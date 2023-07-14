The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, which primarily include common stocks of U.S. companies selected from the Russell 3000® Index (the “80% Policy”).

The Fund seeks to employ a top-down, disciplined and systematic investment process that emphasizes a diversified portfolio of quality companies that have historically demonstrated high current income and lower levels of risk on a sector relative basis. Such companies may be referred to as durable dividend payers. This rules-based strategy applies a series of durability rankings to a broad universe of U.S. equity securities. To achieve broad diversification, each economic sector generally receives an equal weight. The top-ranked securities within each sector based on the sub-adviser’s yield and risk screening are also generally weighted equally. The investment process is periodically re-evaluated and may be adjusted to ensure that the process is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategies. The portfolio is rebalanced periodically to maintain diversification, and is reconstituted on an annual basis. The portfolio managers seek to manage portfolio risk by using a quantitative model to construct a diversified portfolio of durable dividend paying companies. The Fund may lend its securities.