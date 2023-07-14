The Portfolio invests under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in the common stock of companies with larger market capitalizations-within the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000 ® Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $739.28 million and $2.91 trillion). The market capitalization range of the Russell 1000 ® Index is subject to change.

The Portfolio engages in leverage by investing in Russell 1000 Value Index derivatives, the notional value of which equals approximately 20% of the Portfolio’s net assets. The Portfolio’s derivatives exposure is backed by a portfolio of fixed income securities representing approximately 20% of the Portfolio’s net assets. A Russell 1000 Value Index derivative is a derivative

contract, typically a swap agreement, that uses the Russell 1000 Value Index as its reference asset. The portion of the Portfolio invested in Russell 1000 Value Index derivatives seeks to track the daily performance of the Russell 1000 Value Index (the “Swaps Strategy”) and invests in such derivatives in addition to or in place of companies within the Russell 1000 Value Index. In addition to swaps, the Portfolio may invest in other types of derivatives including options, futures, options on futures, and other similar instruments. For purposes of the Portfolio’s 80% test, Russell 1000 Value Index derivatives will be counted as common stocks of companies with larger market capitalizations and will be valued at notional value rather than market value.

Fixed income securities held by the Portfolio may include bonds, debt securities, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities and other similar instruments. The fixed income securities are typically expected to have a duration that does not exceed one year. The Portfolio may invest in below investment grade debt securities, commonly known as “high-yield” securities or “junk bonds.”

The Portfolio may invest a portion of its assets in equity securities of foreign companies traded in the U.S. or locally on foreign exchanges, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).

The Portfolio uses a multi-manager strategy where Wilshire and multiple subadvisers employ different strategies with respect to separate portions of the Portfolio in order achieve the Portfolio’s investment objective. Wilshire typically allocates the Portfolio’s assets among the Portfolio’s subadvisers in accordance with its outlook for the economy and the financial markets. Each of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC (“Los Angeles Capital”), Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC (“Hotchkis & Wiley”), Massachusetts Financial Services Company (d/b/a MFS Investment Management) (“MFS”), and Voya Investment Management Co LLC (“Voya”) manage a portion of the Portfolio and Wilshire manages the Portfolio’s Swaps Strategy.

Los Angeles Capital employs a quantitative investment process for security selection and risk management. Los Angeles Capital utilizes its proprietary Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model ® to build equity portfolios that adapt to market conditions. The model considers a range of valuation, earnings and management characteristics to identify current drivers of return.

MFS focuses on investing its portion of the Portfolio in the stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued compared to their intrinsic value. MFS focuses on companies it believes have intrinsic value greater than the perceived value by the marketplace ( e.g. , companies with cash flow in excess of their capital expenditures, conservative balances sheets, sustainable competitive advantages, high returns on capital, or the ability to weather economic downturns). MFS may invest its portion of the Portfolio in foreign securities. MFS normally invests its portion of the Portfolio across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of its portion of the Portfolio in issuers in a single industry or sector. MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for its portion of the Portfolio. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

In managing its portion of the Portfolio, Hotchkis & Wiley seeks to invest in stocks whose future prospects are misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market. Hotchkis & Wiley employs a fundamental value investing approach which seeks to exploit market inefficiencies created by irrational investor behavior. To identify these investment opportunities, Hotchkis & Wiley employs a disciplined, “bottom-up” investment process based on a proprietary model that is augmented with internally-generated fundamental research. Hotchkis & Wiley seeks broad diversified exposure to these investment opportunities by holding approximately 50-80 portfolio securities. With the exception of diversification guidelines, Hotchkis & Wiley does not employ pre-determined rules for sales; rather, Hotchkis & Wiley evaluates each sell candidate based on the candidate’s specific risk and return characteristics which include: 1) relative valuation; 2) fundamental operating trends; 3) deterioration of fundamentals; and 4) diversification guidelines.

In managing its portion of the Portfolio, Voya focuses on managing a broad array of fixed income investment opportunities, including but not limited to U.S. government securities, securities of foreign governments, and supranational organizations; bank loans; notes that can invest in securities with any credit rating; mortgage-backed, asset-backed debt securities and other structured credit securities, commercial paper and debt securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market countries. In addition, Voya may also invest in its affiliated registered investment companies.

The Portfolio may appeal to you if:

• you are a long-term investor;

• you seek growth of capital;

• you believe that the market will favor a particular investment style, such as large cap value stocks, over other investment styles in the long term and you want a more focused exposure to that investment style; or