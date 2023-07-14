The Fund pursues its investment objective by (i) investing its assets pursuant to the Campbell Systematic Macro Program, (ii) allocating up to 25% of its total assets in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Campbell Systematic Macro Offshore Limited (the “Subsidiary”), which is organized under the acts of the Cayman Islands and employs the Adviser’s Campbell Systematic Macro Program (as described below), and (iii) allocating the remainder of its assets directly in a portfolio of investment grade securities (including government securities) for cash management purposes. Securities rated in the four highest categories by the ratings agencies are considered investment grade.

The Fund invests pursuant to the Adviser’s Campbell Systematic Macro Program, which uses quantitative modeling to develop and maintain systematic trading strategies driven by scientific analysis of financial data across global financial and commodity markets. The Campbell Systematic Macro Program seeks to systematically identify price trends and to develop macro and fundamental themes that exploit asset mispricing. As a pioneer in systematic trend following, innovating modeling techniques can be developed to extract relationships and to identify trends occurring within and across markets and asset classes globally. Other complimentary systematic strategies are incorporated, such as relative value (i.e., a trading strategy that looks for opportunities based on an asset’s value as compared to the value of similar assets. In contrast, absolute value looks only at an asset’s intrinsic value and does not compare it to other assets) and mean reversion (i.e., a trading strategy based on the concept that prices and returns eventually move back toward the mean or average. This mean or average can be the historical average of the price or return, or another relevant average such as the growth in the economy or the average return of an industry). A systematic process eliminates emotion, “key person” risk, and provides an ability to participate in trends during periods of extended momentum without any directional bias. Key person risk is the risk that results when a fund’s investment program is highly dependent on the investment skill and dedication of a small number of “key” persons at an adviser, which can result in decreased investment results if these “key” persons become unable to apply their full attention to the management of a fund’s investments for health or other reasons. In addition, a diversity of investment style and the ability to invest long and short across global asset classes and markets enables investment opportunities in a variety of economic environments. The Fund is generally intended to have a low correlation to the equity, bond and credit markets. There is no assurance, however, that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

The Fund intends to trade in a broad range of instruments, including but not limited to, futures (including commodity futures, index futures, equity futures, bond futures and interest rate futures), currency forwards, options and swaps (including commodity swaps, swaps on commodity futures, equity swaps, swaps on index futures, total

return swaps and interest rate swaps), either by investing directly in the instruments or, indirectly, by investing in the Subsidiary which invests in the instruments. From time to time, the Fund can have significant exposure to non-U.S. dollar denominated currencies, including emerging markets currencies.

The Adviser will attempt to mitigate risk through diversification of holdings and through monitoring of the portfolio, the Fund’s counterparties, and other risk measures. Individual market positions are constrained to ensure that no one market or asset class represents an outsized portion of the Fund’s portfolio risk. The Adviser evaluates changes in signals daily, and execution is controlled by its intraday risk management and execution platform. The Fund may utilize proprietary or third party trading algorithms in order to minimize market impact and reduce trading costs.

The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, (the “1940 Act”) which means that the Fund may invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. The Fund may not invest more than 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments.

Investments in the Subsidiary, which has the same investment objective as the Fund, are intended to provide the Fund with indirect exposure to futures contracts and commodities in a manner consistent with the limitations and requirements of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”) that apply to the Fund, which limit the amount of income the Fund may receive from certain sources. Applicable federal tax requirements generally limit the degree to which the Fund may invest in the Subsidiary to an amount not exceeding 25% of its total assets. To the extent they are applicable to the investment activities of the Subsidiary, the Subsidiary will be subject to the same investment restrictions and limitations, and follow the same compliance policies and procedures, as the Fund. The Fund complies with Section 8 and Section 18 of the 1940 Act, governing investment policies and capital structure and leverage, respectively, on an aggregate basis with the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary also complies with Section 17 of the 1940 Act relating to affiliated transactions and custody.