Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in US investments (80% policy). The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that its portfolio managers believe have long-term capital appreciation potential and are expected to grow faster than the US economy. Using a bottom-up approach, the portfolio managers seek to select securities they believe have large end-market potential, dominant business models, and strong free cash flow generation that are attractively priced compared to the intrinsic value of the securities. The portfolio managers also consider a company’s operational efficiencies, management’s plans for capital allocation, and the company’s shareholder orientation. All of these factors give the portfolio managers insight into the outlook for a company, helping identify companies poised for sustainable free cash flow growth. The portfolio managers believe that sustainable free cash flow growth, if it occurs, may result in price appreciation for the company’s stock. The portfolio managers may sell a security if they no longer believe that the security is likely to contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund or if there are other opportunities that appear more attractive.

The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.