Under normal circumstances, the Value & Income Fund will invest primarily in common stocks of companies that have established business models, attractive valuations, a history of dividend payment and growth, and/or dividend growth potential. Davenport & Company LLC (the “Advisor”) seeks to identify companies that may be undervalued because they are currently out of favor with the market or temporarily misunderstood by the investment community. The Advisor will assess the sustainability of a company’s dividend payments by analyzing its dividend history, its competitive position and industry dynamics. The Advisor uses a “bottom-up” stock selection approach that focuses primarily on individual companies in the context of broader market factors. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Advisor will focus on companies that exhibit one or more of the following characteristics:

● attractive valuation based on intrinsic, absolute and relative value

● attractive dividend yield

● history of growing dividends with the likelihood of sustainable dividend growth

● an attractive business model, sound balance sheet and a disciplined management team

The Advisor attempts to control risk through diversification among major market sectors, but may overweight a position or a sector that is believed to have favorable prospects. The Advisor does not limit the Fund to any particular capitalization requirement. At any time, the Fund may invest a portion of its assets in small, unseasoned companies.

The Fund may invest in special situation companies facing near-term headwinds but with favorable prospects for recovery. Special situations may include significant changes in a company’s allocation of its existing capital (companies undergoing turnarounds, spin-offs, mergers or acquisitions) or a restructuring of assets. Special situations may also result from significant changes to an industry through regulatory developments or shifts in competition, new or improved products, changes in senior management or significant changes in cost structure.

The Fund may invest in shares of exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to increase the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities. Such ETFs will typically hold a portfolio of securities designed to track the performance of a particular index or market sector. ETFs differ from traditional mutual funds in that their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in ETFs.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in common stocks of foreign issuers when, in the Advisor’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund and help it achieve its investment objective. The Fund may invest in ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks of foreign companies, including regional and/or country specific ETFs.

A security will be sold when the Advisor believes the security no longer has the potential for capital appreciation, when it meets its targeted price, when the fundamentals of the issuer’s business or general market conditions have changed, when more attractive opportunities become available, or when strong performance has resulted in an outsized position for the security within the Fund’s portfolio.