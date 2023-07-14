Home
Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

7.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

Net Assets

$300 M

Holdings in Top 10

78.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DSHGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA Selectively Hedged Global Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Nov 14, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

DSHGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSHGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -35.6% 29.2% 10.18%
1 Yr 7.3% 17.3% 252.4% 20.80%
3 Yr 6.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 56.45%
5 Yr 2.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 45.64%
10 Yr 4.4%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSHGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -24.3% 957.1% 61.82%
2021 6.8% -38.3% 47.1% 48.67%
2020 3.1% -54.2% 0.6% 55.45%
2019 5.1% -76.0% 54.1% 49.78%
2018 -3.3% -26.1% 47.8% 4.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSHGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -35.6% 29.2% 10.29%
1 Yr 7.3% 11.4% 252.4% 19.20%
3 Yr 6.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 54.14%
5 Yr 2.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 44.16%
10 Yr 6.1%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSHGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -24.3% 957.1% 61.82%
2021 6.8% -33.1% 47.1% 49.05%
2020 3.1% -44.4% 1.8% 69.72%
2019 5.1% -6.5% 54.1% 47.29%
2018 -3.3% -14.4% 47.8% 2.55%

NAV & Total Return History

DSHGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DSHGX Category Low Category High DSHGX % Rank
Net Assets 300 M 199 K 133 B 57.35%
Number of Holdings 21 1 9075 91.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 298 M -18 M 37.6 B 31.06%
Weighting of Top 10 78.05% 9.1% 100.0% 2.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DFA US Core Equity 2 I 42.39%
  2. DFA International Core Equity I 20.85%
  3. DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity I 14.00%
  4. European Investment Bank 0% 7.60%
  5. European Investment Bank 0% 7.60%
  6. European Investment Bank 0% 7.60%
  7. European Investment Bank 0% 7.60%
  8. European Investment Bank 0% 7.60%
  9. European Investment Bank 0% 7.60%
  10. European Investment Bank 0% 7.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DSHGX % Rank
Stocks 		77.18% 61.84% 125.47% 68.94%
Cash 		22.80% -174.70% 23.12% 24.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% -0.01% 5.28% 16.30%
Other 		0.01% -13.98% 19.14% 25.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 80.18%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 80.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSHGX % Rank
Technology 		17.43% 0.00% 49.87% 65.75%
Financial Services 		15.90% 0.00% 38.42% 39.65%
Industrials 		14.21% 0.00% 44.06% 13.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.40% 0.00% 40.94% 35.79%
Healthcare 		9.52% 0.00% 35.42% 83.81%
Basic Materials 		8.05% 0.00% 38.60% 9.69%
Consumer Defense 		7.24% 0.00% 73.28% 56.39%
Communication Services 		6.59% 0.00% 57.66% 64.21%
Energy 		5.61% 0.00% 21.15% 20.26%
Utilities 		2.54% 0.00% 29.12% 43.61%
Real Estate 		1.51% 0.00% 39.48% 47.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSHGX % Rank
US 		42.28% 0.13% 103.82% 73.35%
Non US 		34.90% 0.58% 99.46% 25.99%

DSHGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DSHGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.28% 0.01% 44.27% 95.32%
Management Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.82% 8.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 2.02%

Sales Fees

DSHGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DSHGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DSHGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% N/A

DSHGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DSHGX Category Low Category High DSHGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.31% 0.00% 3.26% 80.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DSHGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DSHGX Category Low Category High DSHGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.60% -4.27% 12.65% 20.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DSHGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

DSHGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 14, 2011

10.55

10.6%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

Ashish Bhagwanjee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Bhagwanjee is a Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of the Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Bhagwanjee holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Bhagwanjee joined the Dimensional in 2014, has been a portfolio manager since 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

