YTD Return
9.2%
1 yr return
11.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$13 B
Holdings in Top 10
31.4%
Expense Ratio 1.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.93%
Redemption Fee N/A
To achieve its objective of long-term capital growth, the Overseas Fund will invest primarily in equity securities (e.g., common stocks) of non-U.S.
companies, the majority of which are traded in mature markets (for example, Canada, Japan, Germany and France), and may invest in countries whose economies are still developing (sometimes called “emerging markets”). The Fund particularly seeks companies that have financial strength and stability, strong management and fundamental value. Normally, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in foreign securities (including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts) and “counts” relevant derivative positions towards this “80% of assets” allocation, and in doing so, values each position at the price at which it is held on the Fund’s books (generally market price). The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its total assets in debt instruments (e.g., notes and bonds). The Fund may invest in debt instruments generally without regard to their credit rating or time to maturity. Investment decisions for the Fund are made without regard to the capitalization (size) of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in any size company, including large, medium and smaller companies. The Fund may invest in gold and other precious metals, and futures contracts related to precious metals.
The investment philosophy and strategy of the Overseas Fund can be broadly characterized as a “value” approach, as it seeks a “margin of safety” in each investment purchase with the goal being to avoid permanent impairment of capital (as opposed to temporary losses in share value relating to shifting investor sentiment or other normal share price volatility). In particular, a discount to “intrinsic value” is sought even for the best of businesses, with a deeper discount demanded for companies that we view as under business model, balance sheet, management or other stresses. “Intrinsic value” is based on our judgment of what a prudent and rational business buyer would pay in cash for all of the company in normal markets. See also Defensive Investment Strategies.
The Fund makes some investments through a special purpose trading subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund, organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest in commodities and related instruments (primarily gold bullion and other precious metals and related futures contracts).
For more information about the Overseas Fund’s principal investment strategies, please see the More Information about the Funds’ Investments section.
|Period
|EAROX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|92.20%
|1 Yr
|11.0%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|90.21%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|72.93%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|63.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|83.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|EAROX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|6.78%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|76.63%
|2020
|2.1%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|64.69%
|2019
|2.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|95.16%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|N/A
|EAROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAROX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|10.62%
|Number of Holdings
|178
|1
|10801
|43.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.25 B
|0
|34.5 B
|7.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.39%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|27.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAROX % Rank
|Stocks
|82.24%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|97.29%
|Other
|11.44%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|0.43%
|Cash
|3.79%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|17.55%
|Bonds
|2.53%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|2.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|10.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|3.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAROX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|22.62%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|0.87%
|Financial Services
|18.92%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|35.23%
|Industrials
|14.96%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|46.00%
|Basic Materials
|10.82%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|11.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.41%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|68.27%
|Healthcare
|5.91%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|94.61%
|Energy
|5.75%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|31.30%
|Real Estate
|5.32%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|5.09%
|Technology
|4.90%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|93.74%
|Communication Services
|1.39%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|96.36%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|84.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAROX % Rank
|Non US
|79.11%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|95.15%
|US
|3.13%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|31.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAROX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|44.13%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.79%
|Government
|29.88%
|0.00%
|44.25%
|1.18%
|Derivative
|25.99%
|-0.61%
|99.96%
|10.41%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.51%
|2.21%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.80%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.17%
|2.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAROX % Rank
|Non US
|2.46%
|0.00%
|14.08%
|1.57%
|US
|0.07%
|-0.01%
|71.30%
|7.13%
|EAROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.34%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|26.32%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|62.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|63.58%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EAROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.93%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|13.36%
|EAROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAROX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|53.40%
|EAROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|EAROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAROX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.16%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|66.67%
|EAROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 02, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 12, 2008
13.72
13.7%
Matt is head of the Global Value team and a portfolio manager of the Global Value, International Value and Gold strategies with Abhay Deshpande and Kimball Brooker. Matt joined First Eagle Investment Management, LLC in September 2008. Most recently, Matt worked for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) in London where he served as co-portfolio manager of Global Equity Partners, a group he founded in 2003 that ran a focused global equity portfolio for offshore private wealth clients. The portfolio used a value-driven approach with an absolute return focus that emphasized low turnover and resilience in distressed environments.Matt started his career with Queensland Investment Corporation (Australia) in 1991, where he eventually managed over one billion dollars in international equity portfolios. In 1994, he joined Goldman Sachs in Sydney before moving to New York to GSAM’s U.S. Value team as a small cap research analyst. In 1997, he was appointed portfolio manager, and at the end of 1998, senior portfolio manager and co-portfolio manager, of the U.S. Small Cap Value and U.S. Mid Cap Value strategies. In 2001, Matt co-founded and was named Equity Chief Investment Officer of the Investment Strategy Group for Goldman’s private wealth management business and in 2002 was named a managing director of the firm. Born in Rabaul, Papua New Guinea, Matt grew up in Queensland, Australia and received his Bachelor of Commerce with first-class honors from the University of Queensland. He is a member of the Executive Committee of the Leadership Council of the Harvard School of Public Health, he serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Foundation of the University of Queensland in America and on the Global Advisory Board of Advance, the leading network of expatriate Australian professionals. He also serves on the Trinity School Board of Trustees where he is as a member of the Investment and Education Committees. Matt holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2010
12.26
12.3%
Kimball is Deputy Head of the Global Value team and a portfolio manager for the First Eagle Global Value and International Value strategies with Matt McLennan and Abhay Deshpande. He joined First Eagle’s Global Value team in 2009 as a senior research analyst covering banks, commercial services, financial services and holding companies. Kimball began his career in 1992 as a financial analyst at Lazard Frères & Co. From there, he joined J.P. Morgan as an associate in the Investment Banking Department’s billion-dollar Corsair private equity funds. In 1998, Kimball returned to J.P. Morgan after finishing his M.B.A. He was named Chief Investment Officer of the Corsair Funds and managing director in 2005. In 2006, Corsair successfully completed a spin-off from J.P. Morgan with nearly $3 billion under management. Kimball received his B.A. from Yale University and his MBA from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Alan is portfolio manager for the Overseas ADR strategy. He also serves as associate portfolio manager of the First Eagle International Value strategy and senior research analyst covering non-food consumer products, and forest products & paper. Before joining the Global Value team in March 2001, Alan spent seven years at Rittenhouse Financial Services and four years at PNC Bank as an equity research analyst. He holds a BA in communications with a minor in economics from Temple University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
