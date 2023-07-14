Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
Principal investments
To achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests in, or seeks exposure to, stocks with attractive growth (earnings and dividend), attractive dividend yield, quality, and valuation profiles.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in US companies. In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in dividend paying securities. The Fund invests a substantial portion of its net assets in large-capitalization equities traded in the United States. Investments in equity securities may include but are not limited to common stock (including REITs) of issuers located throughout the world, and American Depositary Receipts. The Fund may invest in issuers from both developed markets (including the United States) and emerging markets.
Under normal circumstances, the Advisor intends to invest the Fund's portfolio under the following guidelines, but reserves the right to deviate if economic and business conditions warrant:
• 20-50 stocks in the portfolio
• Companies with a market capitalization of $2.5 billion or greater
• Typical allocation to American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of 15% or less
• Minimum of 6 sectors included in the portfolio for diversification purposes
• The Fund aims to be fully invested but may allow for a cash allocation—with a range of 1-10% and a 2% target—for liquidity purposes.
The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that the Fund may invest more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified investment company.
Under certain market conditions, the Fund may, but is not required to, use exchange traded derivative instruments for risk management purposes or as part of the Fund's investment strategies. Generally, derivatives are financial contracts whose value depends upon, or is derived from, the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, index or other market factor and may relate to stocks, bonds, interest rates, credit, currencies or currency exchange rates, commodities and related indexes. The derivatives in which the Fund may invest include futures, forward currency agreements and equity participation notes. All of these derivatives may be used for risk management purposes to manage or adjust the risk profile of
the Fund. Futures on currencies and forward currency agreements may also be used to hedge against a specific currency. In addition, all of the derivative instruments listed above may be used for investment (non-hedging) purposes to earn income; to enhance returns; to replace more traditional direct investments (except for forward currency agreements); or to obtain exposure to certain markets (except for forward currency agreements). The Fund also may use futures contracts on equity securities and indices to gain market exposure on its uninvested cash.
Under certain market conditions, the Fund may invest in companies at the time of their initial public offering ("IPO"). The Fund also may at times invest in ETFs and other investment companies for the purpose of gaining exposure to the stock market while maintaining liquidity.
Management process
The Advisor seeks to invest in companies that the Advisor believes have attractive current dividend yields, and strong and consistent historical and prospective dividend growth. The Advisor believes that this focus on consistent and sustainable dividend growth underscores a quality bias for the portfolio which the Advisor believes can help mitigate downside risks and deliver attractive risk-adjusted total returns through the market cycle when compared to the broader equity market.
In selecting individual securities for investment, the Advisor begins with a quantitative model to identify candidates for the portfolio. The investable universe of stocks is screened for the following metrics:
• Attractive dividend yield: Indicated dividend yield equal to or greater than the S&P 500 indicated dividend yield
• Healthy dividend growth: 10-year compound annual growth rate of dividends per share (DPS) of greater than 4%. A 7-year compound annual growth rate is used for select industries, such as banks, if the Advisor believes the full historical data set is less relevant as an indication of future dividend growth
• Strong dividend consistency: steady and stable dividend payments and growth over the last 10 years
The Advisor may modify the quantitative screening process at any time, without shareholder approval or notice.
Stocks that meet the above criteria may be eligible for inclusion in the portfolio. Stocks are then reviewed from a "bottom-up" or fundamental perspective by the Advisor, leveraging the intellectual capital of UBS Global Wealth Management ("WM"), an affiliate of the Advisor, Chief Investment Office ("CIO") equity strate-
gists and equity sector analysts, as well as other resources. The Advisor assesses the fundamental outlook for earnings per share, dividends per share growth, quality, and valuation—among other metrics—while determining potential upside and downside risks given current and expected market environments. This assessment is determined with the intention of owning stocks for the portfolio over a multi-year time horizon.
In addition, the Advisor constructs the portfolio taking into account several investment considerations including but not limited to: the UBS House View (a publication of macro and thematic views of WM CIO) on markets, regions, sectors and style factors. While the Advisor may receive input from multiple business units within UBS, the Advisor has final discretion in the portfolio's construction.
The Fund is classified by UBS AM (Americas) as an "ESG-integrated" fund. The Fund's investment process integrates material sustainability and/or environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations into the research process for all portfolio investments and portfolio holdings for which ESG data is available. ESG integration is driven by taking into account material sustainability and/or ESG risks which could impact investment returns, rather than being driven by specific ethical principles or norms. The analysis of material sustainability and/or ESG considerations can include many different aspects, including, for example, the carbon footprint, employee health and well-being, supply chain management, fair customer treatment and governance processes of a company. The Fund's portfolio managers may still invest in securities without respect to sustainability and/or ESG considerations or in securities which present sustainability and/or ESG risks, including where the portfolio managers believe the potential compensation outweighs the risks identified.
