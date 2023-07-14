Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.6%
1 yr return
-8.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
Net Assets
$2.66 B
Holdings in Top 10
77.1%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in commodity-linked derivative instruments backed by a portfolio of fixed-income securities. The Fund’s portfolio of fixed-income securities is generally comprised of U.S. Treasury securities (including Treasury bills, Treasury notes, and Treasury inflation-protected securities) and money market instruments. The Fund may also invest in an affiliated investment company that invests in money market instruments. The average portfolio duration of the Fund’s fixed-income portfolio will vary and under normal market conditions is not expected to exceed one year. Commodity-linked derivative instruments include commodity index-linked swap agreements, futures, and commodity linked notes, that provide exposure to the investment returns of the commodities markets, without investing directly in physical commodities. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that provide exposure to commodities. The Fund seeks to gain exposure to the commodity markets, in whole or in part, through investments in PSC Commodity Subsidiary, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”) with the same investment objective and principal investment strategies as the Fund.
The commodity-linked derivative instruments in which the Fund invests are intended to provide returns based on the performance of a particular commodity or particular basket of commodities. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives. The Fund attempts to provide a diversified exposure to a variety of commodities. In this pursuit, the Fund may maintain large overweight or underweight commodity positions versus the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return (the “Index”). Similarly, the Fund may hold underweight or overweight positions in particular sectors of the commodities markets versus the Index.
The Fund seeks to employ a top-down, disciplined and systematic investment process that emphasizes broad exposure among individual commodities and commodity sectors. This rules-based strategy utilizes targeted allocation and systematic rebalancing to attempt to exploit certain quantitative and behavioral characteristics of the commodity asset class to generate alpha (i.e. excess returns versus the index). The investment process is periodically re-evaluated and may be adjusted to ensure that the process is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategies. Commodity exposures are selected based on factors such as volatility, liquidity, diversification, and perceived risk and potential benefit. Commodity target weights are created to attempt to reduce concentration risk relative to the Index. The frequency of rebalancing depends on the correlation and volatility of the individual commodity. Rules-based rebalancing bands are set around target weights to attempt to minimize trading cost.
|Period
|EAPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.6%
|-46.9%
|171.4%
|45.51%
|1 Yr
|-8.1%
|-73.2%
|2035.5%
|51.12%
|3 Yr
|9.8%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|51.43%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-26.7%
|80.8%
|47.68%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-21.7%
|28.5%
|59.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|EAPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1.8%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|44.20%
|2021
|6.6%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|42.34%
|2020
|1.5%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|35.82%
|2019
|1.9%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|29.55%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|27.03%
|EAPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAPCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.66 B
|554 K
|56.7 B
|12.36%
|Number of Holdings
|99
|1
|846
|35.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|675 M
|2.66 M
|63.2 B
|52.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|77.10%
|20.7%
|100.0%
|58.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAPCX % Rank
|Other
|96.33%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|24.64%
|Bonds
|49.29%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|20.71%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.33%
|32.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|41.61%
|Cash
|-45.62%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|92.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAPCX % Rank
|Government
|50.02%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.16%
|Cash & Equivalents
|49.98%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.80%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.20%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.61%
|44.35%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.72%
|53.23%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.45%
|29.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAPCX % Rank
|US
|49.29%
|0.00%
|97.72%
|21.01%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-1.01%
|21.42%
|42.03%
|EAPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.20%
|16.76%
|57.14%
|Management Fee
|0.54%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|30.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.19%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|EAPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|73.08%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|EAPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EAPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|244.00%
|12.96%
|EAPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAPCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|15.03%
|0.00%
|36.00%
|16.87%
|EAPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|EAPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAPCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.71%
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|64.96%
|EAPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.943
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.860
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.347
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.313
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 25, 2011
11.02
11.0%
Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Greg drives strategy evolution across Parametric’s Emerging Markets, International Equity, and Commodities strategies. Since joining Parametric in 2010 (originally as an employee of the Clifton Group, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012), Greg has provided portfolio management in the areas of risk and exposure management and customized implementation solutions. He’s a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota. He earned a BS in business administration with a finance concentration from North Dakota State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.78
|11.51
