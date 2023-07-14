Home
Trending ETFs

EAAFX (Mutual Fund)

EAAFX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Asset Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.18 -0.03 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (EAAFX) Primary Other (EAIFX) C (EACFX) Inst (EAAIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Asset Allocation Fund

EAAFX | Fund

$13.18

$1.54 B

3.16%

$0.42

1.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.1%

1 yr return

3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$1.54 B

Holdings in Top 10

89.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 137.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

EAAFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Asset Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 29, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Petros Bocray

Fund Description

The Fund’s neutral allocation is as follows:
65% of the Fund’s assets in equity securities; and
35% of the Fund’s assets in fixed income securities.
The Fund is a diversified investment, providing exposure to equity, fixed income and alternative investment strategies.
The Fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in various affiliated mutual funds employing a multi-asset, multi-style investment approach designed to reduce the price and return volatility of the Fund and to provide more consistent returns. The Fund may invest in Allspring Master Portfolios, in other Allspring Funds, or directly in securities.
The Fund may be exposed to any asset class, including, for example, U.S. and foreign equities (including emerging market equities), U.S. and foreign fixed income securities (including emerging markets fixed income securities), and alternative investments. The underlying funds or Portfolios may gain their investment exposures directly or through investment in derivatives.
The Fund will incorporate a Tactical Asset Allocation (TAA) Overlay strategy which invests in long and/or short positions in exchange-traded futures contracts across a variety of asset classes, which include, but are not limited to, stocks, bonds, and currencies. The TAA Overlay strategy seeks to improve the Fund’s risk/return profile through the tactical use of futures contracts. The TAA Overlay uses qualitative and quantitative inputs to guide equity and fixed income exposures in the Fund. Dependent upon market conditions, the TAA Overlay may increase or decrease exposures to a given asset class.
As part of managing the Fund’s level of risk, both in absolute terms and relative to its benchmark, we may make changes to the allocations among investment styles at any time. We may use cash flows or effect transactions to accomplish these changes.
Portfolio Asset Allocation
The following table provides the Fund’s neutral allocation and  target ranges.
Asset Class
Neutral Allocation
Range1
Stock Funds
65%
55% to 75%
Bond Funds
35%
25% to 45%
Tactical Asset Allocation Overlay (TAA)
0%
-10.0% to 10.0%
Read More

EAAFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EAAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -8.3% 18.1% 30.80%
1 Yr 3.0% -13.3% 143.9% 63.23%
3 Yr -2.6%* -8.0% 25.9% 79.35%
5 Yr -1.6%* -9.7% 24.3% 66.56%
10 Yr -0.2%* -6.1% 9.1% 56.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EAAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -34.7% 92.4% 77.41%
2021 -0.9% -6.1% 19.5% 89.24%
2020 3.0% -7.5% 11.8% 35.69%
2019 4.2% 0.1% 14.9% 11.42%
2018 -3.5% -12.6% 0.0% 92.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EAAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -11.9% 18.1% 30.94%
1 Yr 3.0% -13.3% 143.9% 62.79%
3 Yr -2.6%* -8.0% 25.9% 79.44%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.7% 24.3% 54.35%
10 Yr 1.8%* -6.1% 11.0% 68.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EAAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -34.7% 92.4% 77.41%
2021 -0.9% -6.1% 19.5% 89.24%
2020 3.0% -7.5% 11.8% 35.69%
2019 4.2% 0.1% 14.9% 11.57%
2018 -2.0% -12.6% 0.2% 65.20%

NAV & Total Return History

EAAFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EAAFX Category Low Category High EAAFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.54 B 658 K 207 B 37.43%
Number of Holdings 32 2 15351 58.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.2 B 660 K 48.5 B 32.88%
Weighting of Top 10 89.47% 8.4% 105.0% 15.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Allspring Managed Fixed Income 20.42%
  2. Allspring Disciplined US Core R6 12.38%
  3. Allspring Large Company Value 10.62%
  4. Allspring Diversified Lrg Cp Gr 9.66%
  5. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)jun22 Xcbt 20220621 9.44%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EAAFX % Rank
Stocks 		60.13% 0.00% 99.40% 45.02%
Bonds 		36.13% 0.00% 116.75% 36.29%
Cash 		3.14% -16.75% 81.51% 57.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.58% 0.00% 23.84% 42.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 27.92% 62.07%
Other 		0.01% -2.51% 25.19% 54.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EAAFX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.90% 0.00% 38.77% 19.84%
Technology 		16.67% 0.00% 44.21% 74.83%
Healthcare 		14.48% 0.00% 29.35% 30.37%
Industrials 		11.25% 0.00% 24.37% 31.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.05% 0.00% 19.36% 46.92%
Consumer Defense 		7.65% 0.00% 19.93% 26.13%
Communication Services 		7.14% 0.00% 23.67% 50.34%
Energy 		4.86% 0.00% 85.65% 48.15%
Basic Materials 		4.35% 0.00% 33.35% 40.36%
Real Estate 		3.64% 0.00% 65.01% 42.54%
Utilities 		3.01% 0.00% 99.55% 44.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EAAFX % Rank
US 		40.21% -1.65% 98.67% 68.35%
Non US 		19.92% 0.00% 37.06% 11.19%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EAAFX % Rank
Government 		37.41% 0.00% 97.26% 28.92%
Corporate 		26.91% 0.00% 98.21% 62.35%
Securitized 		19.90% 0.00% 92.13% 39.56%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.31% 0.14% 100.00% 69.30%
Municipal 		4.32% 0.00% 24.80% 3.41%
Derivative 		4.15% 0.00% 31.93% 13.51%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EAAFX % Rank
US 		33.78% 0.00% 62.18% 28.65%
Non US 		2.35% 0.00% 84.73% 74.08%

EAAFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EAAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% 0.01% 17.63% 29.29%
Management Fee 0.28% 0.00% 1.83% 43.83%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.20%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 88.66%

Sales Fees

EAAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 9.84%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

EAAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EAAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 137.00% 0.00% 343.00% 90.15%

EAAFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EAAFX Category Low Category High EAAFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.16% 0.00% 8.35% 72.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EAAFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EAAFX Category Low Category High EAAFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.19% -2.34% 19.41% 48.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EAAFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EAAFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Petros Bocray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Mr. Bocray is a portfolio manager on the Quantitative Strategies team at Wells Capital All Portfolios Management. In this role, Mr. Bocray serves as co-manager on several of the team's portfolios and conducts research supporting the quantitative models and investment strategies. Prior to joining the team in March 2006, Mr. Bocray worked as a portfolio manager for the Wells Fargo Wealth Management Group, where he managed private client accounts with a focus on portfolio construction and asset allocation. Education: Bachelor of Economics, College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.

Kandarp Acharya

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Mr. Acharya joined Wells Capital Management in 2013, where he currently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Wells Capital Management, Mr. Acharya led the Advanced Analytics and Quantitative Research Group at Wells Fargo Wealth Management, where he also led the development and implementation of quantitative tactical allocation models as a member of the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee.

Travis Keshemberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 24, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Travis L. Keshemberg, CFA, CIP, FRM Mr. Keshemberg joined Allspring Investments in 2016, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Prior to joining Allspring Investments, Mr. Keshemberg was a Director of Research at Allspring Funds Management, LLC.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

