Arrow DWA Tactical: Balanced Fund

mutual fund
DWANX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.6 -0.03 -0.26%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
A (DWAFX) Primary C (DWATX) Inst (DWANX)
Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

-2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$44.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

73.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 112.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DWANX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Arrow DWA Tactical: Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Arrow Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 21, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Barrato

Fund Description

The Fund primarily invests, either directly or indirectly through investments in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) or other investment companies (including affiliated funds), in (i) equity securities, (ii) fixed income securities, or (iii) alternative assets. The Fund defines equity securities to include common and preferred stocks; and defines fixed income securities to include bonds, notes, debentures and bond futures; and defines alternative assets to include currency; options on currency, equity and commodity futures; derivative instruments, such as swap contracts, structured notes or other securities or derivatives, that provide exposure to managed futures programs employed by limited partnerships, corporations operating as investment funds, and limited liability companies (“Underlying Funds”); commodities; master limited partnerships (“MLPs”); and real estate-related securities. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary (the “DWA Balanced Subsidiary”).

The DWA Balanced Subsidiary will invest primarily in long commodity futures and options, Underlying Funds, and swap contracts, as well as fixed income securities and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the DWA Balanced Subsidiary’s derivative positions. When viewed on a consolidated basis, the DWA Balanced Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund. The Fund will consolidate the DWA Balanced Subsidiary for purposes of financial statements, leverage and concentration.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) allocates the Fund’s portfolio among four market segments:

U.S. Equity, including sectors such as consumer goods, energy and healthcare as well as styles such as large cap growth and small cap value;
International Equity, including developed market countries such as Japan and emerging market countries such as Malaysia;
Fixed Income, such as U.S. Treasury or corporate bonds of any credit quality; and
Alternative Assets, such as commodities, futures, swaps, MLPs and real estate.

The Advisor allocates the Fund’s portfolio using research from Dorsey Wright & Associates (“DWA”), which comes from the DWA Balanced investment model (the “DWA Balanced model”), as well as the Advisor’s proprietary methodology. The DWA Balanced model is based on a technical analysis of historical price and return forecasts. Technical analysis is the method of evaluating securities by analyzing statistics generated by market activity, such as past prices and trading volume, in an effort to determine probable future prices. The Advisor buys securities and derivatives that it believes will produce returns that are highly correlated to the returns of the components of the DWA Balanced model. The Advisor sells securities and derivatives to purchase other securities and derivatives that it believes will have higher returns or more closely correlate to the returns of the components of the DWA Balanced model. The Fund invests in securities without restriction as to capitalization, credit quality or country.

To maintain a balanced portfolio, the Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest:

from 25% to 70% in equity securities, including international and domestic equity securities;
from 25% to 60% in fixed income securities of any maturity and credit quality; and
from 10% to 50% in alternative assets, including through the DWA Balanced Subsidiary.

The Fund will invest within specific market segments when the research indicates a high probability that the applicable market segments are likely to outperform the applicable universe. The Fund will sell interests or reduce investment exposure among a market segment when the research indicates that such markets are likely to underperform the applicable universe. The Fund may be heavily invested in fixed-income securities, cash positions and similar securities when the research indicates these assets should significantly outperform the equity and/or alternative market segments. The Fund’s fixed income securities may be rated below investment grade (rated BB+ or lower by S&P or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”)), also known as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds, and in unrated debt securities determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. The alternative asset market segment refers to investments that are historically non-correlated to either equity or fixed income investments such as commodities, MLPs or real estate.

In general, the Fund’s investments in equity securities are intended to achieve the capital appreciation component of its investment objective and the Fund’s investments in fixed income securities are intended to achieve the capital preservation component of its investment objective. Under normal circumstances, the Advisor expects that the Fund will invest a combined minimum of 35% in fixed income securities and in alternative investments. The Fund’s investments in alternative assets are intended to enable the portfolio to be less reliant on fixed income investments for reducing volatility and equities for increasing returns. The Advisor may engage in frequent buying and selling of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

DWANX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DWANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -12.3% 53.7% 80.99%
1 Yr -2.8% -18.8% 40.4% 77.27%
3 Yr -3.4%* -18.0% 15.9% 74.68%
5 Yr -2.3%* -13.4% 10.3% 72.77%
10 Yr -1.7%* -9.5% 4.1% 84.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DWANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -48.5% 15.7% 15.00%
2021 0.0% -10.0% 21.8% 67.78%
2020 2.7% -5.8% 15.2% 30.22%
2019 2.1% -2.2% 6.5% 69.41%
2018 -3.7% -6.8% 0.3% 85.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DWANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -23.0% 53.7% 80.17%
1 Yr -2.8% -18.8% 40.4% 74.38%
3 Yr -3.4%* -18.0% 15.9% 74.03%
5 Yr -0.6%* -13.4% 10.3% 50.93%
10 Yr 0.4%* -9.5% 6.2% 71.74%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DWANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -48.5% 15.7% 15.00%
2021 0.0% -10.0% 21.8% 67.36%
2020 2.7% -5.8% 15.2% 30.22%
2019 2.1% -2.2% 6.5% 69.41%
2018 -2.0% -6.8% 0.3% 67.32%

