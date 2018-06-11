Home
Trending ETFs

Davis Research Fund Summary

DRFAX (Mutual Fund)

Davis Research Fund Summary

DRFAX (Mutual Fund)

Davis Research Fund Summary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$44.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DRFAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Davis Research Fund Summary
  • Fund Family Name
    Davis Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. (“Davis Advisors” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, uses the Davis Investment Discipline to invest the majority of the Fund’s assets in equity securities (typically common stocks, but may also include preferred stocks, American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts, convertible bonds, and other forms of equity securities) issued by medium- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund considers companies with market capitalizations between $3 billion and $10 billion to be medium-capitalization companies and companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion to be large-capitalization companies. The Fund has the flexibility to invest in foreign securities.

Davis Investment Discipline. Davis Advisors manages equity funds using the Davis Investment Discipline. Davis Advisors conducts extensive research to try to identify businesses that possess characteristics that Davis Advisors believes foster the creation of long-term value, such as proven management, a durable franchise and business model, and sustainable competitive advantages. Davis Advisors aims to invest in such businesses when they are trading at discounts to their intrinsic worth. Davis Advisors emphasizes individual stock selection and believes that the ability to evaluate management is critical. Davis Advisors routinely visits managers at their places of business in order to gain insight into the relative value of different businesses. Such research, however rigorous, involves predictions and forecasts that are inherently uncertain. After determining which companies Davis Advisors believes the Fund should own, Davis Advisors then turns its analysis to determining the intrinsic value of those companies’ equity securities. Davis Advisors seeks companies whose equity securities can be purchased at a discount from Davis Advisors’ estimate of the company’s intrinsic value based upon fundamental analysis of cash flows, assets and liabilities, and other criteria that Davis Advisors deems to be material on a company-by-company basis. Davis Advisors’ goal is to invest in companies for the long term (ideally, five years or longer, although this goal may not be met). Davis Advisors considers selling a company’s equity securities if the securities’ market price exceeds Davis Advisors’ estimates of intrinsic value, if the ratio of the risks and rewards of continuing to own the company’s equity securities is no longer attractive, to raise cash to purchase a more attractive investment opportunity, to satisfy net redemptions, or for other purposes.

DRFAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DRFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DRFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DRFAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DRFAX Category Low Category High DRFAX % Rank
Net Assets 44.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 58 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 17.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 39.84% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AMAZON.COM INC 6.39%
  2. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B 4.91%
  3. MICROSOFT CORP 4.55%
  4. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL A 4.02%
  5. SAP SE SPONSORED ADR 3.95%
  6. WELLS FARGO + CO 3.80%
  7. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC 3.17%
  8. DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 3.06%
  9. BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP 3.00%
  10. INTEL CORP 2.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DRFAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.37% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		3.62% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRFAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DRFAX % Rank
US 		75.26% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		21.11% N/A N/A N/A

DRFAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DRFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DRFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DRFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DRFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DRFAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DRFAX Category Low Category High DRFAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DRFAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DRFAX Category Low Category High DRFAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DRFAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

DRFAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

