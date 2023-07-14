Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BNY Mellon New Jersey Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.

mutual fund
DNJYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.72 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (DRNJX) Primary C (DCNJX) Inst (DZNJX) Inst (DNMIX) Inst (DNJYX)
DNJYX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon New Jersey Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.72 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (DRNJX) Primary C (DCNJX) Inst (DZNJX) Inst (DNMIX) Inst (DNJYX)
DNJYX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon New Jersey Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.72 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (DRNJX) Primary C (DCNJX) Inst (DZNJX) Inst (DNMIX) Inst (DNJYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon New Jersey Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.

DNJYX | Fund

$11.72

$370 M

2.67%

$0.31

1.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$370 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.36%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon New Jersey Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.

DNJYX | Fund

$11.72

$370 M

2.67%

$0.31

1.49%

DNJYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon New Jersey Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Barton

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds that provide income exempt from federal and New Jersey state income taxes. Municipal bonds are debt securities or other obligations issued by states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies and authorities, and certain other specified securities.

The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal bonds rated, at the time of purchase, investment grade (i.e., Baa/BBB or higher) or the unrated equivalent as determined by Insight North America LLC, the fund's sub-adviser. The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in municipal bonds rated below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds) or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser. The dollar-weighted average maturity of the fund's portfolio normally exceeds ten years, but the fund may invest without regard to maturity. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest. Dollar-weighted average maturity is an average of the stated maturities of the bonds held by the fund, based on their dollar-weighted proportions in the fund.

The fund's portfolio managers focus on identifying undervalued sectors and securities. To select municipal bonds for the fund, the portfolio managers use fundamental credit analysis to estimate the relative value and attractiveness of various sectors and securities and actively trade among various sectors based on their apparent relative values.

Although the fund seeks to provide income exempt from federal and New Jersey state income taxes, interest from some of the fund's holdings may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

Read More

DNJYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DNJYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -60.4% 31.9% 31.84%
1 Yr -1.3% -45.4% 15.3% 55.17%
3 Yr -3.2%* -20.5% 51.7% 51.97%
5 Yr -1.8%* -11.5% 29.2% 82.06%
10 Yr -0.8%* -5.4% 14.1% 70.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DNJYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -76.8% 4.7% 56.07%
2021 -0.3% -69.5% 12.4% 59.75%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 53.69%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 67.19%
2018 -0.6% -30.0% 2.1% 81.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DNJYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -60.4% 31.9% 31.96%
1 Yr -1.3% -45.4% 15.1% 52.12%
3 Yr -3.2%* -20.5% 51.7% 52.61%
5 Yr -1.8%* -11.5% 29.3% 82.65%
10 Yr -0.8%* -5.4% 14.1% 71.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DNJYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -76.8% 4.7% 56.13%
2021 -0.3% -69.5% 12.4% 59.75%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 53.63%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 67.76%
2018 -0.6% -30.0% 2.1% 82.17%

NAV & Total Return History

DNJYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DNJYX Category Low Category High DNJYX % Rank
Net Assets 370 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 55.99%
Number of Holdings 131 1 14000 75.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 86.9 M -317 M 8.64 B 43.11%
Weighting of Top 10 23.78% 2.4% 101.7% 27.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GARDEN ST N J PRESERVATION TR OPEN SPACE & FARMLAND PRESERVATION 5.75% 3.11%
  2. NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEV AUTH REV 5.5% 3.06%
  3. PORT AUTH N Y & N J 5% 2.75%
  4. NEW JERSEY ST TRANSN TR FD AUTH 2.62%
  5. NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEV AUTH SPL FAC REV 5% 2.14%
  6. PORT AUTH N Y & N J 5% 2.08%
  7. NEW JERSEY HEALTH CARE FACS FING AUTH REV 4% 2.04%
  8. PORT AUTH N Y & N J 5% 2.02%
  9. NEW JERSEY ST TRANSN TR FD AUTH 5.5% 2.00%
  10. NEW JERSEY ST TRANSN TR FD AUTH 5% 1.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DNJYX % Rank
Bonds 		99.10% 65.51% 150.86% 45.21%
Cash 		0.90% -50.86% 33.96% 53.40%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 16.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 13.71%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 14.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 13.83%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DNJYX % Rank
Municipal 		99.10% 44.39% 100.00% 42.53%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.90% 0.00% 33.95% 55.72%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 13.60%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 15.40%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 30.04%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 19.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DNJYX % Rank
US 		98.24% 37.86% 142.23% 31.67%
Non US 		0.86% 0.00% 62.14% 52.18%

DNJYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DNJYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.49% 0.02% 6.50% 13.30%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.10% 95.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

DNJYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DNJYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DNJYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.36% 0.00% 283.00% 24.97%

DNJYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DNJYX Category Low Category High DNJYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.67% 0.00% 4.45% 22.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DNJYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DNJYX Category Low Category High DNJYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.42% -0.53% 5.33% 22.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DNJYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DNJYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Barton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2009

12.48

12.5%

Daniel Barton, CFA and Jeffrey Burger, CFA are the fund's primary portfolio managers, positions they have held since December 2009 and March 2012, respectively. Messrs. Barton and Burger are jointly and primarily responsible for managing the fund's portfolio. Mr. Barton is a director and head of research for tax sensitive strategies at Mellon Investments Corporation. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company of Mellon since 2005, and by BNYM Investment Adviser since December 2009. Mr. Burger is a director and senior portfolio manager for tax sensitive strategies at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company of Mellon since July 2009, and by BNYM Investment Adviser since December 2009. Messrs. Barton and Burger manage the fund in their capacity as employees of BNYM Investment Adviser and also manage certain other municipal bond funds advised by BNYM Investment Adviser

Jeffrey Burger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 09, 2012

10.23

10.2%

Jeffrey Burger, CFA Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Jeffrey is a senior portfolio manager for US Municipal Bond strategies. He is responsible for managing US Municipal Bond strategies for institutional, high net worth and mutual fund clients. Previously, he served as a senior analyst for the firm, specializing in land-secured and special tax bonds. Prior to joining the firm in 2009, Jeffrey worked at Columbia Management as a portfolio manager and senior research analyst and at Fitch Ratings as a senior-level analyst. He is a former chairman and member of the executive committee and board of governors for the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. He is also a former president of the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum. Jeffrey has been in the investment industry since 1998. Jeffrey earned an MPA from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University and a BA degree, cum laude, in policy studies and public relations from Syracuse University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×