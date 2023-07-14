To pursue its goals, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the common stock of U.S. and foreign companies. The fund focuses on "blue chip" multinational companies with total market values of more than $5 billion. These are large, established, globally managed companies that manufacture and distribute their products and services throughout the world.

In choosing stocks, the fund's portfolio managers first identify economic sectors that they believe will expand over the next three to five years or longer. Using fundamental analysis, the fund's portfolio managers then seek companies within these sectors that have demonstrated sustained patterns of profitability, strong balance sheets, an expanding global presence and the potential to achieve predictable, above-average earnings growth. Under normal circumstances, at least 40% of the fund's assets will be invested in companies that have significant exposure to the economies of countries other than the United States. These are companies that are organized or domiciled in a foreign country or have at least 50% of their assets outside the U.S. or at least 50% of their revenues or profits are from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the United States. These companies may be subject to the risks that are involved in investing in foreign securities. The fund also invests in U.S. dollar-denominated American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).

The fund employs a "buy-and-hold" investment strategy, which is an investment strategy characterized by a low portfolio turnover rate, which helps reduce the fund's trading costs and minimizes tax liability by limiting the distribution of capital gains.