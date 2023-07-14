Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Parametric Emerging Markets Fund

mutual fund
EAEMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.95 +0.02 +0.14%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (EAEMX) Primary Inst (EIEMX) C (ECEMX) Retirement (EREMX)
EAEMX (Mutual Fund)

Parametric Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.95 +0.02 +0.14%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (EAEMX) Primary Inst (EIEMX) C (ECEMX) Retirement (EREMX)
EAEMX (Mutual Fund)

Parametric Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.95 +0.02 +0.14%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (EAEMX) Primary Inst (EIEMX) C (ECEMX) Retirement (EREMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Parametric Emerging Markets Fund

EAEMX | Fund

$13.95

$255 M

4.05%

$0.57

1.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

11.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$255 M

Holdings in Top 10

6.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Parametric Emerging Markets Fund

EAEMX | Fund

$13.95

$255 M

4.05%

$0.57

1.58%

EAEMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Parametric Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    2047462
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Seto

EAEMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EAEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -11.0% 30.2% 69.86%
1 Yr 11.2% -12.7% 29.2% 34.87%
3 Yr 4.6%* -16.8% 12.9% 12.24%
5 Yr -1.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 54.87%
10 Yr -0.2%* -12.3% 12.5% 73.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EAEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -50.1% 7.2% 7.17%
2021 1.2% -18.2% 13.6% 17.65%
2020 0.5% -7.2% 79.7% 93.72%
2019 2.3% -4.4% 9.2% 94.22%
2018 -3.4% -7.2% 7.0% 21.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EAEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -30.3% 30.2% 67.61%
1 Yr 11.2% -48.9% 29.2% 31.24%
3 Yr 4.6%* -16.1% 12.9% 13.49%
5 Yr -0.5%* -9.8% 36.3% 51.76%
10 Yr 0.8%* -12.3% 12.5% 62.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EAEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -50.1% 7.2% 7.17%
2021 1.2% -18.2% 13.6% 17.65%
2020 0.5% -7.2% 79.7% 93.72%
2019 2.3% -4.4% 9.2% 94.22%
2018 -3.0% -7.2% 7.0% 14.26%

NAV & Total Return History

EAEMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EAEMX Category Low Category High EAEMX % Rank
Net Assets 255 M 717 K 102 B 59.97%
Number of Holdings 1209 10 6734 7.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.1 M 340 K 19.3 B 80.23%
Weighting of Top 10 6.88% 2.8% 71.7% 99.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 1.39%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 1.39%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd 1.39%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 1.39%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 1.39%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 1.39%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 1.39%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 1.39%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 1.39%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 1.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EAEMX % Rank
Stocks 		99.05% 0.90% 110.97% 24.87%
Cash 		0.68% -23.67% 20.19% 78.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.27% 0.00% 6.07% 13.86%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 67.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 66.28%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 69.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EAEMX % Rank
Financial Services 		12.50% 0.00% 48.86% 91.59%
Industrials 		11.56% 0.00% 43.53% 11.77%
Basic Materials 		10.75% 0.00% 30.03% 23.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.99% 0.00% 48.94% 78.27%
Consumer Defense 		9.35% 0.00% 28.13% 17.85%
Healthcare 		9.12% 0.00% 93.26% 12.81%
Communication Services 		9.06% 0.00% 39.29% 49.16%
Energy 		8.81% 0.00% 24.80% 8.15%
Technology 		7.92% 0.00% 47.50% 97.15%
Real Estate 		6.10% 0.00% 17.15% 6.34%
Utilities 		4.84% 0.00% 39.12% 6.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EAEMX % Rank
Non US 		98.05% -4.71% 112.57% 26.70%
US 		1.00% -1.60% 104.72% 43.52%

EAEMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EAEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.58% 0.03% 41.06% 32.18%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 78.52%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 42.94%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.85% 77.96%

Sales Fees

EAEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.40% 5.75% 73.74%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EAEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EAEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 190.00% 2.23%

EAEMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EAEMX Category Low Category High EAEMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.05% 0.00% 12.61% 86.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EAEMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EAEMX Category Low Category High EAEMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.63% -1.98% 17.62% 24.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EAEMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EAEMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Seto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2007

15.26

15.3%

Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.

Jennifer Sireklove

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Jennifer leads the Investment Strategy Team at Parametric, which is responsible for all aspects of Parametric’s equity-based investment strategies. In addition, she has direct investment responsibility for Parametric’s Emerging Markets and International Equity Strategies and chairs Parametric’s Stewardship Committee. Previously she helped build Parametric’s active ownership and custom ESG portfolio construction practices. Prior to joining Parametric in 2013, she worked in equity research, primarily covering the energy, utility, and industrial sectors at firms including D.A. Davidson and McAdams Wright Ragen. Jennifer earned an MBA in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago and a BA in economics from Reed College. A CFA charterholder since 2006, Jennifer is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Paul Bouchey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×