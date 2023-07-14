Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
28.0%
1 yr return
17.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-24.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-21.1%
Net Assets
$191 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.1%
Expense Ratio 1.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that its Manager believes has long-term capital appreciation potential and are expected to grow faster than the US economy. The Manager will consider companies of any size or market capitalization. Using a top-down thematic overlay combined with bottom-up, fundamental research, the Manager seeks to identify early stage major demand trends and invest in securities of competitively advantaged companies that the Manager believes should benefit from these trends. The Manager focuses on earnings growth as the Manager believes earnings growth drives stock prices and the companies with the strongest gains in profitability have the potential to enjoy share performance that exceeds the broad market averages, provided that the earnings are of high quality and likely to continue. The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally holds 30 to 50 stocks, although from time to time the Fund may hold more or fewer names depending on the Manager’s assessment of the investment opportunities available.
The Manager typically holds a mix of different stocks, representing a wide array of industries and a mix of small-, medium-, and large-sized companies.
The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL) and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
|Period
|DVECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|51.03%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|50.62%
|3 Yr
|-24.6%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|98.54%
|5 Yr
|-21.1%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|99.27%
|10 Yr
|-13.6%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|99.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|DVECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-50.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|94.98%
|2021
|-5.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|89.10%
|2020
|-4.6%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|99.74%
|2019
|2.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|94.26%
|2018
|-8.6%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|99.43%
|DVECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DVECX % Rank
|Net Assets
|191 M
|189 K
|222 B
|77.65%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|2
|3509
|83.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|92.6 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|80.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.11%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|67.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVECX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|4.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|65.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|67.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|63.81%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|95.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|63.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVECX % Rank
|Technology
|39.28%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|33.97%
|Healthcare
|26.36%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|1.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|24.30%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|6.76%
|Industrials
|7.62%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|31.66%
|Communication Services
|2.44%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|96.13%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|75.10%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|88.29%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|99.67%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|83.26%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|95.88%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|90.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVECX % Rank
|US
|100.00%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|1.15%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|94.48%
|DVECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.95%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|6.63%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|83.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|93.90%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|DVECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|68.89%
|DVECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DVECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|52.33%
|DVECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DVECX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|69.07%
|DVECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DVECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DVECX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.84%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|99.07%
|DVECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$2.585
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Alex Ely Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer — Small/Mid-Cap Growth Equity Alex Ely joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in February 2016 as part of the firm’s acquisition of Bennett Lawrence Management, LLC, a New York¬–based US growth equity manager. Prior to joining the firm as CIO of Small/Mid-Cap Growth Equity, he was portfolio manager and chief portfolio strategist at Bennett Lawrence. Ely joined Bennett Lawrence in 1997 as a portfolio analyst, and in 2002 he was promoted to portfolio manager. Before joining Bennett Lawrence, he was an equity product manager at Oppenheimer Management. From 1988 to 1989, he was a strategy clerk at the Boston Stock Exchange. Ely earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of New Hampshire.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
