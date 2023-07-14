Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SGI Global Equity Fund

DWUGX | Fund

$34.43

$123 M

0.00%

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.2%

1 yr return

3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

Net Assets

$123 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 122.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DWUGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SGI Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Summit Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    3511751
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Harden

Fund Description

DWUGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DWUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -35.6% 29.2% 85.91%
1 Yr 3.7% 17.3% 252.4% 95.57%
3 Yr 3.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 77.98%
5 Yr 3.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 77.05%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 66.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DWUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -24.3% 957.1% 76.48%
2021 5.1% -38.3% 47.1% 60.05%
2020 1.2% -54.2% 0.6% 2.83%
2019 4.6% -76.0% 54.1% 18.01%
2018 -0.9% -26.1% 47.8% 99.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DWUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -35.6% 29.2% 86.24%
1 Yr 3.7% 11.4% 252.4% 93.98%
3 Yr 3.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 76.03%
5 Yr 3.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 75.97%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 64.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DWUGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -24.3% 957.1% 76.48%
2021 5.1% -33.1% 47.1% 60.43%
2020 1.2% -44.4% 1.8% 7.81%
2019 4.6% -6.5% 54.1% 32.50%
2018 -0.9% -14.4% 47.8% 99.68%

NAV & Total Return History

DWUGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DWUGX Category Low Category High DWUGX % Rank
Net Assets 123 M 199 K 133 B 73.68%
Number of Holdings 80 1 9075 44.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.5 M -18 M 37.6 B 73.46%
Weighting of Top 10 31.86% 9.1% 100.0% 50.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dollar General Corp 3.92%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.73%
  3. Microsoft Corp 3.49%
  4. Royal Bank of Canada 3.44%
  5. The Toronto-Dominion Bank 3.41%
  6. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Adr 3.39%
  7. Amazon.com Inc 3.33%
  8. Apple Inc 3.25%
  9. Target Corp 3.22%
  10. Incyte Corp 3.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DWUGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.44% 61.84% 125.47% 51.76%
Cash 		1.56% -174.70% 23.12% 43.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 25.44%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 23.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 17.18%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 21.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWUGX % Rank
Technology 		19.02% 0.00% 49.87% 28.63%
Financial Services 		18.71% 0.00% 38.42% 60.46%
Healthcare 		17.00% 0.00% 35.42% 22.03%
Communication Services 		11.03% 0.00% 57.66% 24.12%
Consumer Defense 		8.99% 0.00% 73.28% 16.85%
Industrials 		6.65% 0.00% 44.06% 90.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.12% 0.00% 40.94% 80.40%
Utilities 		4.61% 0.00% 29.12% 15.64%
Energy 		3.62% 0.00% 21.15% 43.28%
Basic Materials 		2.16% 0.00% 38.60% 80.84%
Real Estate 		2.11% 0.00% 39.48% 59.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWUGX % Rank
US 		58.31% 0.13% 103.82% 15.75%
Non US 		40.13% 0.58% 99.46% 84.14%

DWUGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DWUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.01% 44.27% 67.96%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.82% 45.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 99.60%

Sales Fees

DWUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DWUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 6.52%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DWUGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 122.00% 0.00% 395.00% 93.12%

DWUGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DWUGX Category Low Category High DWUGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 15.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DWUGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DWUGX Category Low Category High DWUGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.32% -4.27% 12.65% 31.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DWUGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

DWUGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Harden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Dave earned a BA from Boston College and an MSCS from Boston University. Over the past 21+ years in investments, Dave has proven his ability as a portfolio manager and equity strategist. Prior to establishing Summit Global Investments, Dave worked with Fidelity Investments, Evergreen Investments, and Ensign Peak Advisors, where he was responsible for developing and implementing numerous portfolio strategies. For the past eight years, Dave has focused on managing institutional assets in the low volatility equity space and continues to do so with Summit Global Investments. As Chief Investment Officer, Dave oversees the investment processes and leads the overall investment decisions, including portfolio design, construction, implementation and management. In addition, Dave is directly responsible for SGI's innovative low volatility, managed risk approach to investing. As a leader in the low volatility field, he has developed unique quantitative technologies., tactics and models designed specifically for managing risk while maximizing returns. Dave is one of only a handful of active portfolio managers in the world that has researched, constructed, implemented and actively managed significant assets in the low volatility equity space. With the ever-increasing attention givento low volatility investing, Dave's techniques and strategies continue to provide new insight to professional asset management. Throughout Dave's career, he has established himself as an expert in investment technology and quantitative research. In his spare time, Dave enjoys spending time with his family and supporting the local wrestling community.

Aash Shah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2018

3.83

3.8%

Aash M. Shah, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund since 2020 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2006 to 2019, Mr. Shah was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. He earned an MBA in Finance & Accounting from Carnegie Mellon University and BS Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He is also a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

