Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MFS Global Alternative Strategy Fund

mutual fund
DVRLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.78 -0.01 -0.09%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DVRIX) Primary Retirement (DVRJX) Retirement (DVRHX) Retirement (DVRLX) C (DVRCX) Retirement (DVRKX) B (DVRBX) A (DVRAX) Retirement (DVRFX)
DVRLX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Global Alternative Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.78 -0.01 -0.09%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DVRIX) Primary Retirement (DVRJX) Retirement (DVRHX) Retirement (DVRLX) C (DVRCX) Retirement (DVRKX) B (DVRBX) A (DVRAX) Retirement (DVRFX)
DVRLX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Global Alternative Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.78 -0.01 -0.09%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DVRIX) Primary Retirement (DVRJX) Retirement (DVRHX) Retirement (DVRLX) C (DVRCX) Retirement (DVRKX) B (DVRBX) A (DVRAX) Retirement (DVRFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Global Alternative Strategy Fund

DVRLX | Fund

$11.78

$174 M

0.67%

$0.08

1.08%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.1%

1 yr return

6.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

Net Assets

$174 M

Holdings in Top 10

86.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Global Alternative Strategy Fund

DVRLX | Fund

$11.78

$174 M

0.67%

$0.08

1.08%

DVRLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Global Alternative Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Natalie Shapiro

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) seeks to achieve a total rate of return for the fund that meets or exceeds the FTSE 1-Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index plus 2% to 4%, net of fund expenses, over a full market cycle.

MFS seeks to achieve the fund’s objective by generating returns from a combination of (1) individual security selection of U.S. and foreign equity securities and debt instruments and (2) a tactical asset allocation overlay primarily using derivative instruments to manage the fund’s exposure to asset classes, markets, and currencies. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.

The fund normally has exposure to at least three different countries and typically has significant long and/or short exposure to foreign securities and foreign currencies.

The fund’s performance may not be correlated with the performance of the asset classes, markets, or currencies represented by the individual investments selected by MFS.

Individual Security Selection: In selecting direct investments for the fund, MFS normally invests the fund’s assets in a combination of equity securities and debt instruments. MFS generally invests approximately 20% of the fund’s assets in debt instruments and the remainder of the fund’s assets in equity securities and cash and/or cash equivalents. These allocations may vary from time to time.

Equity securities include common stocks, convertible securities, and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer. Debt instruments include corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, and other obligations to repay money borrowed.

MFS invests the fund’s assets in U.S. and foreign securities, including emerging market securities.

MFS generally seeks to diversify the fund’s equity investments in terms of market capitalization (e.g., small, medium, large cap), style (e.g., growth, value), investment process (e.g., fundamental, quantitative), and geography (e.g., U.S., foreign) based on expected risk, return, hedging costs (i.e., costs to adjust the fund’s market exposure), and other factors. These allocations may vary from time to time.

Of the fund’s investments in debt instruments, MFS primarily invests the fund’s assets in investment grade quality debt instruments, but may also invest in below investment grade quality debt instruments.

While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives as part of its individual security selection process, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate or currency exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments.

A team of investment professionals selects investments for the fund. MFS allocates the fund’s assets to investment professionals by investment strategy.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and instruments. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers and instruments are used by certain of the fund’s equity securities investment professionals and may also be considered by the fund’s other investment professionals.

Tactical Asset Allocation Overlay: MFS employs a top-down tactical asset allocation process primarily through the use of derivative instruments to adjust the fund’s exposure to asset classes, markets, and currencies based on its assessment of the relative attractiveness of such asset classes, markets, and currencies. MFS manages the fund’s exposure to such asset classes, markets and currencies primarily based on its proprietary quantitative models. MFS may also consider current market conditions, its qualitative assessment of the risk/return characteristics of asset classes, markets, and/or currencies, and other factors in structuring the portfolio.

In managing the tactical overlay, MFS may increase or decrease the fund’s exposure to asset classes, markets, and/or currencies resulting from MFS’ individual security selection based on MFS’ assessment of the risk/return potential of such asset classes, markets, and/or currencies. After taking into account the tactical overlay, the fund’s exposure to various asset classes, markets, and/or currencies may vary significantly from time to time. Additionally, after taking into account the tactical overlay, the fund’s exposure to any particular asset class, including equity securities, may at times be negative, and the fund’s exposure to any particular asset class, including debt instruments, may at times be more than 100%. MFS may also

expose the fund to asset classes, markets, and/or currencies in which MFS’ individual security selection has resulted in no or little exposure.

MFS may adjust the fund’s net exposure to asset classes, markets, and/or currencies by taking net short positions in an asset class, market, or currency if MFS believes the risk/return potential of such asset class, market, or currency is unattractive. Alternatively, MFS may cause the fund to take net long positions in an asset class, market, or currency if MFS believes such asset class, market, or currency appears attractive.

