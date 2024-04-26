The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that its Manager believes have long-term capital appreciation potential and are expected to grow faster than the US economy. The Manager will primarily invest in large- and medium-sized companies.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager begins its investment process by screening companies based on profitability (capital returns and margins) and growth (sales and earnings), while simultaneously utilizing fundamental analysis to assess any unique business attributes that validate those financial characteristics. The Manager uses a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) strategy in selecting securities for the Fund. The Manager seeks to invest the Fund in companies that the Manager believes possess a structural competitive advantage or durable market leadership position. The Manager looks for companies which serve large addressable markets with a demonstrated ability to sustain unit growth and high profitability. The Manager also seeks to invest the Fund in companies that the Manager believes have improving growth prospects or improving levels of profitability and returns.

The Manager’s process for selecting stocks is based primarily on fundamental research, but does utilize quantitative analysis during the screening process. From a quantitative standpoint, the Manager concentrates on the level of profitability, capital intensity, cash flow and capital allocation measures, as well as earnings growth rates and valuations. The Manager’s fundamental research effort tries to identify those companies that it believes possess a sustainable competitive advantage, an important characteristic which typically enables a company to generate above-average levels of profitability and the ability to sustain growth over the long term.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally holds 35-50 stocks, although from time to time the Fund may hold more or fewer names depending on the Manager’s assessment of the investment opportunities available.

The Manager typically invests the Fund in a mix of different stocks, representing a wide array of industries and a mix of large- and medium-sized companies.

The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.