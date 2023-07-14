Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
0.7%
1 yr return
-2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.6%
Net Assets
$77.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.3%
Expense Ratio 1.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 138.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Infrastructure—Owners and operators of structures that house data storage, networking, and transmission assets, as well as assets involved in physical distribution. Such companies may include industrial REITs, tower REITs, data center REITs, telecommunications and internet services & infrastructure companies.
Hardware—Manufacturers of devices that capture data and facilitate secure connections between service providers and end users. Such companies may include networking, technology hardware, electronic equipment and semiconductors companies.
Software—Creators and operators of software applications that analyze, secure, process, and create insights from data or otherwise support related services. Such companies may include cloud computing, database management, internet and data security, payment processing and e‑commerce companies.
|Asset Class(1)
|
AllocationRange
|
Preferred and Debt Securities
|40‑60%
|
Real Estate Companies/REITs
|10‑30%
|
Infrastructure Companies
|20‑40%
|(1)
|
Certain investments may count towards more than one of the above asset class categories. For example, a preferred security issued by an infrastructure company may be counted in one or both of the Preferred and Debt Securities and Infrastructure Companies asset classes. Investments in pooled investment vehicles and derivatives may count towards any of the above categories, depending on the nature of the investment.
|Period
|DVFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|28.97%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|18.45%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|78.17%
|5 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|46.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|1.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|DVFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.2%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|4.88%
|2021
|7.1%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|98.41%
|2020
|-4.0%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|98.13%
|2019
|0.1%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|99.25%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|94.01%
|Period
|DVFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|28.11%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|18.01%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|73.14%
|5 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|43.02%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|1.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|DVFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.2%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|4.88%
|2021
|7.1%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|98.41%
|2020
|-4.0%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|98.13%
|2019
|0.1%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|89.83%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|12.81%
|DVFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DVFRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|77.6 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|84.02%
|Number of Holdings
|374
|2
|10961
|43.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.6 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|86.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.28%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|82.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVFRX % Rank
|Stocks
|49.76%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|81.84%
|Bonds
|23.49%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|53.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|14.73%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|1.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|7.51%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|1.88%
|Cash
|3.72%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|65.34%
|Other
|0.78%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|41.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVFRX % Rank
|Real Estate
|40.48%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|5.94%
|Utilities
|20.49%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|5.10%
|Energy
|18.10%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|8.70%
|Industrials
|11.44%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|29.51%
|Basic Materials
|5.23%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|48.83%
|Communication Services
|1.95%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|86.20%
|Consumer Defense
|0.91%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|91.93%
|Technology
|0.82%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|90.66%
|Healthcare
|0.21%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|90.23%
|Financial Services
|0.21%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|91.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.17%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|97.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVFRX % Rank
|US
|26.41%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|74.53%
|Non US
|23.35%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|70.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVFRX % Rank
|Corporate
|92.02%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|4.18%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.51%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|85.80%
|Government
|0.33%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|88.31%
|Derivative
|0.14%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|43.42%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|76.20%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|42.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVFRX % Rank
|US
|15.78%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|48.64%
|Non US
|7.71%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|39.04%
|DVFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.81%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|42.17%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|51.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|58.06%
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|2.63%
|DVFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|DVFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DVFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|138.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|86.84%
|DVFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DVFRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.61%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|8.73%
|DVFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DVFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DVFRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.22%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|28.76%
|DVFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Elaine Zaharis-Nikas, CFA, Senior Vice President, is a senior portfolio manager for fixed income and preferred securities portfolios and has analyst coverage responsibilities for European and Latin American banks. She has 21 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2003, Ms. Zaharis-Nikas worked at J.P. Morgan Chase for five years as a credit analyst and J.P. Morgan for three years as an internal auditor. Ms. Zaharis-Nikas holds a BS from New York University. She is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Jon Y. Cheigh joined Cohen & Steers in 2005 and currently serves as Executive Vice President and head of the global real estate investment team. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2005, Mr. Cheigh was a vice president and senior REIT analyst for two years at Security Capital Research & Management. Previously, he was a vice president of real estate acquisitions at InterPark and an acquisitions associate at Urban Growth Property Trust, two privately held REITs. Mr. Cheigh holds a BA cum laude from Williams College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Benjamin Morton, Executive Vice President, is Head of Global Infrastructure and a senior portfolio manager for Cohen & Steers' infrastructure portfolios, including those focused on master limited partnerships. He has 21 years of infrastructure-related investment experience. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2003, Mr. Morton worked at Salomon Smith Barney as a research associate for three years, covering the utility and pipelines sectors. He also worked at New York Mercantile Exchange as a research analyst. Mr. Morton holds a BA from the University of Rochester and an MES from Yale University. He is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Vince Childers, CFA, Senior Vice President, is a portfolio manager for Cohen & Steers’ real assets strategy. He has 19 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, Mr. Childers was a portfolio manager for real asset strategies at AllianceBernstein, where he co-managed a research team overseeing $2.3 billion in assets. Previously, Mr. Childers was an associate in the financial advisory services department of Houlihan Lokey. Mr. Childers has an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a BS from Vanderbilt University. He is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
William Scapell, CFA, Executive Vice President, is Head of Fixed Income and Preferred Securities and a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s preferred securities portfolios. He has 28 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2003, Mr. Scapell worked in the fixed income research department at Merrill Lynch, where he was their chief strategist for preferred securities for three years, and a vice president in corporate finance and treasury department for two years. Previously, he held bank supervision and monetary policy roles at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for five years. Mr. Scapell holds a BA from Vassar College and an MA from Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs. He is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2022
0.09
0.1%
On November 15, 2021 Jeff Palma, Senior Vice President and Head of Multi-Asset Solutions, joined the firm. In a newly created position reporting to Jon Cheigh, Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Palma is responsible for leading the firm’s asset allocation teams and strategies, and macroeconomic research. Mr. Palma joins Cohen & Steers with 25 years of investment experience. Most recently at State Street Global Advisors, he was a Managing Director and Head of Public Investments for SSGA’s Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) platform, overseeing teams responsible for investment strategy, portfolio construction, manager research, tactical market positioning and portfolio implementation. Prior to that, Mr. Palma was the Head of Tactical Asset Allocation for GE Pension Trust, Portfolio Manager for GE Institutional Strategic Investment Fund, and Chief Market Strategist at GE Asset Management when it was acquired by SSGA in 2016. Before joining GE in 2012, he was most recently the Head of Global Equity Strategy at UBS Investment Bank. At UBS, he was responsible for the firm’s regional and sector allocation view on global equities, and served as a member of its macro strategy board.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
