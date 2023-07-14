Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon U.S. Equity Fund

DPUCX | Fund

$16.34

$549 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.7%

1 yr return

-11.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$549 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DPUCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon U.S. Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    May 30, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jane Henderson

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies located in the United States. The fund may invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization. The fund's sub-adviser, Walter Scott & Partners Limited (Walter Scott), seeks investment opportunities in companies with fundamental strengths that indicate the potential for sustainable growth. Walter Scott focuses on individual equity security selection, building the fund's portfolio from the bottom up through extensive fundamental research. The investment process begins with the screening of reported company financials. Companies that meet certain broad absolute and trend criteria are candidates for more detailed analysis. Sector and industry allocations, as well as allocation to equity securities of companies with varying market capitalizations, are the results of, not part of, the investment process, because the investment team's sole focus is on the analysis of and investment in individual companies.

DPUCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DPUCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -41.7% 64.0% 96.14%
1 Yr -11.0% -46.2% 77.9% 97.95%
3 Yr -5.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 77.23%
5 Yr -2.9%* -30.3% 23.8% 78.57%
10 Yr -0.7%* -16.8% 19.6% 85.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DPUCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.6% -85.9% 81.6% 76.76%
2021 4.7% -31.0% 26.7% 46.07%
2020 5.0% -13.0% 34.8% 82.75%
2019 5.9% -6.0% 10.6% 43.02%
2018 -2.7% -15.9% 2.0% 60.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DPUCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -41.7% 64.0% 91.87%
1 Yr -11.0% -46.2% 77.9% 96.38%
3 Yr -5.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 76.93%
5 Yr -0.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 71.60%
10 Yr 4.6%* -16.8% 19.7% 71.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DPUCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.6% -85.9% 81.6% 76.76%
2021 4.7% -31.0% 26.7% 46.07%
2020 5.0% -13.0% 34.8% 82.75%
2019 5.9% -6.0% 10.6% 43.20%
2018 -0.4% -15.9% 3.1% 24.79%

NAV & Total Return History

DPUCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DPUCX Category Low Category High DPUCX % Rank
Net Assets 549 M 189 K 222 B 63.27%
Number of Holdings 50 2 3509 66.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 169 M -1.37 M 104 B 70.24%
Weighting of Top 10 29.85% 11.4% 116.5% 93.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.46%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.98%
  3. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.49%
  4. Eli Lilly and Co 2.87%
  5. Waters Corp 2.82%
  6. Intuitive Surgical Inc 2.72%
  7. Dreyfus Instl Preferred Gov Plus MMkt 2.62%
  8. Edwards Lifesciences Corp 2.61%
  9. Amphenol Corp Class A 2.59%
  10. Linde PLC 2.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DPUCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.94% 50.26% 104.50% 41.96%
Cash 		1.06% -10.83% 49.73% 54.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 46.83%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 51.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 43.53%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 43.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DPUCX % Rank
Technology 		26.74% 0.00% 65.70% 77.00%
Healthcare 		21.24% 0.00% 39.76% 4.45%
Industrials 		11.99% 0.00% 30.65% 8.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.29% 0.00% 62.57% 78.90%
Financial Services 		8.66% 0.00% 43.06% 53.17%
Consumer Defense 		7.38% 0.00% 25.50% 10.14%
Basic Materials 		6.62% 0.00% 18.91% 4.37%
Communication Services 		6.10% 0.00% 66.40% 83.51%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 61.83%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 81.20%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 75.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DPUCX % Rank
US 		96.35% 34.69% 100.00% 37.51%
Non US 		2.59% 0.00% 54.22% 53.17%

DPUCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DPUCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.34% 0.01% 20.29% 2.85%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 81.57%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 77.62%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

DPUCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 48.89%

Trading Fees

DPUCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DPUCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.70% 0.00% 316.74% 9.61%

DPUCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DPUCX Category Low Category High DPUCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 52.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DPUCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DPUCX Category Low Category High DPUCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.81% -6.13% 1.75% 81.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DPUCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DPUCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jane Henderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2009

13.1

13.1%

Jane is Managing Director of Walter Scott. Having joined the firm in 1995 as an investment analyst, she has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities and was instrumental in the development of the firm's US investment strategy. Jane co-chaired Walter Scott's Investment Management Group before becoming Managing Director in 2010. She holds a BSc (Hons) in Marine and Environmental Biology from the University of St Andrews.

Roy Leckie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2009

13.1

13.1%

Roy is Executive Director, Investment & Client Service at Walter Scott. Since joining the firm in 1995, he has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities. Roy was integral to the development of the firm’s emerging markets capabilities, and he has played a central role in the stewardship of Walter Scott’s global and international strategies since 2007. Roy joined the firm’s board in 2008 and is Co-Chair of the Investment Management Committee. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Statistics from the University of Glasgow.

Charles Macquaker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2010

12.1

12.1%

Charlie is Executive Director, Investment at Walter Scott. Having joined the firm in 1991, he has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities and has had extensive experience of analysing companies around the world, particularly in Europe and Japan. Charles joined the Board in 2009 and is Co-Chair of the Investment Management Committee. He holds a BSc (Econ) (Hons) in European Studies from the University of Buckingham

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

