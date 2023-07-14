Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
21.2%
1 yr return
14.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
Net Assets
$178 M
Holdings in Top 10
62.4%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DSMLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|73.62%
|1 Yr
|14.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|59.33%
|3 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|72.69%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|59.34%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|38.35%
* Annualized
|DSMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DSMLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|178 M
|189 K
|222 B
|79.13%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|2
|3509
|96.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|125 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|73.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.42%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|3.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DSMLX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.17%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|89.53%
|Cash
|4.83%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|8.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|94.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|93.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|94.23%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|93.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DSMLX % Rank
|Technology
|27.58%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|75.52%
|Communication Services
|20.55%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|3.22%
|Financial Services
|19.51%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|6.02%
|Healthcare
|10.38%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|73.04%
|Industrials
|7.61%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|32.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.32%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|94.72%
|Consumer Defense
|3.99%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|46.25%
|Basic Materials
|3.05%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|16.24%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|96.29%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|97.94%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|98.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DSMLX % Rank
|US
|92.26%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|66.28%
|Non US
|2.91%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|50.87%
|DSMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|59.45%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|44.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|66.06%
|DSMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DSMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|85.29%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DSMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|56.16%
|DSMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DSMLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|96.55%
|DSMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DSMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DSMLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.36%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|54.12%
|DSMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$3.152
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2009
12.76
12.8%
DANIEL STRICKBERGER began his career in 1979 as a credit analyst, first at Morgan Guaranty, and later at Bank of Tokyo. He joined Oppenheimer & Co. as a securities analyst in 1982. He joined Lazard Freres & Co. later that year, after Oppenheimer & Co. was sold. Dan was appointed Director of Research of Lazard Freres Asset Management in 1987 and was made a general partner of Lazard Freres & Co. in 1988. He was one of two senior portfolio managers supervising Lazard’s domestic equity investments. Dan also developed and was the senior portfolio manager of Lazard’s international equities portfolio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2020
1.58
1.6%
DAVID MCVEY started in 1992 at Mutual Funds Service Company in Boston. In 1995 he became equity research associate for biotechnology and healthcare at Hambrecht & Quist. He then moved to Furman Selz, becoming a vice president and serving as media and entertainment analyst. Most recently, he has been media and entertainment associate analyst at J.P. Morgan H&Q. David received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Finance from New Hampshire College, and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. David joined DSM in 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2021
0.58
0.6%
ERIC WOODWORTH joined Price Waterhouse Coopers in 1994 as a technology consultant. He became a team leader and managed projects for PWC in Toronto and Chicago. He also served as an internal instructor for PWC in Tampa, Florida. Eric left PWC in 1999 to attend business school, spending his summer in equity research at Merrill Lynch. Eric holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Williams College, an MBA in Finance from New York University, and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Eric joined DSM in 2001.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
