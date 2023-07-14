Dividend Investing Ideas Center
7.7%
1 yr return
9.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$1.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.0%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 111.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|YTD
|7.7%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|65.91%
|1 Yr
|9.4%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|42.82%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|73.80%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|57.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DSMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.6%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|75.38%
|2021
|-0.6%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|91.64%
|2020
|6.6%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|10.03%
|2019
|5.9%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|31.91%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|52.07%
|Net Assets
|1.2 B
|481 K
|145 B
|31.74%
|Number of Holdings
|331
|1
|2445
|25.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|169 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|33.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.97%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|65.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DSMFX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.21%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|79.90%
|Cash
|3.79%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|17.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|61.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|59.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|60.55%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|60.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DSMFX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.95%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|20.40%
|Healthcare
|16.86%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|7.56%
|Financial Services
|12.01%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|71.54%
|Technology
|11.31%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|86.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.34%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|75.82%
|Basic Materials
|6.96%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|19.14%
|Real Estate
|6.77%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|60.20%
|Energy
|5.79%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|42.07%
|Consumer Defense
|5.58%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|22.42%
|Utilities
|5.48%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|24.94%
|Communication Services
|0.97%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|86.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DSMFX % Rank
|US
|91.29%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|80.15%
|Non US
|4.92%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|24.37%
|DSMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|42.82%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|91.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|DSMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DSMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DSMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|111.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|94.27%
|DSMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DSMFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|72.86%
|DSMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|DSMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DSMFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.05%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|71.14%
|DSMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.494
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Jeffrey James began his career with Lehman Brothers in 1990. From 1991 to 1997, he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago as an analyst and joined Driehaus Capital Management in 1997 as a sector analyst. In 1998, he began managing the Driehaus Micro Cap Growth strategy. In 2006, he began managing the Driehaus Small Cap Growth strategy. In 2012, he began managing the Driehaus Small/Mid Cap Growth strategy. Mr James received his B.S. in Finance from Indiana University in 1990 and his MBA from DePaul University in 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Amy Magnotta is the Co-head of Discretionary Portfolios at Brinker Capital Investments. In this role, she oversees the firm’s discretionary portfolio offerings and implementation of Brinker Capital’s asset allocation and manager selection decisions. Amy has primary portfolio management responsibilities for Brinker Capital’s mutual fund program, Destinations. She has over 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Brinker Capital Investments, Amy was a Consultant for Franklin Park Associates LLC, where she selected private equity investments for institutional clients. She also served in a fixed income product management and institutional client service role at BlackRock Inc. Amy graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in finance. She is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA® Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Michael Buck is a portfolio manager and a senior analyst on the US Growth Equities Team with a focus on the consumer discretionary, consumer staples and financials sectors. His indepth fundamental research, idea generation and buy/sell recommendations are leveraged across the Micro Cap Growth, Small Cap Growth and Small/Mid Cap Growth strategies. Mr Buck began his career at Deloitte Consulting , LLC in 2001 as a business analyst until he joined Driehaus Capital Management in 2002. He received his B.A. and B.M. in economics and cello performance from Northwestern University in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Leigh A. Lowman is an Investment Manager at Brinker Capital with portfolio management responsibilities for the Destinations program. Prior to joining Brinker Capital in 2015, Ms. Lowman was an outreach analyst for The Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF) and a senior associate for Mondrian Investment Partners. Ms. Lowman was previously at Brinker Capital from 2004 to 2010 as an investment associate and operations analyst. Ms. Lowman has a B.A. in Economics from Wittenburg University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Mr. Wordell currently serves as Managing Director of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC. He has been a Portfolio Manager at Ceredex since 2001 and has worked in investment management since 1996. Mr. Wordell began his investment career immediately following his completion of an M.B.A. From 1996 until 2001 he served Trusco Capital Management as an equity research analyst dedicated to value investing. In 2001 he was appointed portfolio manager of the firm's mid-cap value strategy and in 2003 he became sole manager of the strategy. He continues to manage the same strategy today, and his investment success has been integral to the development of Ceredex as an independent firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Todd Vingers joined LMCG in June 2002 as the head of the Value team and Lead Portfolio Manager. Mr. Vingers is a member of LMCG’s Board of Directors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Vingers served as Vice President and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments. Prior to joining American Century, he was a valuation analyst for the Hawthorne Company. He holds a BA from the University of St. Thomas and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Mr. Vingers is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Prakash Vijayan began his career as an equity research analyst for Beekman Capital Management in 2005, covering the technology, media and telecommunications sectors, prior to joining Driehaus Capital Management in 2010. He received his Bachelor of Technology degree in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology in 2003 and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from Arizona State University in 2005. Mr Vijayan is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