After taking into account the tactical overlay, the fund may have significant exposure to issuers in a single sector, industry, country, or region.

MFS’ tactical asset allocation process for the fund will typically make extensive use of derivatives.

Read More

DVRLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DVRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -73.0% 19.4% 81.00%
1 Yr 6.8% -9.1% 86.9% 45.82%
3 Yr 1.8%* -9.5% 16.2% 22.89%
5 Yr 2.8%* -4.9% 14.4% 31.39%
10 Yr 1.5%* -0.9% 7.5% 17.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DVRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.8% -22.7% 305.1% 31.11%
2021 1.5% -9.8% 27.3% 8.06%
2020 1.3% -20.8% 10.9% 8.89%
2019 2.8% -12.4% 29.4% 37.62%
2018 -0.3% -10.5% 15.8% 96.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DVRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -73.0% 19.4% 81.00%
1 Yr 6.8% -13.4% 86.9% 41.45%
3 Yr 1.8%* -9.5% 16.2% 21.29%
5 Yr 3.0%* -5.3% 14.4% 28.70%
10 Yr 2.6%* -0.9% 7.5% 14.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DVRLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.8% -22.7% 305.1% 31.48%
2021 1.5% -9.8% 27.3% 8.06%
2020 1.3% -20.8% 10.9% 8.00%
2019 2.8% -8.4% 29.4% 31.19%
2018 -0.1% -10.2% 18.0% 89.53%

NAV & Total Return History

DVRLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DVRLX Category Low Category High DVRLX % Rank
Net Assets 174 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 49.82%
Number of Holdings 979 4 4478 17.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 -106 M -398 M 2.55 B 95.05%
Weighting of Top 10 86.77% 13.1% 100.0% 25.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 28.71%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 28.71%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 28.71%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 28.71%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 28.71%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 28.71%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 28.71%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 28.71%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 28.71%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 28.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DVRLX % Rank
Cash 		61.47% -6278.21% 410.43% 11.31%
Stocks 		28.88% -3.75% 97.95% 48.41%
Bonds 		7.77% -326.45% 6347.80% 77.03%
Convertible Bonds 		1.89% 0.00% 87.92% 31.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 46.97% 63.25%
Other 		0.00% -21.53% 148.54% 78.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVRLX % Rank
Technology 		20.51% 0.00% 39.58% 39.76%
Financial Services 		13.31% 0.00% 59.28% 51.18%
Healthcare 		12.94% 0.00% 45.63% 41.73%
Industrials 		12.81% 0.00% 21.45% 15.35%
Consumer Defense 		10.02% 0.00% 13.62% 14.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.39% 0.00% 29.09% 71.65%
Communication Services 		5.95% 0.00% 21.78% 46.85%
Basic Materials 		5.43% 0.00% 27.46% 35.43%
Real Estate 		3.30% 0.00% 51.26% 30.31%
Energy 		3.29% 0.00% 100.00% 44.88%
Utilities 		3.05% 0.00% 9.23% 38.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVRLX % Rank
Non US 		22.44% -19.62% 42.11% 4.24%
US 		6.44% -8.85% 91.88% 96.47%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVRLX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		63.12% 0.27% 100.00% 90.46%
Government 		18.64% 0.00% 84.29% 59.72%
Corporate 		17.53% 0.00% 87.73% 43.11%
Securitized 		0.40% 0.00% 56.83% 73.14%
Municipal 		0.32% 0.00% 27.33% 12.37%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 88.81% 4.24%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVRLX % Rank
US 		6.52% -126.19% 6311.18% 67.84%
Non US 		1.25% -382.37% 121.02% 90.11%

DVRLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DVRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.08% 0.29% 31.15% 83.45%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.50% 31.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

DVRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DVRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DVRLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 0.00% 491.00% 29.44%

DVRLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DVRLX Category Low Category High DVRLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.67% 0.00% 4.56% 42.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DVRLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DVRLX Category Low Category High DVRLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.71% -2.51% 6.83% 33.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DVRLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DVRLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Natalie Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 07, 2007

14.57

14.6%

Natalie I. Shapiro, Ph.D. is an Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Fixed Income Research Analyst at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). Prior to joining MFS in 1997, Natalie served as a research associate for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Natalie has earned a bachelor's degree from Wellesley College and a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania.

Benjamin Nastou

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Benjamin R. Nastou, CFA, is an investment officer, portfolio manager and quantitative research analyst at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He is a member of the portfolio management teams of the firm's commodity and global multi-asset strategies. Ben joined MFS in 2001 as a fixed income research associate and was promoted to quantitative research analyst in 2003. He was named portfolio manager in 2010. Ben has a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc., and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute.

Erich Shigley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×