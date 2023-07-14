Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.5%
1 yr return
-6.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$549 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.9%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 10.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies located in the United States. The fund may invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization. The fund's sub-adviser, Walter Scott & Partners Limited (Walter Scott), seeks investment opportunities in companies with fundamental strengths that indicate the potential for sustainable growth. Walter Scott focuses on individual equity security selection, building the fund's portfolio from the bottom up through extensive fundamental research. The investment process begins with the screening of reported company financials. Companies that meet certain broad absolute and trend criteria are candidates for more detailed analysis. Sector and industry allocations, as well as allocation to equity securities of companies with varying market capitalizations, are the results of, not part of, the investment process, because the investment team's sole focus is on the analysis of and investment in individual companies.
|Period
|DPUYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|94.41%
|1 Yr
|-6.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|96.38%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|67.38%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|68.32%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|73.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|DPUYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|63.21%
|2021
|5.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|35.84%
|2020
|5.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|79.05%
|2019
|6.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|39.41%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|53.19%
|Period
|DPUYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|90.14%
|1 Yr
|-6.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|93.26%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|66.96%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|73.01%
|10 Yr
|5.1%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|68.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|DPUYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|63.21%
|2021
|5.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|35.84%
|2020
|5.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|79.05%
|2019
|6.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|39.59%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|70.64%
|DPUYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DPUYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|549 M
|189 K
|222 B
|63.52%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|2
|3509
|67.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|169 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|70.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.85%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|93.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DPUYX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.94%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|42.21%
|Cash
|1.06%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|54.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|71.56%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|73.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|70.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|70.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DPUYX % Rank
|Technology
|26.74%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|77.25%
|Healthcare
|21.24%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|4.70%
|Industrials
|11.99%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|8.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.29%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|79.14%
|Financial Services
|8.66%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|53.59%
|Consumer Defense
|7.38%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|10.39%
|Basic Materials
|6.62%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|4.62%
|Communication Services
|6.10%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|83.76%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|80.38%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|91.43%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|87.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DPUYX % Rank
|US
|96.35%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|37.76%
|Non US
|2.59%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|53.42%
|DPUYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|66.33%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|83.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|DPUYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DPUYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DPUYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.70%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|9.89%
|DPUYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DPUYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.06%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|75.80%
|DPUYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DPUYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DPUYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.16%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|18.10%
|DPUYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2009
13.1
13.1%
Jane is Managing Director of Walter Scott. Having joined the firm in 1995 as an investment analyst, she has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities and was instrumental in the development of the firm's US investment strategy. Jane co-chaired Walter Scott's Investment Management Group before becoming Managing Director in 2010. She holds a BSc (Hons) in Marine and Environmental Biology from the University of St Andrews.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2009
13.1
13.1%
Roy is Executive Director, Investment & Client Service at Walter Scott. Since joining the firm in 1995, he has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities. Roy was integral to the development of the firm’s emerging markets capabilities, and he has played a central role in the stewardship of Walter Scott’s global and international strategies since 2007. Roy joined the firm’s board in 2008 and is Co-Chair of the Investment Management Committee. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Statistics from the University of Glasgow.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 28, 2010
12.1
12.1%
Charlie is Executive Director, Investment at Walter Scott. Having joined the firm in 1991, he has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities and has had extensive experience of analysing companies around the world, particularly in Europe and Japan. Charles joined the Board in 2009 and is Co-Chair of the Investment Management Committee. He holds a BSc (Econ) (Hons) in European Studies from the University of Buckingham
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...