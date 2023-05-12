To pursue its goal, the fund normally allocates its assets across non-traditional or "alternative" asset classes and investment strategies. The fund is designed to complement and diversify traditional stock and bond portfolios. The fund normally allocates its assets among other investment companies (the underlying funds) that employ alternative investment strategies. Underlying funds may include other funds in the BNY Mellon Family of Funds and unaffiliated open-end funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The fund generally will allocate its assets to other funds managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser), and will allocate its assets to unaffiliated funds generally when the desired economic exposure to a particular alternative investment strategy is not available through a fund managed by BNYM Investment Adviser, the fund's investment adviser, or its affiliates or for diversification purposes.

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective—long-term capital appreciation—by allocating its assets among asset classes and investment strategies that typically have had a low correlation to each other and to traditional equity and fixed-income asset classes. The fund uses a "fund of funds" approach by investing in underlying funds. The fund currently intends to allocate its assets among underlying funds that employ the following alternative investment strategies:

Long/short strategies generally maintain long and short positions primarily in equity securities and equity derivatives, including futures, options, swap agreements and contracts for difference. Long/short strategies can be broadly diversified or narrowly focused on specific sectors and can range broadly in terms of levels of net exposure, holding period and market capitalizations. Long/short strategies generally seek lower volatility than, and low to moderate correlation to, major equity market indices and typically will have significant short positions. Although the fund intends to maintain an overall long position in the fund's assets allocated to long/short strategies, in certain circumstances, the short positions in that portion of its assets may approach or reach the size of the fund's overall long positions in that portion of its assets. A short sale involves the sale of a security that the fund or underlying fund does not own in the expectation of purchasing the same security (or a security exchangeable therefor) at a later date and at a lower price. The fund currently may allocate up to 55% of its assets to long/short strategies.

Absolute return hedge strategies employ a wide range of investment tools in seeking to achieve positive returns with low correlation to traditional performance benchmarks even in declining market conditions. Absolute return hedge strategies have the flexibility to allocate investments among global equities and fixed-income securities and other asset classes, including alternative or non-traditional asset classes, and use derivative instruments. The fund currently may allocate up to 40% of its assets to absolute return hedge strategies.

Real estate-related strategies focus on investing in securities related to the real estate industry (including publicly-traded real estate investment trust securities (REITs) and real estate operating companies) and may be diversified across multiple sectors. Companies engaged in the real estate industry include those involved in the development, ownership, construction, management or sale of real estate. REITs are pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in income-producing real estate or real estate-related loans or interests. The fund currently may allocate up to 40% of its assets to real estate-related strategies.

Commodities strategies seek to gain exposure to commodities markets by investing in commodity-linked derivative instruments and commodity-linked equity and fixed-income securities and commodity-related ETFs. Commodities are assets that have tangible properties, such as oil, precious metals, chemicals, and agricultural products. A commodity-linked derivative is a derivative instrument whose value is linked generally to the movement of a commodity or commodity index. This strategy may include investments in commodity-linked notes (sometimes referred to as structured notes), futures, forward, option and swap agreements, as well as equity and fixed-income securities of companies that, among other things, produce, process, convert, transport and service commodities. The fund currently may allocate up to 40% of its assets to commodities strategies.

Options strategies seek to reduce volatility, provide a steady cash flow and/or protect against significant market declines that may occur over short periods of time. Options strategies include investments in a wide variety of options contracts and option-related instruments across different asset classes, including commodities, currencies, fixed-income and equity securities and indexes. Options strategies may include writing (selling) index call options, including covered call options, and/or purchasing index put options. The fund currently may allocate up to 30% of its assets to options strategies.

The descriptions of the investment strategies above are subjective, are not complete descriptions of any investment strategy and may differ from classifications made by other investment advisers that implement similar investment strategies.

BNYM Investment Adviser determines the fund's use of alternative investment strategies and sets the investment ranges using fundamental and quantitative analysis, and its economic and financial markets outlook. Underlying funds are selected based on their investment objectives and management policies, investment strategies and portfolio holdings, risk/reward profiles, historical performance, and other factors, including the correlation and covariance among the underlying funds. BNYM Investment Adviser has the discretion to change the fund's investment strategies and the investment ranges when BNYM Investment Adviser deems it appropriate without prior notice to shareholders.

The composition of the fund's investment portfolio will vary over time, based on its use of alternative investment strategies and its exposure to the asset classes, including commodities, real estate-related assets, foreign currencies, global equity and fixed-income securities, and cash and cash equivalents, in which the underlying funds invest. The fund, principally through underlying funds, may invest in the securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including securities of issuers in emerging market countries and securities denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar, securities of issuers of any market capitalization, commodities and real estate-related securities (including REITs).

The fund, principally through underlying funds, may engage in short-selling and use derivatives. Derivative instruments may be used as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, as an alternative to selling a security short, to increase returns, to manage foreign currency risk, to manage credit or interest rate risk, to manage effective maturity or duration, as part of a hedging strategy, or for other purposes related to the management of the fund or underlying fund. The derivative instruments in which the fund or an underlying fund may invest include principally options, futures and options on futures (including those relating to securities, foreign currencies, indices and interest rates), contracts for difference, forward contracts, swap agreements (including total return, interest rate and credit default swap agreements), options on swap agreements, and other derivative instruments (including commodity-linked instruments, such as structured notes).