Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.2%
1 yr return
3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
Net Assets
$123 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.9%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 122.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DWUGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|85.91%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|95.57%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|77.98%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|77.05%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|66.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|DWUGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|76.48%
|2021
|5.1%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|60.05%
|2020
|1.2%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|2.83%
|2019
|4.6%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|18.01%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|99.36%
|Period
|DWUGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|86.24%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|93.98%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|76.03%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|75.97%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|64.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|DWUGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|76.48%
|2021
|5.1%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|60.43%
|2020
|1.2%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|7.81%
|2019
|4.6%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|32.50%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|99.68%
|DWUGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWUGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|123 M
|199 K
|133 B
|73.68%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|1
|9075
|44.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40.5 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|73.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.86%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|50.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWUGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.44%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|51.76%
|Cash
|1.56%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|43.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|25.44%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|23.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|17.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|21.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWUGX % Rank
|Technology
|19.02%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|28.63%
|Financial Services
|18.71%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|60.46%
|Healthcare
|17.00%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|22.03%
|Communication Services
|11.03%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|24.12%
|Consumer Defense
|8.99%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|16.85%
|Industrials
|6.65%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|90.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.12%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|80.40%
|Utilities
|4.61%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|15.64%
|Energy
|3.62%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|43.28%
|Basic Materials
|2.16%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|80.84%
|Real Estate
|2.11%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|59.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DWUGX % Rank
|US
|58.31%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|15.75%
|Non US
|40.13%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|84.14%
|DWUGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|67.96%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|45.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|99.60%
|DWUGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DWUGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|6.52%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DWUGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|122.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|93.12%
|DWUGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWUGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|15.21%
|DWUGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DWUGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DWUGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.32%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|31.14%
|DWUGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.581
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.849
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.408
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Dave earned a BA from Boston College and an MSCS from Boston University. Over the past 21+ years in investments, Dave has proven his ability as a portfolio manager and equity strategist. Prior to establishing Summit Global Investments, Dave worked with Fidelity Investments, Evergreen Investments, and Ensign Peak Advisors, where he was responsible for developing and implementing numerous portfolio strategies. For the past eight years, Dave has focused on managing institutional assets in the low volatility equity space and continues to do so with Summit Global Investments. As Chief Investment Officer, Dave oversees the investment processes and leads the overall investment decisions, including portfolio design, construction, implementation and management. In addition, Dave is directly responsible for SGI's innovative low volatility, managed risk approach to investing. As a leader in the low volatility field, he has developed unique quantitative technologies., tactics and models designed specifically for managing risk while maximizing returns. Dave is one of only a handful of active portfolio managers in the world that has researched, constructed, implemented and actively managed significant assets in the low volatility equity space. With the ever-increasing attention givento low volatility investing, Dave's techniques and strategies continue to provide new insight to professional asset management. Throughout Dave's career, he has established himself as an expert in investment technology and quantitative research. In his spare time, Dave enjoys spending time with his family and supporting the local wrestling community.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2018
3.83
3.8%
Aash M. Shah, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund since 2020 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2006 to 2019, Mr. Shah was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. He earned an MBA in Finance & Accounting from Carnegie Mellon University and BS Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He is also a CFA charter holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...