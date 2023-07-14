The Fund primarily invests, either directly or indirectly through investments in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) or other investment companies (including affiliated funds), in (i) equity securities, (ii) fixed income securities, or (iii) alternative assets. The Fund defines equity securities to include common and preferred stocks; and defines fixed income securities to include bonds, notes, debentures and bond futures; and defines alternative assets to include currency; options on currency, equity and commodity futures; derivative instruments, such as swap contracts, structured notes or other securities or derivatives, that provide exposure to managed futures programs employed by limited partnerships, corporations operating as investment funds, and limited liability companies (“Underlying Funds”); commodities; master limited partnerships (“MLPs”); and real estate-related securities. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary (the “DWA Balanced Subsidiary”).

The DWA Balanced Subsidiary will invest primarily in long commodity futures and options, Underlying Funds, and swap contracts, as well as fixed income securities and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the DWA Balanced Subsidiary’s derivative positions. When viewed on a consolidated basis, the DWA Balanced Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund. The Fund will consolidate the DWA Balanced Subsidiary for purposes of financial statements, leverage and concentration.

Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) allocates the Fund’s portfolio among four market segments:

● U.S. Equity, including sectors such as consumer goods, energy and healthcare as well as styles such as large cap growth and small cap value;

● International Equity, including developed market countries such as Japan and emerging market countries such as Malaysia;

● Fixed Income, such as U.S. Treasury or corporate bonds of any credit quality; and

● Alternative Assets, such as commodities, futures, swaps, MLPs and real estate.

The Advisor allocates the Fund’s portfolio using research from Dorsey Wright & Associates (“DWA”), which comes from the DWA Balanced investment model (the “DWA Balanced model”), as well as the Advisor’s proprietary methodology. The DWA Balanced model is based on a technical analysis of historical price and return forecasts. Technical analysis is the method of evaluating securities by analyzing statistics generated by market activity, such as past prices and trading volume, in an effort to determine probable future prices. The Advisor buys securities and derivatives that it believes will produce returns that are highly correlated to the returns of the components of the DWA Balanced model. The Advisor sells securities and derivatives to purchase other securities and derivatives that it believes will have higher returns or more closely correlate to the returns of the components of the DWA Balanced model. The Fund invests in securities without restriction as to capitalization, credit quality or country.

To maintain a balanced portfolio, the Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest:

● from 25% to 70% in equity securities, including international and domestic equity securities;

● from 25% to 60% in fixed income securities of any maturity and credit quality; and

● from 10% to 50% in alternative assets, including through the DWA Balanced Subsidiary.

The Fund will invest within specific market segments when the research indicates a high probability that the applicable market segments are likely to outperform the applicable universe. The Fund will sell interests or reduce investment exposure among a market segment when the research indicates that such markets are likely to underperform the applicable universe. The Fund may be heavily invested in fixed-income securities, cash positions and similar securities when the research indicates these assets should significantly outperform the equity and/or alternative market segments. The Fund’s fixed income securities may be rated below investment grade (rated BB+ or lower by S&P or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”)), also known as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds, and in unrated debt securities determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. The alternative asset market segment refers to investments that are historically non-correlated to either equity or fixed income investments such as commodities, MLPs or real estate.

In general, the Fund’s investments in equity securities are intended to achieve the capital appreciation component of its investment objective and the Fund’s investments in fixed income securities are intended to achieve the capital preservation component of its investment objective. Under normal circumstances, the Advisor expects that the Fund will invest a combined minimum of 35% in fixed income securities and in alternative investments. The Fund’s investments in alternative assets are intended to enable the portfolio to be less reliant on fixed income investments for reducing volatility and equities for increasing returns. The Advisor may engage in frequent buying and selling of portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.