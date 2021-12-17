Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The fund will invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury securities and other government securities guaranteed or issued by an agency or instrumentality of the U.S. government, and repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by cash or government securities. Additionally, at least 80% of the fund’s assets will normally be invested in securities that are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, and repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by government securities.
Repurchase agreements are agreements under which the fund purchases a security from a bank or broker-dealer and obtains a simultaneous commitment from the seller to repurchase the security at a specified time and price. Because the security purchased by the fund constitutes collateral for the seller’s repurchase obligation, a repurchase agreement is effectively a loan by the fund that is collateralized by the security purchased. The fund will only enter into repurchase agreements involving securities of the type (excluding any maturity limitations) in which it could otherwise invest. In practice, the fund expects to enter only into repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by cash or U.S. government securities.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to provide current income while preserving capital and maintaining liquidity.
|Period
|EAFXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|0.0%
|2.5%
|22.39%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|0.0%
|3.6%
|35.86%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|1.2%
|45.87%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|1.4%
|63.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|64.52%
* Annualized
|EAFXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAFXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|25.7 B
|136 K
|281 B
|40.54%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|1
|346
|34.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.4 B
|-343 K
|163 B
|46.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.54%
|22.7%
|100.0%
|83.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAFXX % Rank
|Cash
|88.05%
|25.56%
|100.00%
|13.73%
|Bonds
|11.95%
|0.00%
|74.44%
|82.17%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.67%
|0.04%
|46.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|53.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAFXX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|88.26%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.87%
|Government
|11.74%
|0.00%
|44.01%
|81.46%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.99%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|46.52%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.11%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|49.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAFXX % Rank
|US
|11.95%
|0.00%
|72.86%
|81.64%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.45%
|48.66%
|EAFXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.42%
|0.06%
|1.68%
|48.26%
|Management Fee
|0.27%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|84.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.54%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.55%
|2.84%
|EAFXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|EAFXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|5.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EAFXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|485.00%
|N/A
|EAFXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAFXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.41%
|0.00%
|2.28%
|23.93%
|EAFXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EAFXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAFXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.00%
|-1.09%
|1.67%
|85.11%
|EAFXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
