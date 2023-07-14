Dave earned a BA from Boston College and an MSCS from Boston University. Over the past 21+ years in investments, Dave has proven his ability as a portfolio manager and equity strategist. Prior to establishing Summit Global Investments, Dave worked with Fidelity Investments, Evergreen Investments, and Ensign Peak Advisors, where he was responsible for developing and implementing numerous portfolio strategies. For the past eight years, Dave has focused on managing institutional assets in the low volatility equity space and continues to do so with Summit Global Investments. As Chief Investment Officer, Dave oversees the investment processes and leads the overall investment decisions, including portfolio design, construction, implementation and management. In addition, Dave is directly responsible for SGI's innovative low volatility, managed risk approach to investing. As a leader in the low volatility field, he has developed unique quantitative technologies., tactics and models designed specifically for managing risk while maximizing returns. Dave is one of only a handful of active portfolio managers in the world that has researched, constructed, implemented and actively managed significant assets in the low volatility equity space. With the ever-increasing attention givento low volatility investing, Dave's techniques and strategies continue to provide new insight to professional asset management. Throughout Dave's career, he has established himself as an expert in investment technology and quantitative research. In his spare time, Dave enjoys spending time with his family and supporting the local wrestling community.