Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.3%
1 yr return
-6.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.7%
Net Assets
$2.42 M
Holdings in Top 10
62.3%
Expense Ratio 4.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.98%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DVALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.3%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|97.85%
|1 Yr
|-6.5%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|91.83%
|3 Yr
|7.8%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|79.63%
|5 Yr
|-8.7%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|93.69%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DVALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.6%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|99.56%
|2021
|14.3%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|16.03%
|2020
|4.6%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|6.45%
|2019
|-3.4%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|99.76%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|N/A
|Period
|DVALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.3%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|93.98%
|1 Yr
|-6.5%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|91.20%
|3 Yr
|7.8%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|79.63%
|5 Yr
|-8.7%*
|-19.1%
|42.3%
|95.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DVALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.6%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|99.56%
|2021
|14.3%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|16.03%
|2020
|4.6%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|6.45%
|2019
|-3.4%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|99.76%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|N/A
|DVALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DVALX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.42 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|98.71%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|10
|1551
|99.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.68 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|97.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.30%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|0.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVALX % Rank
|Stocks
|64.63%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|99.57%
|Cash
|35.37%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|0.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|69.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|68.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|69.20%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|69.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVALX % Rank
|Industrials
|34.97%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|2.41%
|Technology
|26.52%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|0.66%
|Financial Services
|14.50%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|88.18%
|Energy
|10.03%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|26.26%
|Communication Services
|7.87%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|3.50%
|Consumer Defense
|6.12%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|17.29%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|95.19%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|98.91%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|100.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|99.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DVALX % Rank
|US
|56.52%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|99.13%
|Non US
|8.11%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|8.24%
|DVALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.26%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|2.84%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|95.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|57.04%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|DVALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|24.36%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DVALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|82.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DVALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.98%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|19.75%
|DVALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DVALX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|78.59%
|DVALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|DVALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DVALX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.15%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|99.34%
|DVALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 2017
4.43
4.4%
Steve Lococo, CMT® founded the Footprints Asset Management & Research, Inc. in 2003 and serves as its President. Mr. Lococo is also a registered representative of GVC Capital LLC, a registered broker-dealer (2003–present). Prior to founding the Footprints Asset Management & Research, Inc, Mr. Lococo was a Registered Representative for Smith Hayes Financial Services (2002-2003), Kirkpatrick Pettis (1990-2002), Paine Webber (1984-1990), and worked in various positions within the broker-dealer First Mid-America (1976-1984). Mr. Lococo holds a BA in Finance from the University of Nebraska, has acquired several industry licenses, including NASD (presently FINRA) Series 7,24,63, and 65 licenses and is a Level II Chartered Market Technician.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...