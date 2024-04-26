The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented companies that its investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), believes have long-term capital appreciation potential and expect to grow faster than the US economy. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-capitalization companies (80% policy). The Fund may invest in both domestic and foreign small-capitalization companies. For purposes of this Fund, small-capitalization companies are those companies whose market capitalization is similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index. The Index is used for purposes of determining range and not for targeting portfolio management. As of June 30, 2023, the Russell 2000 Growth Index had a market capitalization range between $1.9 million and $13.1 billion. The market capitalization range for the Russell 2000 Growth Index will change on a periodic basis. A company’s market capitalization is determined based on its current market capitalization. Frank Russell Company is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks, and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell® is a trademark of Frank Russell Company.

The Manager utilizes a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) stock-picking process that considers quality of management and superior financial characteristics (e.g., return on assets, return on equity, operating margin) in its search for companies, thereby focusing on what it believes are higher-quality companies with sustainable growth prospects. The Manager seeks companies that it believes exhibit successful and scalable business models by having one or more of the following characteristics: serving markets that are growing at rates substantially in excess of the average industry and/or the general economy; a company that is a leader in its industry and that possesses an identifiable competitive advantage; that features strong and effective management; that demonstrates a strong commitment to shareholders; that is serving a large and/or fast-growing market opportunity; that is experiencing upward margin momentum, a growth in earnings, growth in revenue and sales and/or positive cash flows; that is increasing market share and/or creating increasing barriers to entry either through technological advancement, marketing, distribution or some other innovative means; or that emphasizes organic growth. The Manager believes that such companies generally have a replicable business model that allows for sustained growth.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager uses the same type of analysis that it uses in buying securities. For example, the Manager may sell a security if it believes that the stock no longer offers significant growth potential, which may be due to a change in the business or management of the company or a change in the industry or sector of the company. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, if its analysis reveals evidence of a meaningful deterioration in operating trends, if it anticipates a decrease in the company’s ability to grow, if it loses confidence in the management of the company and/or the company’s founder departs, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may use futures and options to seek to protect unrealized gains in the Fund’s portfolio when the Manager anticipates adverse conditions; to neutralize the effect of any price declines, without selling a security; and to gain exposure to a particular market segment without purchasing individual securities in that segment.

The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.