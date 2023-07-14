Home
Trending ETFs

EAPDX (Mutual Fund)

EAPDX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.0%

1 yr return

4.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

Net Assets

$86.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.24%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EAPDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Parametric Dividend Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Mar 26, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    187486
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Seto

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, which primarily include common stocks of U.S. companies selected from the Russell 3000® Index (the “80% Policy”).

The Fund seeks to employ a top-down, disciplined and systematic investment process that emphasizes a diversified portfolio of quality companies that have historically demonstrated high current income and lower levels of risk on a sector relative basis.  Such companies may be referred to as durable dividend payers. This rules-based strategy applies a series of durability rankings to a broad universe of U.S. equity securities. To achieve broad diversification, each economic sector generally receives an equal weight.  The top-ranked securities within each sector based on the sub-adviser’s yield and risk screening are also generally weighted equally.  The investment process is periodically re-evaluated and may be adjusted to ensure that the process is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategies. The portfolio is rebalanced periodically to maintain diversification, and is reconstituted on an annual basis.  The portfolio managers seek to manage portfolio risk by using a quantitative model to construct a diversified portfolio of durable dividend paying companies.  The Fund may lend its securities.

Read More

EAPDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EAPDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.0% -13.6% 215.2% 91.79%
1 Yr 4.5% -58.6% 197.5% 49.42%
3 Yr 10.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 20.72%
5 Yr 3.7%* -15.3% 29.4% 25.70%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EAPDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.4% -65.1% 22.3% 5.74%
2021 10.9% -25.3% 25.5% 19.44%
2020 -0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 65.72%
2019 4.4% -9.2% 10.4% 55.60%
2018 -2.6% -9.4% 3.1% 24.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EAPDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.0% -13.6% 215.2% 88.55%
1 Yr 4.5% -58.6% 197.5% 47.03%
3 Yr 10.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 21.23%
5 Yr 4.5%* -15.1% 32.0% 23.75%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EAPDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.4% -65.1% 22.3% 5.74%
2021 10.9% -25.3% 25.5% 19.53%
2020 -0.7% -8.4% 56.7% 65.63%
2019 4.4% -9.2% 10.4% 55.60%
2018 -1.6% -8.9% 3.3% 23.22%

NAV & Total Return History

EAPDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EAPDX Category Low Category High EAPDX % Rank
Net Assets 86.1 M 1 M 151 B 87.05%
Number of Holdings 184 2 1727 11.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.14 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 97.19%
Weighting of Top 10 6.97% 5.0% 99.2% 99.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Helmerich & Payne Inc 0.86%
  2. Cerner Corp 0.80%
  3. CVR Energy Inc 0.79%
  4. Hess Corp 0.75%
  5. Watsco Inc 0.73%
  6. Whirlpool Corp 0.73%
  7. People's United Financial Inc 0.73%
  8. Diamondback Energy Inc 0.73%
  9. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 0.73%
  10. Hanesbrands Inc 0.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EAPDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.85% 28.02% 125.26% 39.21%
Cash 		1.15% -88.20% 71.98% 57.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 25.39%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 18.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 19.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 21.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EAPDX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		13.17% 0.00% 34.10% 13.05%
Industrials 		12.55% 0.00% 42.76% 35.83%
Healthcare 		11.82% 0.00% 30.08% 90.36%
Energy 		11.32% 0.00% 54.00% 14.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.28% 0.00% 22.74% 6.65%
Utilities 		11.25% 0.00% 27.04% 4.41%
Financial Services 		10.73% 0.00% 58.05% 96.26%
Basic Materials 		8.94% 0.00% 21.69% 5.24%
Technology 		7.36% 0.00% 54.02% 87.36%
Communication Services 		1.58% 0.00% 26.58% 93.18%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 86.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EAPDX % Rank
US 		98.32% 24.51% 121.23% 17.78%
Non US 		0.53% 0.00% 41.42% 83.71%

EAPDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EAPDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.04% 45.41% 52.71%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.50% 8.99%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 29.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

EAPDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.24% 0.00% 5.75% 75.00%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EAPDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EAPDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 0.00% 488.00% 60.20%

EAPDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EAPDX Category Low Category High EAPDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.96% 0.00% 41.90% 11.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EAPDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EAPDX Category Low Category High EAPDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.39% -1.51% 4.28% 6.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EAPDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EAPDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Seto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 26, 2014

8.19

8.2%

Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.

Jennifer Sireklove

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Jennifer leads the Investment Strategy Team at Parametric, which is responsible for all aspects of Parametric’s equity-based investment strategies. In addition, she has direct investment responsibility for Parametric’s Emerging Markets and International Equity Strategies and chairs Parametric’s Stewardship Committee. Previously she helped build Parametric’s active ownership and custom ESG portfolio construction practices. Prior to joining Parametric in 2013, she worked in equity research, primarily covering the energy, utility, and industrial sectors at firms including D.A. Davidson and McAdams Wright Ragen. Jennifer earned an MBA in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago and a BA in economics from Reed College. A CFA charterholder since 2006, Jennifer is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

