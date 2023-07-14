Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Parametric Commodity Strategy Fund

EAPCX | Fund

$6.27

$2.66 B

15.03%

$0.94

0.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.6%

1 yr return

-8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

Net Assets

$2.66 B

Holdings in Top 10

77.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EAPCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 15.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Parametric Commodity Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    25381413
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Seto

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in commodity-linked derivative instruments backed by a portfolio of fixed-income securities. The Fund’s portfolio of fixed-income securities is generally comprised of U.S. Treasury securities (including Treasury bills, Treasury notes, and Treasury inflation-protected securities) and money market instruments. The Fund may also invest in an affiliated investment company that invests in money market instruments. The average portfolio duration of the Fund’s fixed-income portfolio will vary and under normal market conditions is not expected to exceed one year. Commodity-linked derivative instruments include commodity index-linked swap agreements, futures, and commodity linked notes, that provide exposure to the investment returns of the commodities markets, without investing directly in physical commodities. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that provide exposure to commodities. The Fund seeks to gain exposure to the commodity markets, in whole or in part, through investments in PSC Commodity Subsidiary, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”) with the same investment objective and principal investment strategies as the Fund.

The commodity-linked derivative instruments in which the Fund invests are intended to provide returns based on the performance of a particular commodity or particular basket of commodities. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives. The Fund attempts to provide a diversified exposure to a variety of commodities. In this pursuit, the Fund may maintain large overweight or underweight commodity positions versus the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return (the “Index”). Similarly, the Fund may hold underweight or overweight positions in particular sectors of the commodities markets versus the Index.

The Fund seeks to employ a top-down, disciplined and systematic investment process that emphasizes broad exposure among individual commodities and commodity sectors. This rules-based strategy utilizes targeted allocation and systematic rebalancing to attempt to exploit certain quantitative and behavioral characteristics of the commodity asset class to generate alpha (i.e. excess returns versus the index). The investment process is periodically re-evaluated and may be adjusted to ensure that the process is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategies. Commodity exposures are selected based on factors such as volatility, liquidity, diversification, and perceived risk and potential benefit. Commodity target weights are created to attempt to reduce concentration risk relative to the Index. The frequency of rebalancing depends on the correlation and volatility of the individual commodity. Rules-based rebalancing bands are set around target weights to attempt to minimize trading cost.

EAPCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EAPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% -46.9% 171.4% 45.51%
1 Yr -8.1% -73.2% 2035.5% 51.12%
3 Yr 9.8%* -20.3% 194.3% 51.43%
5 Yr 4.3%* -26.7% 80.8% 47.68%
10 Yr -2.0%* -21.7% 28.5% 59.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EAPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.8% -45.7% 2475.6% 44.20%
2021 6.6% -87.8% 170.8% 42.34%
2020 1.5% -34.5% 58.1% 35.82%
2019 1.9% -22.1% 8.0% 29.55%
2018 -2.1% -12.8% 32.6% 27.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EAPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% -27.1% 171.4% 50.28%
1 Yr -8.1% -55.0% 2035.5% 53.11%
3 Yr 9.8%* -20.3% 194.3% 60.23%
5 Yr 4.3%* -26.7% 83.1% 47.86%
10 Yr -0.9%* -20.5% 29.4% 47.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EAPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.8% -45.7% 2475.6% 44.20%
2021 6.6% -87.8% 170.8% 42.34%
2020 1.5% -34.5% 58.1% 35.82%
2019 1.9% -22.1% 8.0% 29.55%
2018 -2.1% -12.8% 32.6% 27.03%

NAV & Total Return History

EAPCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EAPCX Category Low Category High EAPCX % Rank
Net Assets 2.66 B 554 K 56.7 B 12.36%
Number of Holdings 99 1 846 35.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 675 M 2.66 M 63.2 B 52.14%
Weighting of Top 10 77.10% 20.7% 100.0% 58.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 13.66%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 12.45%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 10.91%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 8.92%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 8.46%
  6. Lme Pri Alum Futr Feb22 8.21%
  7. Lme Pri Alum Futr Feb22 8.21%
  8. Lme Pri Alum Futr Feb22 8.21%
  9. Lme Pri Alum Futr Feb22 8.21%
  10. Lme Pri Alum Futr Feb22 8.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EAPCX % Rank
Other 		96.33% -47.59% 165.73% 24.64%
Bonds 		49.29% 0.00% 96.71% 20.71%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 53.33% 32.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 17.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.89% 41.61%
Cash 		-45.62% -81.87% 100.00% 92.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EAPCX % Rank
Government 		50.02% 0.00% 100.00% 20.16%
Cash & Equivalents 		49.98% 0.00% 100.00% 64.80%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 35.20%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 36.61% 44.35%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 42.72% 53.23%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.45% 29.03%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EAPCX % Rank
US 		49.29% 0.00% 97.72% 21.01%
Non US 		0.00% -1.01% 21.42% 42.03%

EAPCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EAPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.20% 16.76% 57.14%
Management Fee 0.54% 0.00% 1.75% 30.90%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 42.19%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

EAPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% 73.08%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EAPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EAPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 244.00% 12.96%

EAPCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EAPCX Category Low Category High EAPCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 15.03% 0.00% 36.00% 16.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EAPCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EAPCX Category Low Category High EAPCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.71% -55.71% 52.26% 64.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EAPCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

EAPCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Seto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2011

11.02

11.0%

Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.

Gregory Liebl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Greg drives strategy evolution across Parametric’s Emerging Markets, International Equity, and Commodities strategies. Since joining Parametric in 2010 (originally as an employee of the Clifton Group, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012), Greg has provided portfolio management in the areas of risk and exposure management and customized implementation solutions. He’s a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota. He earned a BS in business administration with a finance concentration from North Dakota State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.78 11.51

