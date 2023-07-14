Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
31.6%
1 yr return
19.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-16.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-11.6%
Net Assets
$2.65 B
Holdings in Top 10
51.2%
Expense Ratio 1.14%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 54.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in US investments (80% policy). The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that its portfolio managers believe have long-term capital appreciation potential and are expected to grow faster than the US economy. Using a bottom-up approach, the portfolio managers seek to select securities they believe have large end-market potential, dominant business models, and strong free cash flow generation that are attractively priced compared to the intrinsic value of the securities. The portfolio managers also consider a company’s operational efficiencies, management’s plans for capital allocation, and the company’s shareholder orientation. All of these factors give the portfolio managers insight into the outlook for a company, helping identify companies poised for sustainable free cash flow growth. The portfolio managers believe that sustainable free cash flow growth, if it occurs, may result in price appreciation for the company’s stock. The portfolio managers may sell a security if they no longer believe that the security is likely to contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund or if there are other opportunities that appear more attractive.
The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.
|Period
|DUGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|31.47%
|1 Yr
|19.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|38.78%
|3 Yr
|-16.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|95.29%
|5 Yr
|-11.6%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|96.79%
|10 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|93.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|DUGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|72.07%
|2021
|-18.8%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|99.07%
|2020
|8.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|39.79%
|2019
|3.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|91.40%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|94.57%
|Period
|DUGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.6%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|29.91%
|1 Yr
|19.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|35.74%
|3 Yr
|-16.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|95.23%
|5 Yr
|-11.6%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|97.19%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|93.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|DUGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|72.07%
|2021
|-18.8%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|99.07%
|2020
|8.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|39.79%
|2019
|3.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|91.49%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|97.14%
|DUGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DUGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.65 B
|189 K
|222 B
|36.32%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|2
|3509
|87.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.42 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|36.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.20%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|28.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DUGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.86%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|11.38%
|Cash
|0.84%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|58.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|65.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|63.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|63.23%
|Other
|-0.69%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|99.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DUGAX % Rank
|Technology
|33.45%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|60.18%
|Communication Services
|21.20%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|2.47%
|Financial Services
|17.30%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|9.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.69%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|63.48%
|Healthcare
|11.63%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|60.76%
|Industrials
|2.74%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|85.24%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|75.19%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|88.38%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|83.35%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|95.96%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|90.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DUGAX % Rank
|US
|96.73%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|34.54%
|Non US
|3.13%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|49.13%
|DUGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|34.76%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|39.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|48.36%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|DUGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.25%
|8.50%
|25.60%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DUGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DUGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|71.55%
|DUGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DUGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|69.16%
|DUGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DUGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DUGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.42%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|58.67%
|DUGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 2005
15.97
16.0%
Daniel J. Prislin, portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in April 2014. Previously, he was a vice president, senior portfolio manager and analyst at Delaware, and was a senior portfolio manager on its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a principal and portfolio manager at Transamerica Investment Management (1998 to 2005).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 2005
15.97
16.0%
Jeffrey S. Van Harte, chairman and the chief investment officer, joined Jackson Square Partners in April 2014. Previously, he was a senior vice president and the chief investment officer at Delaware, and was the chief investment officer for its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a principal and executive vice president at Transamerica Investment Management (1980 to 2005).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2005
15.59
15.6%
Christopher M. Ericksen, portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in April 2014. Previously, he was a vice president, portfolio manager and analyst at Delaware, and was a portfolio manager on its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager at Transamerica Investment Management. Before joining Transamerica in 2004, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs in investment banking and investment management (1994 to 2004).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 07, 2019
2.23
2.2%
William Montana, a portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in September 2014. Previously, he was an associate at TPG Capital, a private equity firm, and focused on growth capital opportunities (2011 to 2014). Prior to that, he was an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs and focused on financial institutions.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
