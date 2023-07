Pankaj Bhatnagar, PhD, Head of Investment Strategy Equity. ■Joined DWS in 2000 with seven years of industry experience; previously, served in Quantitative Strategy roles at Nomura Securities, Credit Suisse and Salomon Brothers. ■Head of Core Equity and Head of Systematic and Quantitative Management: Americas. ■Degree in Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology; MBA, Kent State University; PhD in Finance, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.