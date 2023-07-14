To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies located in the United States. The fund may invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization. The fund's sub-adviser, Walter Scott & Partners Limited (Walter Scott), seeks investment opportunities in companies with fundamental strengths that indicate the potential for sustainable growth. Walter Scott focuses on individual equity security selection, building the fund's portfolio from the bottom up through extensive fundamental research. The investment process begins with the screening of reported company financials. Companies that meet certain broad absolute and trend criteria are candidates for more detailed analysis. Sector and industry allocations, as well as allocation to equity securities of companies with varying market capitalizations, are the results of, not part of, the investment process, because the investment team's sole focus is on the analysis of and investment in individual companies.