YTD Return
8.7%
1 yr return
11.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$255 M
Holdings in Top 10
6.9%
Expense Ratio 1.58%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|EAEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.7%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|69.86%
|1 Yr
|11.2%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|34.87%
|3 Yr
|4.6%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|12.24%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|54.87%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|73.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|EAEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.7%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|67.61%
|1 Yr
|11.2%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|31.24%
|3 Yr
|4.6%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|13.49%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|51.76%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|62.09%
* Annualized
|EAEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|255 M
|717 K
|102 B
|59.97%
|Number of Holdings
|1209
|10
|6734
|7.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.1 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|80.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.88%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|99.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAEMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.05%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|24.87%
|Cash
|0.68%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|78.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.27%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|13.86%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|67.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|66.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|69.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAEMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|12.50%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|91.59%
|Industrials
|11.56%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|11.77%
|Basic Materials
|10.75%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|23.42%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.99%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|78.27%
|Consumer Defense
|9.35%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|17.85%
|Healthcare
|9.12%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|12.81%
|Communication Services
|9.06%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|49.16%
|Energy
|8.81%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|8.15%
|Technology
|7.92%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|97.15%
|Real Estate
|6.10%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|6.34%
|Utilities
|4.84%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|6.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EAEMX % Rank
|Non US
|98.05%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|26.70%
|US
|1.00%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|43.52%
|EAEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.58%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|32.18%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|78.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.94%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|77.96%
|EAEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|73.74%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|EAEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|EAEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|2.23%
|EAEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.05%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|86.45%
|EAEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|EAEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EAEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.63%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|24.50%
|EAEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 10, 2018
|$0.004
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2017
|$0.155
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.150
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2007
15.26
15.3%
Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Jennifer leads the Investment Strategy Team at Parametric, which is responsible for all aspects of Parametric’s equity-based investment strategies. In addition, she has direct investment responsibility for Parametric’s Emerging Markets and International Equity Strategies and chairs Parametric’s Stewardship Committee. Previously she helped build Parametric’s active ownership and custom ESG portfolio construction practices. Prior to joining Parametric in 2013, she worked in equity research, primarily covering the energy, utility, and industrial sectors at firms including D.A. Davidson and McAdams Wright Ragen. Jennifer earned an MBA in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago and a BA in economics from Reed College. A CFA charterholder since 2006, Jennifer is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
