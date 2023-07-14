The Fund invests primarily in commodity-linked derivative instruments backed by a portfolio of fixed-income securities. The Fund’s portfolio of fixed-income securities is generally comprised of U.S. Treasury securities (including Treasury bills, Treasury notes, and Treasury inflation-protected securities) and money market instruments. The Fund may also invest in an affiliated investment company that invests in money market instruments. The average portfolio duration of the Fund’s fixed-income portfolio will vary and under normal market conditions is not expected to exceed one year. Commodity-linked derivative instruments include commodity index-linked swap agreements, futures, and commodity linked notes, that provide exposure to the investment returns of the commodities markets, without investing directly in physical commodities. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that provide exposure to commodities. The Fund seeks to gain exposure to the commodity markets, in whole or in part, through investments in PSC Commodity Subsidiary, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”) with the same investment objective and principal investment strategies as the Fund.

The commodity-linked derivative instruments in which the Fund invests are intended to provide returns based on the performance of a particular commodity or particular basket of commodities. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives. The Fund attempts to provide a diversified exposure to a variety of commodities. In this pursuit, the Fund may maintain large overweight or underweight commodity positions versus the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return (the “Index”). Similarly, the Fund may hold underweight or overweight positions in particular sectors of the commodities markets versus the Index.

The Fund seeks to employ a top-down, disciplined and systematic investment process that emphasizes broad exposure among individual commodities and commodity sectors. This rules-based strategy utilizes targeted allocation and systematic rebalancing to attempt to exploit certain quantitative and behavioral characteristics of the commodity asset class to generate alpha (i.e. excess returns versus the index). The investment process is periodically re-evaluated and may be adjusted to ensure that the process is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and strategies. Commodity exposures are selected based on factors such as volatility, liquidity, diversification, and perceived risk and potential benefit. Commodity target weights are created to attempt to reduce concentration risk relative to the Index. The frequency of rebalancing depends on the correlation and volatility of the individual commodity. Rules-based rebalancing bands are set around target weights to attempt to minimize trading cost.