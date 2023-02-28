Steve Lococo, CMT® founded the Footprints Asset Management & Research, Inc. in 2003 and serves as its President. Mr. Lococo is also a registered representative of GVC Capital LLC, a registered broker-dealer (2003–present). Prior to founding the Footprints Asset Management & Research, Inc, Mr. Lococo was a Registered Representative for Smith Hayes Financial Services (2002-2003), Kirkpatrick Pettis (1990-2002), Paine Webber (1984-1990), and worked in various positions within the broker-dealer First Mid-America (1976-1984). Mr. Lococo holds a BA in Finance from the University of Nebraska, has acquired several industry licenses, including NASD (presently FINRA) Series 7,24,63, and 65 licenses and is a Level II Chartered Market Technician.