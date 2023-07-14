The Fund’s neutral allocation is as follows:

■ 65% of the Fund’s assets in equity securities; and

■ 35% of the Fund’s assets in fixed income securities.

The Fund is a diversified investment, providing exposure to equity, fixed income and alternative investment strategies.

The Fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in various affiliated mutual funds employing a multi-asset, multi-style investment approach designed to reduce the price and return volatility of the Fund and to provide more consistent returns. The Fund may invest in Allspring Master Portfolios, in other Allspring Funds, or directly in securities.

The Fund may be exposed to any asset class, including, for example, U.S. and foreign equities (including emerging market equities), U.S. and foreign fixed income securities (including emerging markets fixed income securities), and alternative investments. The underlying funds or Portfolios may gain their investment exposures directly or through investment in derivatives.

The Fund will incorporate a Tactical Asset Allocation (TAA) Overlay strategy which invests in long and/or short positions in exchange-traded futures contracts across a variety of asset classes, which include, but are not limited to, stocks, bonds, and currencies. The TAA Overlay strategy seeks to improve the Fund’s risk/return profile through the tactical use of futures contracts. The TAA Overlay uses qualitative and quantitative inputs to guide equity and fixed income exposures in the Fund. Dependent upon market conditions, the TAA Overlay may increase or decrease exposures to a given asset class.

As part of managing the Fund’s level of risk, both in absolute terms and relative to its benchmark, we may make changes to the allocations among investment styles at any time. We may use cash flows or effect transactions to accomplish these changes.

Portfolio Asset Allocation

The following table provides the Fund’s neutral allocation and target ranges.

Asset Class

Neutral Allocation

Range 1

Stock Funds

65%

55% to 75%

Bond Funds

35%

25% to 45%

Tactical Asset Allocation Overlay (TAA)

0%