Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
-11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$384 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 3.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund pursues its investment objective by (i) investing its assets pursuant to the Campbell Systematic Macro Program, (ii) allocating up to 25% of its total assets in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Campbell Systematic Macro Offshore Limited (the “Subsidiary”), which is organized under the acts of the Cayman Islands and employs the Adviser’s Campbell Systematic Macro Program (as described below), and (iii) allocating the remainder of its assets directly in a portfolio of investment grade securities (including government securities) for cash management purposes. Securities rated in the four highest categories by the ratings agencies are considered investment grade.
The Fund invests pursuant to the Adviser’s Campbell Systematic Macro Program, which uses quantitative modeling to develop and maintain systematic trading strategies driven by scientific analysis of financial data across global financial and commodity markets. The Campbell Systematic Macro Program seeks to systematically identify price trends and to develop macro and fundamental themes that exploit asset mispricing. As a pioneer in systematic trend following, innovating modeling techniques can be developed to extract relationships and to identify trends occurring within and across markets and asset classes globally. Other complimentary systematic strategies are incorporated, such as relative value (i.e., a trading strategy that looks for opportunities based on an asset’s value as compared to the value of similar assets. In contrast, absolute value looks only at an asset’s intrinsic value and does not compare it to other assets) and mean reversion (i.e., a trading strategy based on the concept that prices and returns eventually move back toward the mean or average. This mean or average can be the historical average of the price or return, or another relevant average such as the growth in the economy or the average return of an industry). A systematic process eliminates emotion, “key person” risk, and provides an ability to participate in trends during periods of extended momentum without any directional bias. Key person risk is the risk that results when a fund’s investment program is highly dependent on the investment skill and dedication of a small number of “key” persons at an adviser, which can result in decreased investment results if these “key” persons become unable to apply their full attention to the management of a fund’s investments for health or other reasons. In addition, a diversity of investment style and the ability to invest long and short across global asset classes and markets enables investment opportunities in a variety of economic environments. The Fund is generally intended to have a low correlation to the equity, bond and credit markets. There is no assurance, however, that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.
The Fund intends to trade in a broad range of instruments, including but not limited to, futures (including commodity futures, index futures, equity futures, bond futures and interest rate futures), currency forwards, options and swaps (including commodity swaps, swaps on commodity futures, equity swaps, swaps on index futures, total
return swaps and interest rate swaps), either by investing directly in the instruments or, indirectly, by investing in the Subsidiary which invests in the instruments. From time to time, the Fund can have significant exposure to non-U.S. dollar denominated currencies, including emerging markets currencies.
The Adviser will attempt to mitigate risk through diversification of holdings and through monitoring of the portfolio, the Fund’s counterparties, and other risk measures. Individual market positions are constrained to ensure that no one market or asset class represents an outsized portion of the Fund’s portfolio risk. The Adviser evaluates changes in signals daily, and execution is controlled by its intraday risk management and execution platform. The Fund may utilize proprietary or third party trading algorithms in order to minimize market impact and reduce trading costs.
The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, (the “1940 Act”) which means that the Fund may invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. The Fund may not invest more than 15% of its net assets in illiquid investments.
Investments in the Subsidiary, which has the same investment objective as the Fund, are intended to provide the Fund with indirect exposure to futures contracts and commodities in a manner consistent with the limitations and requirements of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”) that apply to the Fund, which limit the amount of income the Fund may receive from certain sources. Applicable federal tax requirements generally limit the degree to which the Fund may invest in the Subsidiary to an amount not exceeding 25% of its total assets. To the extent they are applicable to the investment activities of the Subsidiary, the Subsidiary will be subject to the same investment restrictions and limitations, and follow the same compliance policies and procedures, as the Fund. The Fund complies with Section 8 and Section 18 of the 1940 Act, governing investment policies and capital structure and leverage, respectively, on an aggregate basis with the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary also complies with Section 17 of the 1940 Act relating to affiliated transactions and custody.
