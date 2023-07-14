The Fund will invest primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of companies that are similar in market capitalization to those listed on the Russell 2000® Value Index. As of December 31, 2021, the range of market capitalization of companies included in the Russell 2000® Value Index was $33.6 million to $13.9 billion. The size of companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. Foundry Partners, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to find overlooked companies with low price-to-earnings (“P/E”) ratios, solid financial strength and strong management that are selling below their intrinsic value.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of small capitalization companies that at the time of purchase are similar in market capitalization to those listed on the Russell 2000® Value Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities (including securities of emerging market countries), including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) that are traded on U.S. markets. Small capitalization companies in which the Fund may invest include closed-end funds that invest primarily in small capitalization companies. The Fund also may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities, such as convertible preferred stock or convertible debt securities, and warrants. The Fund intends to remain substantially invested in equity securities. However, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in investment-grade fixed income securities of any maturity if the Adviser believes that a company’s fixed income securities offer more potential for long-term total return with less risk than an investment in its equity securities.