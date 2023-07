Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies that pay current dividends and that the Fund’s portfolio managers believe have the potential to increase their dividends with regularity.

Equity securities in which the Fund invests consist primarily of common stocks, but may also include master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). MLPs are businesses organized as limited partnerships that trade their proportionate shares of the partnership (units) on a public exchange. A REIT is a security of a company that invests in real estate, either through real estate property, mortgages and similar real estate investments, or all of the foregoing. The Fund will invest primarily in securities of U.S. companies, but may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of “foreign issuers.” “Foreign issuers” means non-U.S. companies: (a) whose securities are traded on a U.S. exchange, and denominated in U.S. dollars, in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”); or (b) who are organized and headquartered outside the United States but whose securities are publicly traded on a U.S. exchange.

The Fund invests in companies in numerous market sectors and with various market capitalizations. The portfolio managers expect to invest mainly in large-capitalization companies (those with market capitalizations of $10 billion and higher), but may also invest in medium-capitalization companies (market capitalizations of $2 billion to $10 billion) and small-capitalization companies (market capitalization of less than $2 billion). The Fund will generally remain fully invested, and under normal market conditions, the Fund’s portfolio will consist of approximately 30 to 80 companies.

In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser utilizes a bottom-up approach, focusing on fundamental qualities of individual companies. The Adviser believes that consistent earnings growth

drives consistent dividend growth. Over the long run, the Adviser believes consistent earnings growth will help the price performance of a stock. Thus, the Fund’s portfolio managers begin with companies with well-established records of consistent earnings and dividend growth. Income created by rising common stock dividends is an important consideration in selecting the Fund’s investments. The Fund’s portfolio managers will generally sell a security when they believe a company’s dividend growth potential is in jeopardy, when a company’s fundamentals are likely to deteriorate, when a company’s valuation becomes excessive, when a better investment opportunity becomes available or in order to meet shareholder redemptions.