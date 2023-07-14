Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Eaton Vance Short Duration Inflation-Protected Income Fund

EARRX | Fund

$9.73

$979 M

5.70%

$0.55

0.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$979 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EARRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Short Duration Inflation-Protected Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    8024888
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Ellis

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective of real return by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in “inflation protected” instruments, which include (i) inflation-indexed debt obligations of varying maturities issued by the United States and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities (such as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or “TIPS”), corporations and other issuers and (ii) other fixed or floating-rate debt obligations (including junior and senior loans (“loans”)) with respect to which the Fund enters into agreements to swap nominal interest payments for payments based on changes in the U.S. Consumer Price Index (“CPI”) or other measures of inflation (the “80% Policy”). Real return is defined as total return less the estimated cost of inflation (typically measured by the change in an official inflation measure). The Fund will limit its real duration to 3.5 years or less and will maintain a weighted average credit quality of investment grade (rated BBB or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), or by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (“Kroll”) for securitized debt instruments only (such as asset‐backed securities (“ABS”) and mortgage‐backed securities (“MBS”)) or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser to be of comparable quality). The Fund is ”non-diversified,“ which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than a ”diversified“ fund.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies and may invest beyond this limit in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may invest in instruments rated below investment grade (below BBB by Moody’s, or equivalently rated by S&P or Fitch, or Kroll (for securitized debt instruments only), or, if unrated, determined by the investment adviser to be of comparable quality). The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may invest in repurchase agreements or reverse repurchase agreements. Such instruments may be entered into for purposes of investment leverage. Forward purchases of inflation-indexed debt obligations of varying maturities issued by the United States and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities (such as TIPS), corporations and other issuers will be considered “inflation protected” instruments for purposes of the Fund’s 80% Policy. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as swap agreements, options, forward foreign currency exchange contracts, futures contracts or options on futures. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives. The Fund also may engage in short sales, lend its securities, invest in restricted securities, MBS, commercial MBS or ABS and is authorized to borrow for investment purposes. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as dollar rolls).

The Fund generally invests directly in TIPS and certain other “inflation protected” instruments and may also invest in one or more of the following registered investment companies sponsored by the Eaton Vance organization: Eaton Vance Floating Rate Portfolio and Senior Debt Portfolio (each, a “Portfolio”). Each Portfolio is described in “Further Information about the Portfolios” in the Fund Prospectus. The Fund’s portfolio managers, taking market and other factors into consideration, determine the percentage of the Fund’s assets to be invested directly and in each Portfolio. The Fund also may invest directly in securities or other instruments to gain exposure to sectors of the market the investment adviser believes may not be represented or are underrepresented by the Portfolios, to hedge certain Portfolios and/or to otherwise manage the exposures of the Fund.  The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s valuation target is reached, the fundamentals of the company change or to pursue more attractive investment options.  The portfolio managers may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer.  These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.

Read More

EARRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EARRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -10.2% 200.9% 33.33%
1 Yr -2.4% -19.6% 151.3% 6.19%
3 Yr 0.2%* -30.3% 8.5% 11.44%
5 Yr -0.1%* -18.4% 9.6% 11.11%
10 Yr -0.5%* -3.2% 4.6% 23.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EARRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.6% -52.3% -2.9% 5.80%
2021 2.0% -4.0% 3.8% 14.29%
2020 0.9% -11.0% 7.7% 92.00%
2019 0.7% 0.2% 4.1% 90.45%
2018 -0.6% -2.3% 0.1% 24.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EARRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -20.7% 200.9% 31.90%
1 Yr -2.4% -19.6% 151.3% 10.00%
3 Yr 0.2%* -30.3% 8.5% 15.92%
5 Yr 0.1%* -18.4% 9.6% 9.74%
10 Yr -0.1%* -3.2% 4.6% 36.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EARRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.6% -52.3% -2.9% 5.80%
2021 2.0% -4.0% 3.8% 14.29%
2020 0.9% -11.0% 7.7% 92.00%
2019 0.7% 0.2% 4.1% 90.45%
2018 -0.1% -1.9% 0.1% 8.42%

NAV & Total Return History

EARRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EARRX Category Low Category High EARRX % Rank
Net Assets 979 M 6.3 M 61.7 B 55.45%
Number of Holdings 1027 6 1306 9.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 348 M -122 M 35.7 B 61.61%
Weighting of Top 10 39.40% 9.2% 100.0% 71.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 4.36%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 4.29%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 4.16%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 4.15%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 4.13%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 4.12%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 4.12%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 3.87%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 3.84%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 3.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EARRX % Rank
Bonds 		97.15% 59.62% 150.30% 54.50%
Cash 		2.62% -50.72% 30.48% 37.44%
Stocks 		0.17% 0.00% 29.58% 9.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.04% 0.00% 3.96% 40.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 0.43% 9.00%
Other 		0.02% -1.41% 29.91% 10.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EARRX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 4.33% 77.27%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.29% 77.27%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.95% 77.27%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 11.16% 13.64%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 11.13% 77.27%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 10.65% 36.36%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 13.64%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 31.30% 77.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 16.99% 13.64%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.13% 77.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EARRX % Rank
US 		0.17% 0.00% 29.38% 9.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.04% 55.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EARRX % Rank
Government 		61.12% 6.70% 112.97% 88.15%
Corporate 		30.54% 0.00% 50.64% 6.16%
Securitized 		5.68% 0.00% 58.03% 22.75%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.66% 0.00% 18.36% 56.40%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 65.88%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 68.25%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EARRX % Rank
US 		90.93% 13.82% 120.98% 81.52%
Non US 		6.22% -8.42% 54.30% 21.80%

EARRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EARRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.03% 8.35% 25.48%
Management Fee 0.31% 0.00% 0.99% 54.03%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 44.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 54.29%

Sales Fees

EARRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.25% 1.00% 4.75% 65.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% 70.00%

Trading Fees

EARRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EARRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 246.00% 19.40%

EARRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EARRX Category Low Category High EARRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.70% 0.00% 10.33% 73.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EARRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EARRX Category Low Category High EARRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.54% -0.06% 6.71% 55.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EARRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EARRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Ellis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Brian Ellis is a vice president and portfolio manager for Calvert Research and Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Management specializing in responsible and sustainable investing across global capital markets. He joined Calvert Research and Management in 2016. Brian began his career in the investment management industry in 2006. He has been affiliated with the Eaton Vance organization since 2016. Before joining the Eaton Vance organization, he was a portfolio manager of fixed-income strategies for Calvert Investments. Previously, he was a software engineer and analyst at Legg Mason Capital Management (now ClearBridge Investments). Brian earned a B.S. in finance from Salisbury University. He is a CFA charterholder and an FSA credential holder. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Boston.

Jason DesLauriers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Mr. DesLauriers joined Eaton Vance in 2009, is currently a Vice President of Eaton Vance and BMR and is a portfolio manager for the investment grade fixed income team at Eaton Vance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

