Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.4%
1 yr return
7.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
Net Assets
$255 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.9%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 72.73%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund will invest primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of companies that are similar in market capitalization to those listed on the Russell 2000® Value Index. As of December 31, 2021, the range of market capitalization of companies included in the Russell 2000® Value Index was $33.6 million to $13.9 billion. The size of companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. Foundry Partners, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to find overlooked companies with low price-to-earnings (“P/E”) ratios, solid financial strength and strong management that are selling below their intrinsic value.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of small capitalization companies that at the time of purchase are similar in market capitalization to those listed on the Russell 2000® Value Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities (including securities of emerging market countries), including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) that are traded on U.S. markets. Small capitalization companies in which the Fund may invest include closed-end funds that invest primarily in small capitalization companies. The Fund also may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities, such as convertible preferred stock or convertible debt securities, and warrants. The Fund intends to remain substantially invested in equity securities. However, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in investment-grade fixed income securities of any maturity if the Adviser believes that a company’s fixed income securities offer more potential for long-term total return with less risk than an investment in its equity securities.
|Period
|DRSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.4%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|52.06%
|1 Yr
|7.3%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|37.53%
|3 Yr
|10.1%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|63.74%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|61.03%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|49.68%
* Annualized
|DRSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRSVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|255 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|61.26%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|10
|1551
|72.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|55.8 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|57.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.87%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|37.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRSVX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.66%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|86.21%
|Cash
|4.33%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|13.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|62.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|61.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|61.05%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|61.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRSVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.00%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|54.08%
|Industrials
|13.96%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|81.46%
|Energy
|13.87%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|9.05%
|Technology
|11.81%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|24.28%
|Basic Materials
|11.59%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|7.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.21%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|62.91%
|Real Estate
|9.13%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|34.22%
|Healthcare
|4.94%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|62.69%
|Consumer Defense
|1.49%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|90.51%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|92.27%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|96.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DRSVX % Rank
|US
|88.71%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|90.81%
|Non US
|6.95%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|13.35%
|DRSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|42.51%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|71.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|52.81%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|46.67%
|DRSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DRSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|74.65%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DRSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|72.73%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|79.55%
|DRSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRSVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.78%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|72.57%
|DRSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DRSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DRSVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.56%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|38.72%
|DRSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.734
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.262
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