NAV & Total Return History

DWANX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DWANX Category Low Category High DWANX % Rank
Net Assets 44.5 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 76.45%
Number of Holdings 124 2 3255 29.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.6 M 349 K 12.1 B 76.86%
Weighting of Top 10 73.27% 22.9% 100.0% 52.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF 6.23%
  2. Dunn Commodities Bal 4.76%
  3. Dunn Commodities Bal 4.76%
  4. Dunn Commodities Bal 4.76%
  5. Dunn Commodities Bal 4.76%
  6. Dunn Commodities Bal 4.76%
  7. Dunn Commodities Bal 4.76%
  8. Dunn Commodities Bal 4.76%
  9. Dunn Commodities Bal 4.76%
  10. Dunn Commodities Bal 4.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DWANX % Rank
Stocks 		50.11% 0.00% 238.38% 42.15%
Bonds 		28.97% 0.00% 106.59% 50.83%
Other 		16.02% -72.87% 73.78% 14.05%
Cash 		4.83% -65.52% 88.88% 58.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.07% 0.00% 8.92% 47.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 69.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWANX % Rank
Industrials 		22.34% 0.00% 23.85% 4.39%
Financial Services 		20.44% 0.00% 98.22% 9.76%
Technology 		18.99% 0.00% 85.77% 36.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.04% 0.00% 25.83% 52.20%
Basic Materials 		7.11% 0.00% 56.73% 17.56%
Real Estate 		6.65% 0.00% 99.45% 26.83%
Consumer Defense 		4.50% 0.00% 37.51% 73.66%
Energy 		4.31% 0.00% 60.89% 58.05%
Healthcare 		3.95% 0.00% 38.63% 83.90%
Communication Services 		2.58% 0.00% 21.61% 72.68%
Utilities 		1.09% 0.00% 91.12% 75.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWANX % Rank
US 		25.58% -1.19% 235.84% 55.79%
Non US 		24.53% -6.82% 98.11% 14.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWANX % Rank
Government 		59.59% 0.00% 99.78% 20.66%
Cash & Equivalents 		23.78% -72.56% 100.00% 64.46%
Corporate 		15.23% 0.00% 98.28% 28.51%
Municipal 		1.39% 0.00% 19.13% 4.55%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 78.93%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.99% 79.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DWANX % Rank
US 		28.43% -17.22% 99.80% 38.02%
Non US 		0.54% -2.67% 63.37% 63.22%

DWANX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DWANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.61% 0.21% 4.40% 41.35%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 54.96%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 19.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 69.80%

Sales Fees

DWANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DWANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 68.75%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DWANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 112.00% 1.75% 441.00% 57.65%

DWANX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DWANX Category Low Category High DWANX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 78.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DWANX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DWANX Category Low Category High DWANX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.51% -2.01% 13.72% 77.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DWANX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DWANX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Barrato

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Joseph Barrato is a founding member of Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC. He has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry, including six years with Rydex Investments, where he was responsible for the firm’s research and developed momentum models with the Rydex sector funds. Prior to Rydex, Mr. Barrato spent 12 years at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, as an analyst and senior financial examiner. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from The George Washington University, where he majored in finance and minored in accounting. Mr. Barrato’s experience in the investment management industry gives him a strong understanding of the operational issues facing mutual funds and the regulatory framework under which investment companies must operate. Mr. Barrato has served as an Interested Trustee and the Chairman of the Board since the Trust was organized in August 2011.

Jonathan Guyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Jonathan Guyer joined Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC in October 2013 after spending seven years with Longview Funds Management, LLC. During his tenure at Longview, he served the Principal, Director of Research and Chief Investment Officer of the firm. Mr. Guyer received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Northc Carolina - Wilmington in 1985. Mr. Guyer worked in the audit field as a seniro audit manager for commercial banks and trust companies from 1986 until 1994, when he decided to focus on investment management. From May 1995 to December 2001, Mr. Guyer was the head of the Proprietary Hedge Fund Group of Alex. Brown & Sons, Inc. ("DBAB"). From February 2001 to April 2006 Mr. Guyer was the head of the Alternative Investment Group of Legg Mason Wood Walker Incorporated ("LMWW"). Founded in 1800, Alex. Brown & Sons, Inc. was a Baltimore based investment bank acquired by Bankers Trust in 1997 and again acquired by Deutsche Bank in 1999. LMWW, also headquartered in Baltimore, MD, was a broker/dealer acquired by Citigroup Capital Markets Inc. in 2006. Mr. Guyer is a financial professional with significant, broad-based experience in alternative investments, including active portfolio management and trading, manager selection and due diligence, marketing and fund administration.

Amit Gutt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Amit Gutt, CFA has been a Portfolio Manager for the ArrowFund since June 2020. Amit joined Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC in August 2014 as an Investment Strategist. In that role, he was responsible for performing quantitative research, portfolio management and trading across multiple asset classes. Prior to joining Arrow, Amit worked as a Summer Associate in emerging markets equity research at KAUST Investment Management and as a Statistician at the United States Department of Commerce from 2009 to 2012. Amit holds a B.S. in Financial Economics from University of Maryland Baltimore County, a Master of Arts in Applied Economics from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA in Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business. Amit is also a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