|Period
|EBSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-7.4%
|14.6%
|24.47%
|1 Yr
|-11.7%
|-16.1%
|36.5%
|73.12%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-7.9%
|13.3%
|37.08%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-5.3%
|10.0%
|66.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.4%
|4.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EBSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|12.5%
|-16.4%
|12.9%
|50.54%
|2021
|0.2%
|-9.3%
|17.5%
|90.22%
|2020
|0.7%
|-25.8%
|2.2%
|94.19%
|2019
|-1.7%
|-5.1%
|21.0%
|40.79%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-20.3%
|4.6%
|83.10%
|Period
|EBSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-7.4%
|14.6%
|24.47%
|1 Yr
|-11.7%
|-20.3%
|36.5%
|67.74%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-9.0%
|11.1%
|30.34%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-5.7%
|8.7%
|62.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.4%
|4.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|EBSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|12.5%
|-16.4%
|12.9%
|50.54%
|2021
|0.2%
|-9.3%
|17.5%
|90.22%
|2020
|0.7%
|-20.3%
|2.5%
|94.19%
|2019
|-1.7%
|-5.1%
|21.0%
|47.37%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-20.3%
|6.7%
|87.32%
|EBSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EBSCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|384 M
|2.12 M
|1.74 B
|54.26%
|Number of Holdings
|1019
|3
|876
|39.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-1.87 M
|-100 M
|2.04 B
|23.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|20.3%
|94.0%
|0.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EBSCX % Rank
|Cash
|132.26%
|-687.11%
|117.03%
|96.81%
|Other
|10.41%
|0.00%
|58.63%
|71.28%
|Stocks
|6.09%
|-1.78%
|72.26%
|4.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|45.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.27%
|55.32%
|Bonds
|-48.76%
|-50.36%
|717.59%
|6.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EBSCX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.63%
|29.69%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.08%
|82.81%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.27%
|99.97%
|40.63%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.73%
|25.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.51%
|60.94%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.46%
|21.88%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|14.06%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.03%
|20.13%
|85.94%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.38%
|39.06%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.37%
|82.81%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.01%
|34.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EBSCX % Rank
|US
|6.09%
|-5.85%
|56.89%
|11.70%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.59%
|6.38%
|EBSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.11%
|0.75%
|12.88%
|16.13%
|Management Fee
|1.64%
|0.65%
|2.99%
|85.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|78.69%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.09%
|0.45%
|N/A
|EBSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|29.41%
|EBSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EBSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|198.00%
|45.71%
|EBSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EBSCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.77%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.43%
|EBSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|EBSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EBSCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.67%
|-3.14%
|1.55%
|93.55%
|EBSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$1.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.688
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2017
4.84
4.8%
Dr. Kevin Cole, joined Campbell in October 2003 and has served as Chief Research Officer, since June 2017. Dr. Cole was appointed to Campbell’s Board of Directors in January 2019. In February 2017, Dr. Cole was appointed to serve Campbell and its affiliates as an executive officer. Since joining the firm, Dr. Cole has had a significant role in the ongoing research and development of Campbell’s trading systems and models. Dr. Cole was appointed as Co-Chair of Campbell’s Investment Committee in September 2017. As Chief Research Officer, Dr. Cole is responsible for the management of the research and investment process at the firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 16, 2021
0.79
0.8%
Dr. Grace Lo joined Campbell in February 2006 and currently serves as a Managing Director. Dr. Lo leads Campbell’s Risk and Portfolio team in Research and is also a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Dr. Lo was appointed to Campbell’s Investment Committee in March 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 16, 2021
0.79
0.8%
John R. Radle joined Campbell in June 2005 and was appointed Managing Director, Global Head of Trading in October 2012. He was appointed to the Campbell's Investment Committee in April 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|14.09
|5.41
|5.06
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...