BNY Mellon New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund

mutual fund
DNYYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.52 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (PSNYX) Primary C (PNYCX) Inst (DNYIX) Inst (DNYYX)
Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$259 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.88%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DNYYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Casey

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds that provide income exempt from federal, New York state and New York city income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax. Municipal bonds are debt securities or other obligations issued by states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies and authorities, and other specified securities.

The fund invests at least 70% of its assets in municipal bonds rated, at the time of purchase, investment grade (i.e., Baa/BBB or higher) or the unrated equivalent as determined by Insight North America, LLC (INA), the fund's sub-adviser. For additional yield, the fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in municipal bonds rated below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds) or the unrated equivalent as determined by INA. The dollar-weighted average maturity of the fund's portfolio normally exceeds ten years, but the fund may invest without regard to maturity. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest. Dollar-weighted average maturity is an average of the stated maturities of the securities held by the fund, based on their dollar-weighted proportions in the fund.

The portfolio managers focus on identifying undervalued sectors and securities. To select municipal bonds for the fund, the portfolio managers estimate and analyze the relative value of various sectors and securities and may actively trade among sectors and securities based on this analysis.

Read More

DNYYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DNYYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -60.4% 31.9% 10.90%
1 Yr -0.7% -45.4% 15.3% 27.73%
3 Yr -3.6%* -20.5% 51.7% 70.47%
5 Yr -1.6%* -11.5% 29.2% 74.47%
10 Yr -0.7%* -5.4% 14.1% 66.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DNYYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -76.8% 4.7% 68.75%
2021 -0.1% -69.5% 12.4% 39.71%
2020 0.2% -66.1% 60.0% 84.87%
2019 1.1% -57.4% 18.9% 27.49%
2018 -0.6% -30.0% 2.1% 79.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DNYYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -60.4% 31.9% 10.96%
1 Yr -0.7% -45.4% 15.1% 23.07%
3 Yr -3.6%* -20.5% 51.7% 70.91%
5 Yr -1.6%* -11.5% 29.3% 75.79%
10 Yr -0.7%* -5.4% 14.1% 68.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DNYYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -76.8% 4.7% 68.81%
2021 -0.1% -69.5% 12.4% 39.77%
2020 0.2% -66.1% 60.0% 84.81%
2019 1.1% -57.4% 18.9% 27.99%
2018 -0.6% -30.0% 2.1% 80.38%

NAV & Total Return History

DNYYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DNYYX Category Low Category High DNYYX % Rank
Net Assets 259 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 64.50%
Number of Holdings 123 1 14000 78.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 53 M -317 M 8.64 B 56.30%
Weighting of Top 10 20.51% 2.4% 101.7% 37.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW YORK N Y 5% 2.55%
  2. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 5% 2.47%
  3. NEW YORK ST DORM AUTH SALES TAX REV ST SUPPORTED DEBT 5% 2.08%
  4. NEW YORK N Y CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH BLDG AID REV 5% 2.02%
  5. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 5% 2.02%
  6. NEW YORK LIBERTY DEV CORP LIBERTY REV 5% 1.96%
  7. MTA HUDSON RAIL YARDS TR OBLIGS REV 5% 1.94%
  8. NEW YORK N Y CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH REV 4% 1.90%
  9. UTILITY DEBT SECURITIZATION AUTH N Y 5% 1.87%
  10. MONROE CNTY N Y INDL DEV CORP REV 4% 1.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DNYYX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 65.51% 150.86% 22.40%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 67.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 66.12%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 66.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 66.07%
Cash 		0.00% -50.86% 33.96% 86.35%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DNYYX % Rank
Municipal 		100.00% 44.39% 100.00% 12.90%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 66.07%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 33.95% 95.70%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 66.65%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 71.64%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 68.39%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DNYYX % Rank
US 		99.02% 37.86% 142.23% 23.07%
Non US 		0.98% 0.00% 62.14% 49.74%

DNYYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DNYYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.02% 6.50% 52.03%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.10% 92.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

DNYYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DNYYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DNYYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.88% 0.00% 283.00% 12.96%

DNYYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DNYYX Category Low Category High DNYYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.81% 0.00% 4.45% 15.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DNYYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DNYYX Category Low Category High DNYYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.45% -0.53% 5.33% 21.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DNYYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DNYYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Casey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2009

12.48

12.5%

Thomas C. Casey Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Tom is a senior portfolio manager for US Municipal Bond strategies. He is responsible for managing US Municipal Bond portfolios for institutional, insurance and high net worth clients. Previously, Tom worked as a trader and a portfolio analyst on the US Municipal team. Prior to joining the firm in 1993, Tom worked as an analyst at State Street Bank & Trust Company. Tom has been in the investment industry since 1988. Tom earned an MBA and a BA from Boston College.

Daniel Rabasco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2014

7.59

7.6%

Dan is the head of municipal bonds at Mellon Investments Corp, overseeing and guiding the investment management process for the firm’s tax-exempt strategies. Previously, he was the head of trading for tax-exempt bonds, responsible for managing the municipal bond trading desk. Before joining the firm, Dan directed the municipal bond group at Fleet where he was responsible for managing mutual fund, common trust fund and high net worth client assets. Previously, he was a portfolio manager at Evergreen Investments, where he managed national and state-specific mutual funds. His other responsibilities included hospital and high yield credit analysis. Dan began his career as a municipal analyst at Liberty Insurance Company. Dan has been in the investment industry since 1987. Dan holds a BA from Boston College and an MBA from Suffolk University. Dan has served as a member of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's Investor Advisory Group (2004-2008). He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

