Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities the income from which is exempt from federal income tax, including the federal alternative minimum tax. This is a fundamental investment policy that may not be changed without prior shareholder approval.

The Fund will invest primarily in municipal debt obligations that are issued by state and local governments to raise funds for various public purposes such as hospitals, schools, and general capital expenses. The Fund will invest its assets in securities with maturities of various lengths, depending on market conditions, but will typically have a dollar-weighted average effective maturity of between 3 and 10 years. The Manager will adjust the average maturity of the bonds in the portfolio to attempt to provide a high level of tax-exempt income consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund’s income level will vary depending on current interest rates and the specific securities in the portfolio. The Fund may concentrate its investments in certain types of bonds or in a certain segment of the municipal bond market when the supply of bonds in other sectors does not suit its investment needs. The types of municipal debt obligations in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, advance refunded bonds, revenue bonds, general obligation bonds, insured municipal bonds, private activity bonds, municipal leases, and certificates of participation.