Main investments.

The fund is a money market fund that is managed in accordance with federal regulations which govern the quality, maturity, diversity and liquidity of instruments in which a money market fund may invest.

The fund invests in high quality, short-term, US dollar denominated money market instruments, including obligations of US and foreign banks, corporate obligations, US government securities, municipal securities, repurchase agreements and asset-backed securities, paying a fixed, variable or floating interest rate.

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest more than 25% of its total assets in the obligations of banks and other financial institutions that satisfy the fund's eligibility requirements.

The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in other money market funds.

Management process.

Working in consultation with portfolio management, a credit team screens potential securities and develops a list of those that the fund may buy. Portfolio management, looking for attractive yield and weighing considerations such as credit quality, economic outlooks and possible interest rate movements, then decides which securities on this list to buy. Portfolio management may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.