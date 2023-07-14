Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
3.9%
1 yr return
0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$882 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.7%
Expense Ratio 0.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Value & Income Fund will invest primarily in common stocks of companies that have established business models, attractive valuations, a history of dividend payment and growth, and/or dividend growth potential. Davenport & Company LLC (the “Advisor”) seeks to identify companies that may be undervalued because they are currently out of favor with the market or temporarily misunderstood by the investment community. The Advisor will assess the sustainability of a company’s dividend payments by analyzing its dividend history, its competitive position and industry dynamics. The Advisor uses a “bottom-up” stock selection approach that focuses primarily on individual companies in the context of broader market factors. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Advisor will focus on companies that exhibit one or more of the following characteristics:
|●
|attractive valuation based on intrinsic, absolute and relative value
|●
|attractive dividend yield
|●
|history of growing dividends with the likelihood of sustainable dividend growth
|●
|an attractive business model, sound balance sheet and a disciplined management team
The Advisor attempts to control risk through diversification among major market sectors, but may overweight a position or a sector that is believed to have favorable prospects. The Advisor does not limit the Fund to any particular capitalization requirement. At any time, the Fund may invest a portion of its assets in small, unseasoned companies.
The Fund may invest in special situation companies facing near-term headwinds but with favorable prospects for recovery. Special situations may include significant changes in a company’s allocation of its existing capital (companies undergoing turnarounds, spin-offs, mergers or acquisitions) or a restructuring of assets. Special situations may also result from significant changes to an industry through regulatory developments or shifts in competition, new or improved products, changes in senior management or significant changes in cost structure.
The Fund may invest in shares of exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to increase the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities. Such ETFs will typically hold a portfolio of securities designed to track the performance of a particular index or market sector. ETFs differ from traditional mutual funds in that their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in ETFs.
The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in common stocks of foreign issuers when, in the Advisor’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund and help it achieve its investment objective. The Fund may invest in ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks of foreign companies, including regional and/or country specific ETFs.
A security will be sold when the Advisor believes the security no longer has the potential for capital appreciation, when it meets its targeted price, when the fundamentals of the issuer’s business or general market conditions have changed, when more attractive opportunities become available, or when strong performance has resulted in an outsized position for the security within the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|DVIPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|53.57%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|77.36%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|56.12%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|47.59%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|44.89%
* Annualized
|DVIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DVIPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|882 M
|1 M
|151 B
|50.37%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|2
|1727
|81.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|283 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|47.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.65%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|29.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVIPX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.80%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|86.93%
|Cash
|5.20%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|9.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|16.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|9.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|10.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|12.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVIPX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.06%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|39.57%
|Industrials
|14.08%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|18.87%
|Consumer Defense
|13.88%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|10.56%
|Real Estate
|10.59%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|1.66%
|Healthcare
|9.76%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|94.51%
|Energy
|7.91%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|46.97%
|Technology
|6.61%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|89.03%
|Communication Services
|5.87%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|47.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.80%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|48.55%
|Utilities
|3.56%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|63.84%
|Basic Materials
|1.86%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|79.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVIPX % Rank
|US
|81.55%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|88.92%
|Non US
|13.25%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|13.32%
|DVIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.86%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|54.82%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|83.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|61.28%
|DVIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DVIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DVIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|20.68%
|DVIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DVIPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.37%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|38.25%
|DVIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DVIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DVIPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.46%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|42.78%
|DVIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2020
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2020
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.308
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2019
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2017
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2017
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2015
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2014
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2014
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.009
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 13, 2013
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2013
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.003
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 14, 2012
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2012
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2012
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2011
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2011
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2011
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Serves on Davenport's Executive Committee and Board of Directors; President of the Davenport Mutual Funds; Past President, Richmond Society of Financial Analysts; Previously served as Portfolio Manager for Central Fidelity Bank
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
George L. Smith, III, CFA (age 41) joined Davenport & Company in 1997 and currently serves as a Senior Vice President, Director and coordinator of the buy-side research for the firm. Mr. Smith is a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and has been a member of the IPC since July 2010. .
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Michael S. Beall, CFA joined Davenport & Company in 1980 and is an Executive Vice President, Director and Chairman of the IPC. Mr. Beall has been a member of the IPC since June 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
E. Trigg Brown, Jr. (age 57) joined Davenport & Company LLC in 1982 and currently serves as a Financial Advisor and the Branch Manager of the Advisor’s Richmond, Virginia branch. Mr. Brown is a member of the Advisor’s Executive Committee and has been a member of the Investment Policy Committee since October 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Robert B. Giles joined Davenport & Company in 1967 and currently serves as an Executive Vice President and Director. Mr. Giles has been a member of the IPC since July 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 14, 2019
2.96
3.0%
Christopher G. Pearson, CFA joined Davenport & Company LLC in 2006 and is First Vice President and a buy-side analyst for the firm. Mr. Pearson is a member of the firm’s Portfolio Review Committee. Mr. Pearson earned his BA in Business Administration from University of Richmond.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 14, 2020
2.38
2.4%
Joel Ray is a member of the Davenport Investment Policy Committee as well as the Director of Equity Research. He has been in the industry since 1981 and at Davenport & Company since 2004. Joel received his BA in Biology from Colgate University and his MBA from Cornell University (Johnson). He is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
