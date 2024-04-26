Home
Trending ETFs

Name

As of 04/26/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

DELAWARE SELECT GROWTH FUND

DVECX | Fund

$10.32

$219 M

-

2.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$219 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DVECX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DELAWARE SELECT GROWTH FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that its Manager believes have long-term capital appreciation potential and are expected to grow faster than the US economy. The Manager will primarily invest in large- and medium-sized companies.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager begins its investment process by screening companies based on profitability (capital returns and margins) and growth (sales and earnings), while simultaneously utilizing fundamental analysis to assess any unique business attributes that validate those financial characteristics. The Manager uses a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) strategy in selecting securities for the Fund. The Manager seeks to invest the Fund in companies that the Manager believes possess a structural competitive advantage or durable market leadership position. The Manager looks for companies which serve large addressable markets with a demonstrated ability to sustain unit growth and high profitability. The Manager also seeks to invest the Fund in companies that the Manager believes have improving growth prospects or improving levels of profitability and returns.

The Manager’s process for selecting stocks is based primarily on fundamental research, but does utilize quantitative analysis during the screening process. From a quantitative standpoint, the Manager concentrates on the level of profitability, capital intensity, cash flow and capital allocation measures, as well as earnings growth rates and valuations. The Manager’s fundamental research effort tries to identify those companies that it believes possess a sustainable competitive advantage, an important characteristic which typically enables a company to generate above-average levels of profitability and the ability to sustain growth over the long term.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally holds 35-50 stocks, although from time to time the Fund may hold more or fewer names depending on the Manager’s assessment of the investment opportunities available.

The Manager typically invests the Fund in a mix of different stocks, representing a wide array of industries and a mix of large- and medium-sized companies.

The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Read More

DVECX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DVECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DVECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DVECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DVECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DVECX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DVECX Category Low Category High DVECX % Rank
Net Assets 219 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 37 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 116 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 55.35% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 12.82%
  2. Apple Inc 6.56%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 5.85%
  4. Alphabet Inc 5.63%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 5.26%
  6. Visa Inc 5.07%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.85%
  8. VeriSign Inc 3.46%
  9. Intuit Inc 3.44%
  10. CoStar Group Inc 3.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DVECX % Rank
Stocks 		99.43% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.57% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVECX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVECX % Rank
US 		99.43% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DVECX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DVECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DVECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DVECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DVECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DVECX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DVECX Category Low Category High DVECX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DVECX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DVECX Category Low Category High DVECX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DVECX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DVECX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

