Trending ETFs

DVALX (Mutual Fund)

DVALX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.3%

1 yr return

-6.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.7%

Net Assets

$2.42 M

Holdings in Top 10

62.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.98%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DVALX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Footprints Discover Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Footprints
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Lococo

Fund Description

DVALX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DVALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.3% -10.6% 21.3% 97.85%
1 Yr -6.5% -16.4% 28.1% 91.83%
3 Yr 7.8%* -16.2% 112.7% 79.63%
5 Yr -8.7%* -24.6% 42.3% 93.69%
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DVALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.6% -36.7% 212.9% 99.56%
2021 14.3% -38.4% 60.6% 16.03%
2020 4.6% -9.3% 66.8% 6.45%
2019 -3.4% -5.9% 7.6% 99.76%
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DVALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.3% -12.9% 21.3% 93.98%
1 Yr -6.5% -16.4% 46.4% 91.20%
3 Yr 7.8%* -16.2% 112.7% 79.63%
5 Yr -8.7%* -19.1% 42.3% 95.61%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DVALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.6% -36.7% 212.9% 99.56%
2021 14.3% -38.4% 60.6% 16.03%
2020 4.6% -7.6% 66.8% 6.45%
2019 -3.4% -5.9% 7.6% 99.76%
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DVALX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DVALX Category Low Category High DVALX % Rank
Net Assets 2.42 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 98.71%
Number of Holdings 12 10 1551 99.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.68 M 812 K 2.82 B 97.61%
Weighting of Top 10 62.30% 4.8% 95.7% 0.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MBIA Inc 9.37%
  2. Enovix Corp 9.25%
  3. American Superconductor Corp 9.05%
  4. SeaChange International Inc 8.38%
  5. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp Units (1 Ord Share & 1/2 War) 5.44%
  6. EchoStar Corp 5.40%
  7. Lumen Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares 5.08%
  8. ADT Inc 4.30%
  9. Western Energy Services Corp 4.15%
  10. DAVIDsTEA Inc 3.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DVALX % Rank
Stocks 		64.63% 14.38% 100.16% 99.57%
Cash 		35.37% -52.43% 47.85% 0.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 69.63%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 68.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 69.20%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 69.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVALX % Rank
Industrials 		34.97% 0.65% 48.61% 2.41%
Technology 		26.52% 0.00% 34.03% 0.66%
Financial Services 		14.50% 0.00% 35.71% 88.18%
Energy 		10.03% 0.00% 29.42% 26.26%
Communication Services 		7.87% 0.00% 24.90% 3.50%
Consumer Defense 		6.12% 0.00% 13.22% 17.29%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 95.19%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 44.41% 98.91%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.76% 100.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.62% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 67.30% 99.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DVALX % Rank
US 		56.52% 11.42% 100.16% 99.13%
Non US 		8.11% 0.00% 78.53% 8.24%

DVALX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DVALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.26% 0.05% 37.36% 2.84%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 95.05%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 57.04%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

DVALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 24.36%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DVALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 82.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DVALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.98% 7.00% 252.00% 19.75%

DVALX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DVALX Category Low Category High DVALX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 78.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DVALX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DVALX Category Low Category High DVALX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.15% -1.43% 4.13% 99.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DVALX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DVALX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Lococo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2017

4.43

4.4%

Steve Lococo, CMT® founded the Footprints Asset Management & Research, Inc. in 2003 and serves as its President. Mr. Lococo is also a registered representative of GVC Capital LLC, a registered broker-dealer (2003–present). Prior to founding the Footprints Asset Management & Research, Inc, Mr. Lococo was a Registered Representative for Smith Hayes Financial Services (2002-2003), Kirkpatrick Pettis (1990-2002), Paine Webber (1984-1990), and worked in various positions within the broker-dealer First Mid-America (1976-1984). Mr. Lococo holds a BA in Finance from the University of Nebraska, has acquired several industry licenses, including NASD (presently FINRA) Series 7,24,63, and 65 licenses and is a Level II Chartered Market Technician.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

