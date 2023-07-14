Home
Delaware Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
DSGDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.81 -0.04 -0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (DSGGX) Primary Retirement (DSGFX) A (DSGDX) C (DSGEX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Small Cap Growth Fund

DSGDX | Fund

$9.81

$139 M

0.00%

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

26.3%

1 yr return

16.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-12.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.2%

Net Assets

$139 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 115.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DSGDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 26.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    W. Alexander Ely

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented companies that its investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), believes have long-term capital appreciation potential and expect to grow faster than the US economy. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-capitalization companies (80% policy). The Fund may invest in both domestic and foreign small-capitalization companies. For purposes of this Fund, small-market capitalization companies are those companies whose market capitalization is similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index. The Index is used for purposes of determining range and not for targeting portfolio management. As of June 30, 2022, the Russell 2000 Growth Index had a market capitalization range between $[_____] million and $[_____] billion. The market capitalization range for the Russell 2000 Growth Index will change on a periodic basis. A company’s market capitalization is determined based on its current market capitalization. Frank Russell Company is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks, and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell® is a trademark of Frank Russell Company.

Using a top-down thematic overlay combined with bottom-up, fundamental research, the Manager seeks to identify early stage major demand trends and invest in securities of competitively advantaged companies that it believes should benefit from these trends. The Manager focuses on earnings growth as it believes earnings growth drives stock prices and the companies with the strongest gains in profitability have the potential to enjoy share performance that exceeds the broad market averages, provided that the earnings are of high quality and likely to continue.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally holds 35 to 50 stocks, although from time to time the Fund may hold more or fewer names depending on the Manager’s assessment of the investment opportunities available.

The Manager may use futures and options to seek to protect unrealized gains in the Fund’s portfolio when the Manager anticipates adverse conditions; to neutralize the effect of any price declines, without selling a security; and to gain exposure to a particular market segment without purchasing individual securities in that segment.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL) and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Read More

DSGDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.3% -21.9% 50.1% 1.86%
1 Yr 16.0% -72.8% 36.6% 23.82%
3 Yr -12.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 88.66%
5 Yr -6.2%* -42.6% 12.7% 68.53%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.3% -82.1% 547.9% 96.05%
2021 -9.9% -69.3% 196.9% 80.76%
2020 17.9% -28.2% 32.1% 2.70%
2019 6.6% -3.2% 9.3% 18.15%
2018 -5.8% -14.5% 20.4% 79.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.3% -24.8% 50.1% 1.69%
1 Yr 16.0% -72.8% 36.6% 23.14%
3 Yr -12.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 88.66%
5 Yr -0.2%* -42.6% 14.6% 29.85%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.3% -82.1% 547.9% 96.05%
2021 -9.9% -69.3% 196.9% 80.76%
2020 17.9% -28.2% 32.1% 2.70%
2019 6.6% -3.2% 9.3% 18.15%
2018 0.2% -14.5% 20.4% 7.27%

NAV & Total Return History

DSGDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DSGDX Category Low Category High DSGDX % Rank
Net Assets 139 M 183 K 28 B 79.63%
Number of Holdings 36 6 1336 95.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 86.6 M 59 K 2.7 B 59.26%
Weighting of Top 10 48.17% 5.9% 100.0% 6.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pacira BioSciences Inc 6.13%
  2. Inari Medical Inc Ordinary Shares 5.74%
  3. Inspire Medical Systems Inc 5.26%
  4. Progyny Inc 5.17%
  5. The AZEK Co Inc Class A 5.07%
  6. Rapid7 Inc 4.76%
  7. Freshpet Inc 4.65%
  8. Lattice Semiconductor Corp 4.62%
  9. Planet Fitness Inc Class A 4.58%
  10. Trupanion Inc 4.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DSGDX % Rank
Stocks 		99.75% 77.52% 101.30% 12.12%
Cash 		0.25% -1.30% 22.49% 87.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 69.19%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 73.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 68.86%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 67.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSGDX % Rank
Healthcare 		33.28% 0.00% 47.90% 3.37%
Technology 		25.56% 2.91% 75.51% 47.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		23.94% 0.00% 40.68% 1.35%
Consumer Defense 		8.44% 0.00% 13.56% 4.88%
Industrials 		6.28% 0.00% 36.64% 96.46%
Financial Services 		2.50% 0.00% 42.95% 91.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 77.95%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 90.57%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 91.25%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 94.11%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 94.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSGDX % Rank
US 		95.86% 67.06% 99.56% 30.64%
Non US 		3.89% 0.00% 26.08% 44.44%

DSGDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DSGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.05% 27.56% 39.76%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.05% 4.05% 40.98%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 54.27%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

DSGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 33.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DSGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DSGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 115.00% 3.00% 439.00% 86.86%

DSGDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DSGDX Category Low Category High DSGDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 71.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DSGDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DSGDX Category Low Category High DSGDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.21% -4.08% 1.10% 83.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DSGDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DSGDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

W. Alexander Ely

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Alex Ely Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer — Small/Mid-Cap Growth Equity Alex Ely joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in February 2016 as part of the firm’s acquisition of Bennett Lawrence Management, LLC, a New York¬–based US growth equity manager. Prior to joining the firm as CIO of Small/Mid-Cap Growth Equity, he was portfolio manager and chief portfolio strategist at Bennett Lawrence. Ely joined Bennett Lawrence in 1997 as a portfolio analyst, and in 2002 he was promoted to portfolio manager. Before joining Bennett Lawrence, he was an equity product manager at Oppenheimer Management. From 1988 to 1989, he was a strategy clerk at the Boston Stock Exchange. Ely earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of New Hampshire.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

