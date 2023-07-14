Home
Trending ETFs

DSFRX (Mutual Fund)

DSFRX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

20.3%

1 yr return

14.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

Net Assets

$911 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DSFRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Domini Impact Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Domini
  • Inception Date
    Nov 28, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kathleen Morgan

Fund Description

The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization, but under normal circumstances, the Fund primarily invests in mid- and large-capitalization U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities and related investments with similar economic characteristics, including derivative instruments such as futures and options. For purposes of the Fund’s investment policies, equity securities include common stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, rights, and preferred shares. It is expected that at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in mid- to large-capitalization companies under normal market conditions.
The Fund may also invest in companies organized or traded outside the U.S. The Fund may have significant exposure to securities of issuers in the information technology, health care, consumer discretionary, financials, and communication services sectors.
Domini Impact Investments LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s adviser, seeks to identify investment opportunities for the Fund that, in the Adviser’s view, create positive environmental and social outcomes for people and the planet, while also seeking competitive financial returns (“Impact Investing”). All of the investment selections made by the Adviser are based on the evaluation of environmental and social factors, including the core business in which a company engages and/or how a company treats its key stakeholders, such as its customers, employees, suppliers, ecosystems, local, national and global communities, and/or investors (“environmental and social factors”).
The Fund may, but is not required to, invest in companies that, in addition to being evaluated by the Adviser on environmental and social factors, also demonstrate a commitment to sustainability solutions. The Adviser will consider a company to demonstrate a commitment to sustainability solutions if, based on the Adviser’s analysis, the company provides, invests in or creates products or services that help: accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future, contribute to the development of sustainable communities, ensure access to clean water, support more sustainable food systems, promote societal health and well-being, broaden financial inclusion, or bridge the digital divide and/or expand access to economic opportunity.
A security will be sold if the Adviser determines that the company is no longer eligible for investment based on the Adviser’s ongoing evaluation of environmental and social factors, financial criteria, and/or the company no longer demonstrates a commitment to sustainability solutions, as applicable.
SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (the “Subadviser”), the Fund’s subadviser, will purchase or sell securities to implement the Adviser’s investment
selections at a time determined appropriate by the Subadviser and in accordance with, but not necessarily in the identical amounts as provided with the Adviser’s investment selections.
Read More

DSFRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.3% -41.7% 64.0% 76.91%
1 Yr 14.3% -46.2% 77.9% 60.64%
3 Yr 5.5%* -41.7% 28.4% 18.92%
5 Yr 4.9%* -30.3% 23.8% 29.49%
10 Yr -7.9%* -16.8% 19.6% 97.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.1% -85.9% 81.6% 18.90%
2021 7.0% -31.0% 26.7% 28.66%
2020 8.3% -13.0% 34.8% 47.01%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 29.23%
2018 -4.6% -15.9% 2.0% 90.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DSFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.3% -41.7% 64.0% 73.62%
1 Yr 14.3% -46.2% 77.9% 56.61%
3 Yr 5.5%* -41.7% 28.4% 19.08%
5 Yr 5.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 35.33%
10 Yr 7.4%* -16.8% 19.7% 47.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DSFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.1% -85.9% 81.6% 18.90%
2021 7.0% -31.0% 26.7% 28.66%
2020 8.3% -13.0% 34.8% 47.01%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 29.42%
2018 -4.4% -15.9% 3.1% 92.85%

NAV & Total Return History

DSFRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DSFRX Category Low Category High DSFRX % Rank
Net Assets 911 M 189 K 222 B 56.20%
Number of Holdings 347 2 3509 6.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 369 M -1.37 M 104 B 59.19%
Weighting of Top 10 35.37% 11.4% 116.5% 86.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 8.72%
  2. Microsoft Corp 7.49%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.10%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 4.62%
  5. Tesla Inc 2.95%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 2.12%
  7. Intel Corp 1.33%
  8. The Walt Disney Co 1.21%
  9. Procter & Gamble Co 1.19%
  10. Visa Inc Class A 1.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DSFRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.37% 50.26% 104.50% 29.18%
Cash 		0.63% -10.83% 49.73% 67.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 32.48%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 37.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 28.28%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 27.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSFRX % Rank
Technology 		33.99% 0.00% 65.70% 59.19%
Healthcare 		13.61% 0.00% 39.76% 39.90%
Financial Services 		12.23% 0.00% 43.06% 27.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.80% 0.00% 62.57% 75.85%
Communication Services 		10.33% 0.00% 66.40% 51.11%
Industrials 		6.41% 0.00% 30.65% 50.21%
Consumer Defense 		6.22% 0.00% 25.50% 16.24%
Real Estate 		2.99% 0.00% 16.05% 16.49%
Basic Materials 		1.83% 0.00% 18.91% 36.77%
Utilities 		0.60% 0.00% 16.07% 19.62%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 67.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DSFRX % Rank
US 		89.29% 34.69% 100.00% 78.57%
Non US 		10.08% 0.00% 54.22% 11.46%

DSFRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DSFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.01% 20.29% 40.97%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.50% 3.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.02% 97.67%

Sales Fees

DSFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DSFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 1.56%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DSFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 316.74% 29.66%

DSFRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DSFRX Category Low Category High DSFRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.78% 0.00% 41.07% 14.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DSFRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DSFRX Category Low Category High DSFRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.51% -6.13% 1.75% 6.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DSFRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DSFRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kathleen Morgan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2018

3.5

3.5%

Kathleen Morgan, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Ms. Morgan is responsible for the management of various equity index funds that are benchmarked to both domestic and international strategies. Prior to joining SSGA, she worked in Equity Product Management at Wellington Management, conducting independent risk oversight and developing investment product marketing strategy. Prior experience also includes index equity portfolio management at BlackRock. Ms. Morgan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Wellesley College and a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Carole Laible

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2018

3.5

3.5%

Carole M. Laible is the Chief Executive Officer of Domini (since 2016), and President of Domini Funds (since 2017). She previously served as the President of Domini from 2005 to 2015, Chief Operating Officer of Domini 2002 to 2011, and served as the Treasurer of the Domini Funds from 1997 through 2017.

Amy Thornton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2018

3.5

3.5%

Amy Domini Thornton, CFA and Co-Manager, is the founder and Chair of Domini. She has served as Chair since 2016 and Chief Executive Officer from 2002 to 2015. Ms. Domini has also served as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Domini Funds since 1990 and was President of the Domini Funds from 1990 through 2017. She has served as portfolio manager for Domini’s separately managed account since 2013. Ms. Domini also serve as a Private Trustee (since 1987) of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge as well as a Partner (since 1994) with Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP, a registered investment adviser. In this capacity she has responsibility for the investments of private trust accounts and works with individuals to integrate social or ethical criteria into their investments.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

