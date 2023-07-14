The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented companies that its investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), believes have long-term capital appreciation potential and expect to grow faster than the US economy. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-capitalization companies (80% policy). The Fund may invest in both domestic and foreign small-capitalization companies. For purposes of this Fund, small-market capitalization companies are those companies whose market capitalization is similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index. The Index is used for purposes of determining range and not for targeting portfolio management. As of June 30, 2022, the Russell 2000 Growth Index had a market capitalization range between $[_____] million and $[_____] billion. The market capitalization range for the Russell 2000 Growth Index will change on a periodic basis. A company’s market capitalization is determined based on its current market capitalization. Frank Russell Company is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks, and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell® is a trademark of Frank Russell Company.

Using a top-down thematic overlay combined with bottom-up, fundamental research, the Manager seeks to identify early stage major demand trends and invest in securities of competitively advantaged companies that it believes should benefit from these trends. The Manager focuses on earnings growth as it believes earnings growth drives stock prices and the companies with the strongest gains in profitability have the potential to enjoy share performance that exceeds the broad market averages, provided that the earnings are of high quality and likely to continue.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally holds 35 to 50 stocks, although from time to time the Fund may hold more or fewer names depending on the Manager’s assessment of the investment opportunities available.

The Manager may use futures and options to seek to protect unrealized gains in the Fund’s portfolio when the Manager anticipates adverse conditions; to neutralize the effect of any price declines, without selling a security; and to gain exposure to a particular market segment without purchasing individual securities in that segment.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL) and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.