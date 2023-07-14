To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds that provide income exempt from federal, New York state and New York city income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax. Municipal bonds are debt securities or other obligations issued by states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies and authorities, and other specified securities.

The fund invests at least 70% of its assets in municipal bonds rated, at the time of purchase, investment grade (i.e., Baa/BBB or higher) or the unrated equivalent as determined by Insight North America, LLC (INA), the fund's sub-adviser. For additional yield, the fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in municipal bonds rated below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds) or the unrated equivalent as determined by INA. The dollar-weighted average maturity of the fund's portfolio normally exceeds ten years, but the fund may invest without regard to maturity. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest. Dollar-weighted average maturity is an average of the stated maturities of the securities held by the fund, based on their dollar-weighted proportions in the fund.

The portfolio managers focus on identifying undervalued sectors and securities. To select municipal bonds for the fund, the portfolio managers estimate and analyze the relative value of various sectors and securities and may actively trade among sectors and securities based on this analysis.