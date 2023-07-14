Home
Vitals

YTD Return

6.4%

1 yr return

7.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$255 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 72.73%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DRSVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Foundry Partners Fundamental Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Foundry
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Roach

Fund Description

The Fund will invest primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of companies that are similar in market capitalization to those listed on the Russell 2000® Value Index. As of December 31, 2021, the range of market capitalization of companies included in the Russell 2000® Value Index was $33.6 million to $13.9 billion. The size of companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. Foundry Partners, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to find overlooked companies with low price-to-earnings (“P/E”) ratios, solid financial strength and strong management that are selling below their intrinsic value.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of small capitalization companies that at the time of purchase are similar in market capitalization to those listed on the Russell 2000® Value Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities (including securities of emerging market countries), including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) that are traded on U.S. markets. Small capitalization companies in which the Fund may invest include closed-end funds that invest primarily in small capitalization companies. The Fund also may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities, such as convertible preferred stock or convertible debt securities, and warrants. The Fund intends to remain substantially invested in equity securities. However, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in investment-grade fixed income securities of any maturity if the Adviser believes that a company’s fixed income securities offer more potential for long-term total return with less risk than an investment in its equity securities.

Read More

DRSVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -10.6% 21.3% 52.06%
1 Yr 7.3% -16.4% 28.1% 37.53%
3 Yr 10.1%* -15.7% 112.5% 63.74%
5 Yr -2.4%* -24.5% 42.5% 61.03%
10 Yr -0.3%* -21.2% 23.2% 49.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -36.7% 212.9% 34.37%
2021 6.8% -38.4% 60.6% 68.34%
2020 -0.9% -9.3% 66.8% 80.23%
2019 4.3% -5.9% 7.6% 51.34%
2018 -5.5% -12.3% -1.2% 56.64%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -12.9% 21.3% 50.11%
1 Yr 7.3% -16.4% 46.4% 34.63%
3 Yr 10.1%* -15.7% 112.5% 63.05%
5 Yr -0.4%* -19.0% 42.5% 53.69%
10 Yr 4.7%* -10.1% 23.2% 38.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -36.7% 212.9% 34.37%
2021 6.8% -38.4% 60.6% 68.34%
2020 -0.9% -7.6% 66.8% 80.23%
2019 4.3% -5.9% 7.6% 51.58%
2018 -3.6% -12.3% -1.2% 38.10%

NAV & Total Return History

DRSVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DRSVX Category Low Category High DRSVX % Rank
Net Assets 255 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 61.26%
Number of Holdings 74 10 1551 72.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 55.8 M 812 K 2.82 B 57.99%
Weighting of Top 10 21.87% 4.8% 95.7% 37.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federated Hermes Govt Obl IS 4.33%
  2. National Fuel Gas Co 2.31%
  3. Hancock Whitney Corp 2.15%
  4. CNX Resources Corp 2.06%
  5. F N B Corp 2.02%
  6. KBR Inc 1.97%
  7. CNO Financial Group Inc 1.95%
  8. Unum Group 1.94%
  9. Dana Inc 1.94%
  10. Group 1 Automotive Inc 1.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DRSVX % Rank
Stocks 		95.66% 14.38% 100.16% 86.21%
Cash 		4.33% -52.43% 47.85% 13.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 62.14%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 61.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 61.05%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 61.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRSVX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.00% 0.00% 35.71% 54.08%
Industrials 		13.96% 0.65% 48.61% 81.46%
Energy 		13.87% 0.00% 29.42% 9.05%
Technology 		11.81% 0.00% 34.03% 24.28%
Basic Materials 		11.59% 0.00% 67.30% 7.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.21% 0.00% 51.62% 62.91%
Real Estate 		9.13% 0.00% 44.41% 34.22%
Healthcare 		4.94% 0.00% 25.76% 62.69%
Consumer Defense 		1.49% 0.00% 13.22% 90.51%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 92.27%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 24.90% 96.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRSVX % Rank
US 		88.71% 11.42% 100.16% 90.81%
Non US 		6.95% 0.00% 78.53% 13.35%

DRSVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DRSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.05% 37.36% 42.51%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 71.37%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 52.81%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 46.67%

Sales Fees

DRSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DRSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 74.65%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DRSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 72.73% 7.00% 252.00% 79.55%

DRSVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DRSVX Category Low Category High DRSVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.78% 0.00% 7.65% 72.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DRSVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DRSVX Category Low Category High DRSVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.56% -1.43% 4.13% 38.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DRSVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DRSVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Roach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2006

15.45

15.5%

*

Mario Tufano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2010

12.26

12.3%

*

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

