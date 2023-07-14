Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
DSMFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.18 -0.07 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DSMFX) Primary Inst (DSMZX)
DSMFX (Mutual Fund)

Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.18 -0.07 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DSMFX) Primary Inst (DSMZX)
DSMFX (Mutual Fund)

Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.18 -0.07 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DSMFX) Primary Inst (DSMZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund

DSMFX | Fund

$12.18

$1.2 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

9.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$1.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 111.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund

DSMFX | Fund

$12.18

$1.2 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.11%

DSMFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Destinations Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 20, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey James

Fund Description

The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund defines small-mid cap companies as companies whose market capitalizations typically fall within the range of either the Russell Midcap® Index or the Russell 2000® Index, which together ranged from approximately $240.1 million to $46.5 billion as of the last reconstitution of the indexes on May 6, 2022. The Fund’s 80% policy is not fundamental and can be changed upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.
The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby the Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”), each of which is responsible for investing its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets.
The Adviser may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). When determining how to allocate the Fund’s assets between ETFs and Sub-advisers, and among Sub-advisers, the Adviser considers a variety of factors.
The Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stock, rights or warrants to purchase common or preferred stock, securities convertible into common or preferred stock such as convertible preferred stock, bonds or debentures, and other securities with equity characteristics. A Sub-adviser employing an actively managed strategy will select securities based on its assessment of one or more of a variety of factors about the company or the market.
The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in securities of micro-cap companies (i.e., companies with market capitalizations of typically less than $1.4 billion). The Fund invests in securities of companies operating in a broad range of industries. Most of these companies are based in the United States, but in some instances, may be headquartered in or doing a substantial portion of their business overseas. Although most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the Fund may invest directly in foreign stocks or indirectly through depositary receipts in keeping with the Fund’s objectives.
A Sub-adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, where the Sub-adviser believes selling the security will help the Fund to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities, or the valuation is no longer attractive.
Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.
The Fund may also lend portfolio securities in an attempt to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.
Read More

DSMFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -23.7% 31.6% 74.49%
1 Yr 9.4% -41.1% 28.9% 51.52%
3 Yr 2.8%* -20.7% 20.7% 73.82%
5 Yr 0.1%* -15.0% 80.8% 49.44%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -52.6% 20.1% 75.38%
2021 -0.6% -25.0% 15.1% 91.64%
2020 6.6% -2.9% 196.6% 10.03%
2019 5.9% -2.6% 8.3% 31.91%
2018 -2.7% -11.1% 0.0% 29.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -27.0% 31.6% 65.91%
1 Yr 9.4% -41.1% 48.6% 42.82%
3 Yr 2.8%* -20.7% 20.7% 73.80%
5 Yr 0.1%* -15.0% 80.8% 57.35%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -52.6% 20.1% 75.38%
2021 -0.6% -25.0% 15.1% 91.64%
2020 6.6% -2.9% 196.6% 10.03%
2019 5.9% -2.6% 8.3% 31.91%
2018 -2.7% -11.1% 0.0% 52.07%

NAV & Total Return History

DSMFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DSMFX Category Low Category High DSMFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.2 B 481 K 145 B 31.74%
Number of Holdings 331 1 2445 25.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 169 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 33.42%
Weighting of Top 10 13.97% 2.9% 100.0% 65.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. KLA Corp 1.77%
  2. Xilinx Inc 1.70%
  3. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 1.44%
  4. Azenta Inc 1.44%
  5. Humana Inc 1.44%
  6. Teleflex Inc 1.43%
  7. Martin Marietta Materials Inc 1.43%
  8. PPG Industries Inc 1.43%
  9. Motorola Solutions Inc 1.40%
  10. Marvell Technology Group Ltd 1.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DSMFX % Rank
Stocks 		96.21% 0.00% 100.57% 79.90%
Cash 		3.79% -2.51% 100.00% 17.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 61.06%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 59.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 60.55%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 60.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSMFX % Rank
Industrials 		18.95% 0.00% 45.89% 20.40%
Healthcare 		16.86% 0.00% 47.15% 7.56%
Financial Services 		12.01% 0.00% 46.10% 71.54%
Technology 		11.31% 0.00% 40.65% 86.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.34% 2.49% 46.48% 75.82%
Basic Materials 		6.96% 0.00% 26.18% 19.14%
Real Estate 		6.77% 0.00% 25.82% 60.20%
Energy 		5.79% 0.00% 58.13% 42.07%
Consumer Defense 		5.58% 0.00% 32.18% 22.42%
Utilities 		5.48% 0.00% 18.97% 24.94%
Communication Services 		0.97% 0.00% 30.98% 86.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSMFX % Rank
US 		91.29% 0.00% 100.04% 80.15%
Non US 		4.92% 0.00% 27.19% 24.37%

DSMFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DSMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.03% 33.98% 42.82%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 91.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

DSMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DSMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DSMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 111.00% 0.00% 321.00% 94.27%

DSMFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DSMFX Category Low Category High DSMFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 72.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DSMFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DSMFX Category Low Category High DSMFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.05% -2.06% 3.38% 71.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DSMFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DSMFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey James

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Jeffrey James began his career with Lehman Brothers in 1990. From 1991 to 1997, he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago as an analyst and joined Driehaus Capital Management in 1997 as a sector analyst. In 1998, he began managing the Driehaus Micro Cap Growth strategy. In 2006, he began managing the Driehaus Small Cap Growth strategy. In 2012, he began managing the Driehaus Small/Mid Cap Growth strategy. Mr James received his B.S. in Finance from Indiana University in 1990 and his MBA from DePaul University in 1995.

Amy Magnotta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Amy Magnotta is the Co-head of Discretionary Portfolios at Brinker Capital Investments. In this role, she oversees the firm’s discretionary portfolio offerings and implementation of Brinker Capital’s asset allocation and manager selection decisions. Amy has primary portfolio management responsibilities for Brinker Capital’s mutual fund program, Destinations. She has over 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Brinker Capital Investments, Amy was a Consultant for Franklin Park Associates LLC, where she selected private equity investments for institutional clients. She also served in a fixed income product management and institutional client service role at BlackRock Inc. Amy graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in finance. She is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA® Society of Philadelphia.

Michael Buck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Michael Buck is a portfolio manager and a senior analyst on the US Growth Equities Team with a focus on the consumer discretionary, consumer staples and financials sectors. His indepth fundamental research, idea generation and buy/sell recommendations are leveraged across the Micro Cap Growth, Small Cap Growth and Small/Mid Cap Growth strategies. Mr Buck began his career at Deloitte Consulting , LLC in 2001 as a business analyst until he joined Driehaus Capital Management in 2002. He received his B.A. and B.M. in economics and cello performance from Northwestern University in 2000.

Leigh Lowman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Leigh A. Lowman is an Investment Manager at Brinker Capital with portfolio management responsibilities for the Destinations program. Prior to joining Brinker Capital in 2015, Ms. Lowman was an outreach analyst for The Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF) and a senior associate for Mondrian Investment Partners. Ms. Lowman was previously at Brinker Capital from 2004 to 2010 as an investment associate and operations analyst. Ms. Lowman has a B.A. in Economics from Wittenburg University.

Don Wordell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Mr. Wordell currently serves as Managing Director of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC. He has been a Portfolio Manager at Ceredex since 2001 and has worked in investment management since 1996. Mr. Wordell began his investment career immediately following his completion of an M.B.A. From 1996 until 2001 he served Trusco Capital Management as an equity research analyst dedicated to value investing. In 2001 he was appointed portfolio manager of the firm's mid-cap value strategy and in 2003 he became sole manager of the strategy. He continues to manage the same strategy today, and his investment success has been integral to the development of Ceredex as an independent firm.

R. Vingers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Todd Vingers joined LMCG in June 2002 as the head of the Value team and Lead Portfolio Manager. Mr. Vingers is a member of LMCG’s Board of Directors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Vingers served as Vice President and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments. Prior to joining American Century, he was a valuation analyst for the Hawthorne Company. He holds a BA from the University of St. Thomas and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Mr. Vingers is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Prakash Vijayan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Prakash Vijayan began his career as an equity research analyst for Beekman Capital Management in 2005, covering the technology, media and telecommunications sectors, prior to joining Driehaus Capital Management in 2010. He received his Bachelor of Technology degree in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology in 2003 and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from Arizona State University in 2005. Mr Vijayan is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×