.5% -13.0% 34.8% 44.19%
2019 6.3% -6.0% 10.6% 34.69%
2018 -0.7% -15.9% 2.0% 14.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ECCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.6% -41.7% 64.0% 45.03%
1 Yr 21.2% -46.2% 77.9% 26.21%
3 Yr 5.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 19.95%
5 Yr 6.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 28.40%
10 Yr 9.9%* -16.8% 19.7% 25.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ECCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.1% -85.9% 81.6% 28.34%
2021 6.4% -31.0% 26.7% 33.05%
2020 8.5% -13.0% 34.8% 44.19%
2019 6.3% -6.0% 10.6% 34.88%
2018 -0.7% -15.9% 3.1% 31.65%

NAV & Total Return History

ECCPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ECCPX Category Low Category High ECCPX % Rank
Net Assets 110 M 189 K 222 B 84.63%
Number of Holdings 53 2 3509 62.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 109 M -1.37 M 104 B 75.68%
Weighting of Top 10 53.75% 11.4% 116.5% 19.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 10.45%
  2. Microsoft Corp 10.16%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 7.82%
  4. Visa Inc Class A 4.41%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.22%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.16%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.91%
  8. Salesforce.com Inc 3.05%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.01%
  10. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 2.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ECCPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.78% 50.26% 104.50% 14.01%
Cash 		0.22% -10.83% 49.73% 84.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 65.54%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 67.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 63.97%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 63.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECCPX % Rank
Technology 		37.49% 0.00% 65.70% 41.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.62% 0.00% 62.57% 57.96%
Healthcare 		14.36% 0.00% 39.76% 33.22%
Communication Services 		13.53% 0.00% 66.40% 16.82%
Industrials 		7.80% 0.00% 30.65% 26.38%
Financial Services 		6.27% 0.00% 43.06% 77.33%
Consumer Defense 		3.93% 0.00% 25.50% 47.40%
Basic Materials 		2.00% 0.00% 18.91% 34.38%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 75.27%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 88.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 83.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ECCPX % Rank
US 		98.18% 34.69% 100.00% 20.12%
Non US 		1.60% 0.00% 54.22% 67.11%

ECCPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ECCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.00% 0.01% 20.29% 5.96%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 89.59%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 94.05%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 75.39%

Sales Fees

ECCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 69.63%

Trading Fees

ECCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ECCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 0.00% 316.74% 15.02%

ECCPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ECCPX Category Low Category High ECCPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 69.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ECCPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ECCPX Category Low Category High ECCPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.57% -6.13% 1.75% 97.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ECCPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ECCPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lewis Piantedosi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2013

8.58

8.6%

Lewis R. Piantedosi, Vice President of BMR, has managed the Portfolio since May 2006.Lew is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management, a member of the Equity Strategy Committee and lead portfolio manager of Eaton Vance’s Large-Cap Growth Equity and Focused Growth Equity strategies. Lew plays a central role in the research evaluation and decision-making process and represents the Large Cap Growth strategies to current and prospective clients. Lew also coordinates the day-to-day management of the Large Cap Growth portfolios. While the strategy is managed by the two-member Large Cap Growth Management Team, as the lead portfolio manager, Lew is ultimately responsible for all buy-and-sell decisions. Lew’s experience in the investment management industry dates back to 1993. He joined Eaton Vance in 1999 after serving as partner, portfolio manager and equity analyst with Freedom Capital Management. He had previously been associated with Eaton Vance Management as a research analyst from 1993 to 1996 and rejoined the company in his current position in 1999. Lew graduated from Framingham State College with a B.A. in Economics and received an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Bentley College. His commentary has appeared in Barron’s, Bloomberg TV, The Boston Globe, Business Week, The New York Times, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, SmartMoney, Standard & Poor's, Toronto Globe & Mail, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

Douglas Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Doug is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management and an Equity Analyst covering the computer software, investment banking/ investment management and money center bank industries. His experience in the investment management industry dates back to 1999. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2001, Doug was a research analyst covering the computer software and internet industries with Endeca. Doug graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland with a B.S. in Systems Engineering. He received an M.B.A. from Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

