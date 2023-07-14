Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Touchstone Large Company Growth Fund

mutual fund
DSMLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$43.56 -0.07 -0.16%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (DSMLX) Primary No Load (TLGYX) A (TSAGX) C (TCGLX)
DSMLX (Mutual Fund)

Touchstone Large Company Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$43.56 -0.07 -0.16%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (DSMLX) Primary No Load (TLGYX) A (TSAGX) C (TCGLX)
DSMLX (Mutual Fund)

Touchstone Large Company Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$43.56 -0.07 -0.16%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (DSMLX) Primary No Load (TLGYX) A (TSAGX) C (TCGLX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone Large Company Growth Fund

DSMLX | Fund

$43.56

$178 M

0.00%

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

21.2%

1 yr return

14.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$178 M

Holdings in Top 10

62.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Touchstone Large Company Growth Fund

DSMLX | Fund

$43.56

$178 M

0.00%

0.85%

DSMLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Large Company Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Aug 28, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Strickberger

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large capitalization issuers. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, rights and warrants. The Fund’s portfolio generally will contain 25 to 35 equity securities. The Fund currently defines a large capitalization issuer as one that has a market capitalization of $10 billion or more at the time of purchase.
In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets, through, but not limited to, American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") or other depositary receipts. The Fund is a non-diversified fund and may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more issuers, geographic regions or sectors of the global economy. The Fund may invest greater than 25% of its assets in one or more of the following sectors: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, materials, technology and telecommunications services.
DSM Capital Partners LLC ("DSM"), the Fund's sub–advisor, manages the Fund using a bottom-up, “idea-driven,” growth-style with a long-term (i.e., three-year) investment horizon. This means in general terms that DSM seeks to identify issuers which it believes exhibit certain quality characteristics. For instance, DSM selects issuers that it believes have growing businesses with solid fundamentals, attractive profitability, and successful managements. DSM generally sells an equity security when its projected future return becomes unattractive relative to the rest of the portfolio or the investable universe.
Read More

DSMLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.2% -41.7% 64.0% 73.62%
1 Yr 14.7% -46.2% 77.9% 59.33%
3 Yr -4.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 72.69%
5 Yr 0.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 59.34%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 38.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.8% -85.9% 81.6% 24.16%
2021 0.2% -31.0% 26.7% 73.12%
2020 4.4% -13.0% 34.8% 88.29%
2019 6.2% -6.0% 10.6% 36.91%
2018 -2.4% -15.9% 2.0% 51.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.2% -41.7% 64.0% 70.58%
1 Yr 14.7% -46.2% 77.9% 55.30%
3 Yr -4.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 72.33%
5 Yr 1.8%* -30.3% 23.8% 56.23%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 35.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.8% -85.9% 81.6% 24.16%
2021 0.2% -31.0% 26.7% 73.12%
2020 4.4% -13.0% 34.8% 88.29%
2019 6.2% -6.0% 10.6% 37.10%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 3.1% 41.56%

NAV & Total Return History

DSMLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DSMLX Category Low Category High DSMLX % Rank
Net Assets 178 M 189 K 222 B 79.13%
Number of Holdings 26 2 3509 96.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 125 M -1.37 M 104 B 73.37%
Weighting of Top 10 62.42% 11.4% 116.5% 3.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 12.54%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 11.10%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.97%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp 6.69%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 5.56%
  6. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 4.83%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.80%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 4.63%
  9. EPAM Systems Inc 4.62%
  10. Adobe Inc 4.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DSMLX % Rank
Stocks 		95.17% 50.26% 104.50% 89.53%
Cash 		4.83% -10.83% 49.73% 8.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 94.31%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 93.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 94.23%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 93.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSMLX % Rank
Technology 		27.58% 0.00% 65.70% 75.52%
Communication Services 		20.55% 0.00% 66.40% 3.22%
Financial Services 		19.51% 0.00% 43.06% 6.02%
Healthcare 		10.38% 0.00% 39.76% 73.04%
Industrials 		7.61% 0.00% 30.65% 32.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.32% 0.00% 62.57% 94.72%
Consumer Defense 		3.99% 0.00% 25.50% 46.25%
Basic Materials 		3.05% 0.00% 18.91% 16.24%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 96.29%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 97.94%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 98.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSMLX % Rank
US 		92.26% 34.69% 100.00% 66.28%
Non US 		2.91% 0.00% 54.22% 50.87%

DSMLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DSMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.01% 20.29% 59.45%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 44.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 66.06%

Sales Fees

DSMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DSMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 85.29%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DSMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 0.00% 316.74% 56.16%

DSMLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DSMLX Category Low Category High DSMLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 96.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DSMLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DSMLX Category Low Category High DSMLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.36% -6.13% 1.75% 54.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DSMLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DSMLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Strickberger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2009

12.76

12.8%

DANIEL STRICKBERGER began his career in 1979 as a credit analyst, first at Morgan Guaranty, and later at Bank of Tokyo. He joined Oppenheimer & Co. as a securities analyst in 1982. He joined Lazard Freres & Co. later that year, after Oppenheimer & Co. was sold. Dan was appointed Director of Research of Lazard Freres Asset Management in 1987 and was made a general partner of Lazard Freres & Co. in 1988. He was one of two senior portfolio managers supervising Lazard’s domestic equity investments. Dan also developed and was the senior portfolio manager of Lazard’s international equities portfolio.

David McVey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2020

1.58

1.6%

DAVID MCVEY started in 1992 at Mutual Funds Service Company in Boston. In 1995 he became equity research associate for biotechnology and healthcare at Hambrecht & Quist. He then moved to Furman Selz, becoming a vice president and serving as media and entertainment analyst. Most recently, he has been media and entertainment associate analyst at J.P. Morgan H&Q. David received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Finance from New Hampshire College, and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. David joined DSM in 2001.

Eric Woodworth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2021

0.58

0.6%

ERIC WOODWORTH joined Price Waterhouse Coopers in 1994 as a technology consultant. He became a team leader and managed projects for PWC in Toronto and Chicago. He also served as an internal instructor for PWC in Tampa, Florida. Eric left PWC in 1999 to attend business school, spending his summer in equity research at Merrill Lynch. Eric holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Williams College, an MBA in Finance from New York University, and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Eric joined DSM in 2001.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×