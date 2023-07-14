Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Delaware U.S. Growth Fund

mutual fund
DUGAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.05 +0.03 +0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (DUGAX) Primary
DUGAX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware U.S. Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.05 +0.03 +0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (DUGAX) Primary
DUGAX (Mutual Fund)

Delaware U.S. Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.05 +0.03 +0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (DUGAX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware U.S. Growth Fund

DUGAX | Fund

$14.05

$2.65 B

0.00%

1.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

31.6%

1 yr return

19.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-16.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-11.6%

Net Assets

$2.65 B

Holdings in Top 10

51.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware U.S. Growth Fund

DUGAX | Fund

$14.05

$2.65 B

0.00%

1.14%

DUGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 31.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -16.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware U.S. Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Prislin

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in US investments (80% policy). The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that its portfolio managers believe have long-term capital appreciation potential and are expected to grow faster than the US economy. Using a bottom-up approach, the portfolio managers seek to select securities they believe have large end-market potential, dominant business models, and strong free cash flow generation that are attractively priced compared to the intrinsic value of the securities. The portfolio managers also consider a company’s operational efficiencies, management’s plans for capital allocation, and the company’s shareholder orientation. All of these factors give the portfolio managers insight into the outlook for a company, helping identify companies poised for sustainable free cash flow growth. The portfolio managers believe that sustainable free cash flow growth, if it occurs, may result in price appreciation for the company’s stock. The portfolio managers may sell a security if they no longer believe that the security is likely to contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund or if there are other opportunities that appear more attractive.

The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Read More

DUGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DUGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.6% -41.7% 64.0% 31.47%
1 Yr 19.1% -46.2% 77.9% 38.78%
3 Yr -16.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 95.29%
5 Yr -11.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 96.79%
10 Yr -3.7%* -16.8% 19.6% 93.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DUGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.0% -85.9% 81.6% 72.07%
2021 -18.8% -31.0% 26.7% 99.07%
2020 8.8% -13.0% 34.8% 39.79%
2019 3.2% -6.0% 10.6% 91.40%
2018 -5.1% -15.9% 2.0% 94.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DUGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.6% -41.7% 64.0% 29.91%
1 Yr 19.1% -46.2% 77.9% 35.74%
3 Yr -16.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 95.23%
5 Yr -11.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 97.19%
10 Yr -0.2%* -16.8% 19.7% 93.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DUGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.0% -85.9% 81.6% 72.07%
2021 -18.8% -31.0% 26.7% 99.07%
2020 8.8% -13.0% 34.8% 39.79%
2019 3.2% -6.0% 10.6% 91.49%
2018 -5.1% -15.9% 3.1% 97.14%

NAV & Total Return History

DUGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DUGAX Category Low Category High DUGAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.65 B 189 K 222 B 36.32%
Number of Holdings 34 2 3509 87.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.42 B -1.37 M 104 B 36.27%
Weighting of Top 10 51.20% 11.4% 116.5% 28.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.09%
  2. Uber Technologies Inc 5.80%
  3. Twilio Inc A 5.50%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 5.49%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 5.36%
  6. PayPal Holdings Inc 4.69%
  7. Mastercard Inc A 4.24%
  8. Charter Communications Inc A 4.02%
  9. Match Group Inc 4.02%
  10. ServiceNow Inc 4.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DUGAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.86% 50.26% 104.50% 11.38%
Cash 		0.84% -10.83% 49.73% 58.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 65.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 63.89%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 63.23%
Other 		-0.69% -2.66% 17.15% 99.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DUGAX % Rank
Technology 		33.45% 0.00% 65.70% 60.18%
Communication Services 		21.20% 0.00% 66.40% 2.47%
Financial Services 		17.30% 0.00% 43.06% 9.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.69% 0.00% 62.57% 63.48%
Healthcare 		11.63% 0.00% 39.76% 60.76%
Industrials 		2.74% 0.00% 30.65% 85.24%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 75.19%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 88.38%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 83.35%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 95.96%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 90.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DUGAX % Rank
US 		96.73% 34.69% 100.00% 34.54%
Non US 		3.13% 0.00% 54.22% 49.13%

DUGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DUGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% 0.01% 20.29% 34.76%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.50% 39.34%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 48.36%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

DUGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.25% 8.50% 25.60%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DUGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DUGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.00% 0.00% 316.74% 71.55%

DUGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DUGAX Category Low Category High DUGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 69.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DUGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DUGAX Category Low Category High DUGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.42% -6.13% 1.75% 58.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DUGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DUGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Prislin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2005

15.97

16.0%

Daniel J. Prislin, portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in April 2014. Previously, he was a vice president, senior portfolio manager and analyst at Delaware, and was a senior portfolio manager on its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a principal and portfolio manager at Transamerica Investment Management (1998 to 2005).

Jeffrey Van Harte

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2005

15.97

16.0%

Jeffrey S. Van Harte, chairman and the chief investment officer, joined Jackson Square Partners in April 2014. Previously, he was a senior vice president and the chief investment officer at Delaware, and was the chief investment officer for its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a principal and executive vice president at Transamerica Investment Management (1980 to 2005).

Christopher Ericksen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2005

15.59

15.6%

Christopher M. Ericksen, portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in April 2014. Previously, he was a vice president, portfolio manager and analyst at Delaware, and was a portfolio manager on its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager at Transamerica Investment Management. Before joining Transamerica in 2004, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs in investment banking and investment management (1994 to 2004).

William Montana

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 07, 2019

2.23

2.2%

William Montana, a portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in September 2014. Previously, he was an associate at TPG Capital, a private equity firm, and focused on growth capital opportunities (2011 to 2014). Prior to that, he was an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs and focused on financial institutions.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×