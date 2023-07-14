Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Delaware Select Growth Fund

mutual fund
DVECX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.18 +0.06 +0.66%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (DVEAX) Primary C (DVECX) Inst (VAGGX) Retirement (DFSRX)
DVECX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Select Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.18 +0.06 +0.66%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (DVEAX) Primary C (DVECX) Inst (VAGGX) Retirement (DFSRX)
DVECX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware Select Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.18 +0.06 +0.66%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (DVEAX) Primary C (DVECX) Inst (VAGGX) Retirement (DFSRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Select Growth Fund

DVECX | Fund

$9.18

$191 M

0.00%

1.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.0%

1 yr return

17.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-24.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-21.1%

Net Assets

$191 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Select Growth Fund

DVECX | Fund

$9.18

$191 M

0.00%

1.95%

DVECX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -24.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Select Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    May 20, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    W. Alexander Ely

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that its Manager believes has long-term capital appreciation potential and are expected to grow faster than the US economy. The Manager will consider companies of any size or market capitalization.  Using a top-down thematic overlay combined with bottom-up, fundamental research, the Manager seeks to identify early stage major demand trends and invest in securities of competitively advantaged companies that the Manager believes should benefit from these trends. The Manager focuses on earnings growth as the Manager believes earnings growth drives stock prices and the companies with the strongest gains in profitability have the potential to enjoy share performance that exceeds the broad market averages, provided that the earnings are of high quality and likely to continue. The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally holds 30 to 50 stocks, although from time to time the Fund may hold more or fewer names depending on the Manager’s assessment of the investment opportunities available.

The Manager typically holds a mix of different stocks, representing a wide array of industries and a mix of small-, medium-, and large-sized companies.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL) and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Read More

DVECX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DVECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.0% -41.7% 64.0% 51.03%
1 Yr 17.4% -46.2% 77.9% 50.62%
3 Yr -24.6%* -41.7% 28.4% 98.54%
5 Yr -21.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 99.27%
10 Yr -13.6%* -16.8% 19.6% 99.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DVECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.8% -85.9% 81.6% 94.98%
2021 -5.6% -31.0% 26.7% 89.10%
2020 -4.6% -13.0% 34.8% 99.74%
2019 2.6% -6.0% 10.6% 94.26%
2018 -8.6% -15.9% 2.0% 99.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DVECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.0% -41.7% 64.0% 48.89%
1 Yr 17.4% -46.2% 77.9% 47.33%
3 Yr -24.6%* -41.7% 28.4% 98.53%
5 Yr -14.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 97.94%
10 Yr -3.0%* -16.8% 19.7% 96.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DVECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.8% -85.9% 81.6% 94.98%
2021 -5.6% -31.0% 26.7% 89.10%
2020 -4.6% -13.0% 34.8% 99.74%
2019 2.6% -6.0% 10.6% 94.26%
2018 -0.7% -15.9% 3.1% 30.79%

NAV & Total Return History

DVECX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DVECX Category Low Category High DVECX % Rank
Net Assets 191 M 189 K 222 B 77.65%
Number of Holdings 37 2 3509 83.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 92.6 M -1.37 M 104 B 80.21%
Weighting of Top 10 43.11% 11.4% 116.5% 67.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Progyny Inc 5.77%
  2. New York Times Co Class A 5.33%
  3. Boston Beer Co Inc Class A 5.01%
  4. Inspire Medical Systems Inc 4.82%
  5. Bill.com Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 4.68%
  6. Microsoft Corp 4.48%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 4.48%
  8. Lyft Inc Class A 4.36%
  9. ServiceNow Inc 4.29%
  10. Pacira BioSciences Inc 4.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DVECX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 50.26% 104.50% 4.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 65.38%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 67.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 63.81%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 49.73% 95.80%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 63.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVECX % Rank
Technology 		39.28% 0.00% 65.70% 33.97%
Healthcare 		26.36% 0.00% 39.76% 1.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		24.30% 0.00% 62.57% 6.76%
Industrials 		7.62% 0.00% 30.65% 31.66%
Communication Services 		2.44% 0.00% 66.40% 96.13%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 75.10%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 88.29%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 99.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 83.26%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 95.88%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 90.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVECX % Rank
US 		100.00% 34.69% 100.00% 1.15%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 94.48%

DVECX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DVECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.95% 0.01% 20.29% 6.63%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 83.47%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 93.90%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

DVECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 68.89%

Trading Fees

DVECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DVECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 316.74% 52.33%

DVECX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DVECX Category Low Category High DVECX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 69.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DVECX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DVECX Category Low Category High DVECX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.84% -6.13% 1.75% 99.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DVECX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DVECX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

W. Alexander Ely

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Alex Ely Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer — Small/Mid-Cap Growth Equity Alex Ely joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in February 2016 as part of the firm’s acquisition of Bennett Lawrence Management, LLC, a New York¬–based US growth equity manager. Prior to joining the firm as CIO of Small/Mid-Cap Growth Equity, he was portfolio manager and chief portfolio strategist at Bennett Lawrence. Ely joined Bennett Lawrence in 1997 as a portfolio analyst, and in 2002 he was promoted to portfolio manager. Before joining Bennett Lawrence, he was an equity product manager at Oppenheimer Management. From 1988 to 1989, he was a strategy clerk at the Boston Stock Exchange. Ely earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of New Hampshire.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×