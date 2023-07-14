Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
28.6%
1 yr return
21.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.2%
Net Assets
$110 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.8%
Expense Ratio 2.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests in a portfolio consisting primarily of common stocks of companies that are expected, over the long term, to have earnings growth that is faster than the growth of the U.S. economy and the U.S. stock market as a whole. Growth companies owned by the Fund may include both large established market leaders, as well as smaller, less seasoned companies. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities issued by companies domiciled in developed or emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign stocks directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts, which evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and may lend its securities. The Fund is “non-diversified”, which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a “diversified” fund.
Investment decisions are made by balancing investment considerations and tax considerations, and taking into account the taxes payable by shareholders in connection with distributions of investment income and net realized gains. The Fund seeks to minimize income distributions and distributions of realized short-term gains that are taxed as ordinary income, as well as distributions of realized long-term gains (taxed as long-term capital gains). Investment decisions are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio managers utilize information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting stocks, the portfolio managers consider (among other factors) a company’s earnings or cash flow capabilities, dividend prospects, financial strength, growth potential, the strength of the company’s business franchises and management team, sustainability of a company’s competitiveness, and estimates of the company’s net value. The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s price objective for the security is reached, the fundamentals of the company deteriorate, a security’s price falls below acquisition cost or to pursue more attractive investment options. The portfolio managers seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad industry exposure among the Fund’s holdings, and by conducting an analysis of the risk and return characteristics of securities (as described above) in which the Fund invests. The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the securities selection process.
The Fund currently invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with the same investment objective and policies as the Fund.
|Period
|ECCPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|47.08%
|1 Yr
|21.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|28.76%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|19.78%
|5 Yr
|6.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|21.06%
|10 Yr
|9.9%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|12.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|ECCPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.1%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|28.26%
|2021
|6.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|33.05%
|2020
|8.5%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|44.19%
|2019
|6.3%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|34.69%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|14.11%
|ECCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECCPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|110 M
|189 K
|222 B
|84.63%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|2
|3509
|62.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|109 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|75.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.75%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|19.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECCPX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.78%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|14.01%
|Cash
|0.22%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|84.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|65.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|67.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|63.97%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|63.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECCPX % Rank
|Technology
|37.49%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|41.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.62%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|57.96%
|Healthcare
|14.36%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|33.22%
|Communication Services
|13.53%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|16.82%
|Industrials
|7.80%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|26.38%
|Financial Services
|6.27%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|77.33%
|Consumer Defense
|3.93%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|47.40%
|Basic Materials
|2.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|34.38%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|75.27%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|88.46%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|83.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ECCPX % Rank
|US
|98.18%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|20.12%
|Non US
|1.60%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|67.11%
|ECCPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.00%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|5.96%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|89.59%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.05%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|75.39%
|ECCPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|69.63%
|ECCPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ECCPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|15.02%
|ECCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECCPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|69.24%
|ECCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ECCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ECCPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.57%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|97.56%
|ECCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.752
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2013
8.58
8.6%
Lewis R. Piantedosi, Vice President of BMR, has managed the Portfolio since May 2006.Lew is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management, a member of the Equity Strategy Committee and lead portfolio manager of Eaton Vance’s Large-Cap Growth Equity and Focused Growth Equity strategies. Lew plays a central role in the research evaluation and decision-making process and represents the Large Cap Growth strategies to current and prospective clients. Lew also coordinates the day-to-day management of the Large Cap Growth portfolios. While the strategy is managed by the two-member Large Cap Growth Management Team, as the lead portfolio manager, Lew is ultimately responsible for all buy-and-sell decisions. Lew’s experience in the investment management industry dates back to 1993. He joined Eaton Vance in 1999 after serving as partner, portfolio manager and equity analyst with Freedom Capital Management. He had previously been associated with Eaton Vance Management as a research analyst from 1993 to 1996 and rejoined the company in his current position in 1999. Lew graduated from Framingham State College with a B.A. in Economics and received an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Bentley College. His commentary has appeared in Barron’s, Bloomberg TV, The Boston Globe, Business Week, The New York Times, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, SmartMoney, Standard & Poor's, Toronto Globe & Mail, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Doug is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management and an Equity Analyst covering the computer software, investment banking/ investment management and money center bank industries. His experience in the investment management industry dates back to 1999. Prior to joining Eaton Vance in 2001, Doug was a research analyst covering the computer software and internet industries with Endeca. Doug graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland with a B.S. in Systems Engineering. He received an M.B.A. from Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
