Trending ETFs

Direxion Monthly 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 2X Fund

mutual fund
DXKSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$30.0198 +0.29 +0.98%
primary theme
Inverse Bond
share class
Inv (DXKSX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Direxion Monthly 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 2X Fund

DXKSX | Fund

$30.02

$5.61 M

0.00%

2.57%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

12.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$5.61 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

$25,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DXKSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Direxion Monthly 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 2X Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Direxion Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 17, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    211437
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Brigandi

Fund Description

The Index is a market value weighted index that includes publicly issued U.S. Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years. Eligible securities must be fixed rate, denominated in U.S. dollars, and have $300 million or more of outstanding face value, excluding amounts held by the Federal Reserve. Securities excluded from the Index are inflation-linked securities, Treasury bills, cash management bills, any government agency debt issued with or without a government guarantee and zero-coupon issues that have been stripped from coupon-paying bonds. The Index is not adjusted for securities that may become eligible or ineligible for inclusion in the Index intra-month. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on the last business day of each month.The Index was comprised of 15 constituents as of June 30, 2022.The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests in swap agreements, futures contracts, short positions or other financial instruments that, in combination, provide inverse (opposite) or short leveraged exposure to the Index equal to at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes).The Fund is designed to lose money when the Index rises, which is a result that is the opposite from traditional index tracking funds. In order to achieve its monthly inverse investment objective, the Fund may invest in a combination of financial instruments, such as swaps that provide short exposure to the Index or to an ETF that tracks the same Index or a substantially similar index, short securities of the Index or short an ETF that tracks the same Index or a substantially similar index, or short futures contracts that provide short exposure to the Index. The Fund may gain inverse leveraged exposure utilizing financial instruments that provide short exposure to a representative sample of the securities in the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting securities in order to gain inverse leveraged exposure to the Index or its components. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high quality credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times consistent with its stated inverse leveraged investment objective.Because a significant portion of the assets of the Fund may come from investors using “asset allocation” and “market timing” investment strategies, the Fund may engage in frequent trading.The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.
DXKSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DXKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -6.2% 1.5% 13.64%
1 Yr 12.2% -6.2% 21.2% 54.55%
3 Yr 13.5%* -6.4% 99.1% 54.55%
5 Yr -0.4%* -8.0% 38.8% 40.91%
10 Yr N/A* -15.5% 14.0% 40.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DXKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 35.6% 6.9% 150.2% 59.09%
2021 2.3% -3.6% 3.7% 9.09%
2020 -6.5% -22.9% 57.8% 63.64%
2019 -3.3% -10.2% -1.3% 50.00%
2018 0.0% -0.3% 1.2% 86.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DXKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -2.6% 84.0% 45.45%
1 Yr 12.2% -6.2% 35.5% 59.09%
3 Yr 13.5%* -10.2% 99.1% 31.82%
5 Yr -0.4%* -12.6% 38.8% 27.27%
10 Yr N/A* -15.2% 14.0% 40.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DXKSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 35.6% 6.9% 150.2% 59.09%
2021 2.3% -3.6% 3.7% 9.09%
2020 -6.5% -22.9% 57.8% 63.64%
2019 -3.3% -10.2% -1.3% 50.00%
2018 0.0% -0.3% 1.2% 86.36%

NAV & Total Return History

DXKSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DXKSX Category Low Category High DXKSX % Rank
Net Assets 5.61 M 1.49 M 458 M 90.91%
Number of Holdings 7 6 27 95.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 -5.17 M -962 M 1.03 B 77.27%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 43.3% 111.8% 21.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ishares Barclays 7-10 Yr Tr Swap Credit Suisse 202.42%
  2. Ishares Barclays 7-10 Yr Tr Swap Credit Suisse 202.42%
  3. Ishares Barclays 7-10 Yr Tr Swap Credit Suisse 202.42%
  4. Ishares Barclays 7-10 Yr Tr Swap Credit Suisse 202.42%
  5. Ishares Barclays 7-10 Yr Tr Swap Credit Suisse 202.42%
  6. Ishares Barclays 7-10 Yr Tr Swap Credit Suisse 202.42%
  7. Ishares Barclays 7-10 Yr Tr Swap Credit Suisse 202.42%
  8. Ishares Barclays 7-10 Yr Tr Swap Credit Suisse 202.42%
  9. Ishares Barclays 7-10 Yr Tr Swap Credit Suisse 202.42%
  10. Ishares Barclays 7-10 Yr Tr Swap Credit Suisse 202.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DXKSX % Rank
Cash 		291.05% 95.82% 352.93% 9.09%
Stocks 		0.00% -298.75% 0.00% 40.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 63.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.08% 77.27%
Bonds 		0.00% -171.90% 18.82% 50.00%
Other 		-191.05% -191.05% 66.10% 100.00%

DXKSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DXKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.57% 0.89% 10.92% 45.45%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.75% 0.90% 50.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 53.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.25% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

DXKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DXKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DXKSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 344.00% 66.67%

DXKSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DXKSX Category Low Category High DXKSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.66% 72.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DXKSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DXKSX Category Low Category High DXKSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.34% -3.85% -0.83% 45.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DXKSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DXKSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Brigandi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2004

18.05

18.1%

Paul Brigandi, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. An investment trading team of Rafferty employees assists Mr. Brigandi in the day-to-day management of the Fund subject to his primary responsibility and oversight. The Portfolio Manager works with the investment trading team to decide the target allocation of the Fund’s investments and on a day-to-day basis, an individual portfolio trader executes transactions for the Fund consistent with its target allocation. The members of the investment trading team rotate among the various series of the Trust, including the Fund periodically so that no single individual is assigned to a specific Fund for extended periods of time. Mr. Brigandi has been a Portfolio Manager at Rafferty since June 2004. Mr. Brigandi was previously involved in the equity trading training program for Fleet Boston Financial Corporation from August 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Brigandi is a 2002 graduate of Fordham University.

Tony Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2006

16.1

16.1%

Tony Ng is a Portfolio Manager and joined Rafferty Asset Management in April 2006. He was previously a Team Leader in the Trading Assistant Group with Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006. Hg was employed with Deutsche Asset Management from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Ng graduated from State University at Buffalo in 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.21 27.26 11.01 14.22

