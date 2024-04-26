Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$57.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DVSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DELAWARE TAX-FREE MINNESOTA INTERMEDIATE FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal securities the income from which is exempt from federal income tax, including the federal alternative minimum tax, and from Minnesota state personal income taxes. This is a fundamental investment policy that may not be changed without prior shareholder approval.

The Fund is required to derive at least 95% of its income from Minnesota obligations in order for any of its income to be exempt from Minnesota state personal income taxes. Municipal debt obligations are issued by state and local governments to raise funds for various public purposes such as hospitals, schools, and general capital expenses. The types of municipal debt obligations in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, advance refunded bonds, revenue bonds, general obligation bonds, insured municipal bonds, private activity bonds, municipal leases, and certificates of participation. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in high yield (junk) bonds. The Fund will invest its assets in securities with maturities of various lengths, depending on market conditions. The Manager will adjust the average maturity of the bonds in the portfolio to attempt to provide a high level of tax-exempt income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund’s income level will vary depending on current interest rates and the specific securities in the portfolio. The Fund may concentrate its investments in certain types of bonds or in a certain segment of the municipal bond market when the supply of bonds in other sectors does not suit its investment needs. The Fund may invest in insured municipal bonds. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will maintain a dollar-weighted average effective maturity of more than 3 years but less than 10 years.

DVSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DVSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DVSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DVSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DVSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DVSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DVSCX Category Low Category High DVSCX % Rank
Net Assets 57.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 121 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 16.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 28.71% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. City of Rochester MN 5.71%
  2. Duluth Economic Development Authority 4.62%
  3. County of Hennepin MN 2.75%
  4. Lakeville Independent School District No 194 2.71%
  5. Minneapolis Special School District No 1 2.43%
  6. St Paul Port Authority 2.35%
  7. City of Minneapolis MN 2.18%
  8. State of Minnesota 2.06%
  9. County of Hennepin MN 1.98%
  10. State of Minnesota 1.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DVSCX % Rank
Bonds 		99.17% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.83% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVSCX % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVSCX % Rank
US 		99.17% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DVSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DVSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.85% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.50% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DVSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DVSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

DVSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DVSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DVSCX Category Low Category High DVSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DVSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DVSCX Category Low Category High DVSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DVSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DVSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

