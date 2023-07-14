Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.1%
1 yr return
1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$83.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.4%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of common stocks (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may invest in companies with a broad range of market capitalizations, including smaller companies. The Fund generally intends to maintain investments in all or substantially all of the market sectors represented in the S&P 500® Index. Particular stocks owned will not mirror the S&P 500® Index. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities which may be issued by companies domiciled in developed or emerging market countries. As an alternative to holding foreign stocks directly, the Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign companies that trade on U.S. exchanges or in the over-the-counter market (including depositary receipts which evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks). The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), a type of pooled investment vehicle, in order to manage cash positions or seek exposure to certain markets or market sectors. The Fund may also invest in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
The Fund may engage in derivative transactions to seek return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities. The Fund expects to use derivatives principally when seeking to gain exposure to equity securities by writing put options or to generate income by writing covered call options or put options. The Fund may also enter into a combination of options transactions on individual securities. Permitted derivatives include: the purchase or sale of forward or futures contracts; options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and over-the-counter options; equity collars and equity swap agreements. There is no stated limit on the Fund’s use of derivatives.
The portfolio of securities is selected primarily on the basis of fundamental research. The portfolio manager utilizes the information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting securities, the portfolio manager seeks companies that have sustainable earnings and cash flow, a strong and durable financial profile, secular and cyclical growth prospects, and the ability to maintain a competitive position within its industry. In addition, the portfolio manager employs a portfolio construction process that seeks to manage investment risk. This process includes the use of portfolio optimization tools (quantitative tools that help track the Portfolio’s fundamental characteristics such as its volatility, valuation and growth rate) and risk management techniques to assist in portfolio construction and monitoring and maintaining issuer and industry diversification among portfolio holdings. The portfolio manager may sell a security when he believes it is fully valued, the fundamentals of a company deteriorate, or to pursue alternative investment options. The portfolio manager may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance factors in evaluating an issuer. These considerations may be taken into account alongside other fundamental research in the investment selection process.
The Fund currently invests its assets in the Portfolio, a separate registered investment company with substantially the same investment objective and policies as the Fund.
|Period
|EAERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.1%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|56.83%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|89.80%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|79.40%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|55.43%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|56.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|EAERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.4%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|85.37%
|2021
|4.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|79.67%
|2020
|5.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|31.87%
|2019
|6.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|13.51%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|60.87%
|Period
|EAERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.1%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|51.13%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|82.34%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|79.87%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|66.70%
|10 Yr
|6.9%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|49.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|EAERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.4%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|85.44%
|2021
|4.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|79.75%
|2020
|5.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|32.28%
|2019
|6.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|13.51%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|77.55%
|EAERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAERX % Rank
|Net Assets
|83.8 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|85.57%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|2
|4154
|74.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|252 M
|288 K
|270 B
|57.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.37%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|23.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAERX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.84%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|17.74%
|Cash
|0.16%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|81.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|65.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|65.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|64.20%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|64.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAERX % Rank
|Technology
|23.64%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|56.81%
|Healthcare
|15.37%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|30.09%
|Financial Services
|12.20%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|77.34%
|Industrials
|10.18%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|34.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.75%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|64.01%
|Communication Services
|8.50%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|49.16%
|Consumer Defense
|8.12%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|23.58%
|Utilities
|3.56%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|18.15%
|Real Estate
|3.47%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|24.73%
|Energy
|2.90%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|71.29%
|Basic Materials
|2.31%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|68.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAERX % Rank
|US
|97.79%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|35.70%
|Non US
|2.05%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|48.98%
|EAERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|37.89%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|61.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.13%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|73.04%
|EAERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|66.88%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EAERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EAERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|70.99%
|EAERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAERX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.58%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|83.90%
|EAERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|EAERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAERX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.20%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|76.48%
|EAERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 10, 2018
|$0.010
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2012
|$0.010
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2011
|$0.008
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2010
|$0.001
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2005
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2007
14.59
14.6%
Charles Gaffney is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s global core team. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2003. Charlie began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with Brown Brothers Harriman as a sector portfolio manager and Morgan Stanley Dean Witter as a senior equity analyst. Charlie earned a B.A. from Bowdoin College in 1995 and an MBA from Fordham University in 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
