Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.8%
1 yr return
19.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$163 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.7%
Expense Ratio 1.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 131.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$50,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in equities (common and preferred stock and depositary receipts for common and preferred stock) of international corporations traded on stock exchanges around the world, including those in emerging markets, alternative trading venues or in the over-the-counter market. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in stock of non-U.S. companies in at least three foreign countries, which may include companies located or operating in established or emerging market countries. The Fund defines a non-U.S. company as one that is domiciled, has its principal place of business, derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits, or has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S. The primary regions of investment are Western Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Australia and Asia.
The Sub-Adviser generally constructs its portfolios by using proprietary econometric models and a proprietary optimization process that balances the trade-off between a stock’s expected return, its contribution to portfolio level risk, portfolio specific restrictions, and its opportunity costs relative to trading costs. Buys and sells occur when opportunities arise that improve the portfolio’s risk adjusted benchmark relative expected returns, net of amortized transaction costs. The Fund’s Sub-Adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.
The Fund may also engage in securities lending.
|Period
|DNINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|67.38%
|1 Yr
|19.6%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|31.49%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|61.20%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|66.24%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|41.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|DNINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|41.41%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|84.76%
|2020
|5.8%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|11.11%
|2019
|4.0%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|78.23%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|65.03%
|Period
|DNINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|65.39%
|1 Yr
|19.6%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|29.65%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|60.40%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|35.91%
|10 Yr
|3.7%*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|23.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|DNINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|41.41%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|84.76%
|2020
|5.8%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|11.11%
|2019
|4.0%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|78.23%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|13.46%
|DNINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNINX % Rank
|Net Assets
|163 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|79.04%
|Number of Holdings
|294
|1
|10801
|33.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31 M
|0
|34.5 B
|83.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.72%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|62.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNINX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.38%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|24.07%
|Cash
|0.63%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|72.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|16.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|44.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|8.70%
|Bonds
|-0.01%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|99.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNINX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.72%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|10.19%
|Energy
|16.89%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|0.15%
|Technology
|15.95%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|9.61%
|Basic Materials
|13.40%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|4.66%
|Healthcare
|10.28%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|69.72%
|Industrials
|9.35%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|94.32%
|Consumer Defense
|4.18%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|95.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.16%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|97.96%
|Communication Services
|3.41%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|88.50%
|Utilities
|0.63%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|79.04%
|Real Estate
|0.03%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|74.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNINX % Rank
|Non US
|99.08%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|8.84%
|US
|0.30%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|89.87%
|DNINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.92%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|10.09%
|Management Fee
|1.60%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|99.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.88%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|44.00%
|DNINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DNINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DNINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|131.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|95.44%
|DNINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNINX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.64%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|57.37%
|DNINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DNINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNINX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.47%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|52.26%
|DNINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.337
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2008
13.92
13.9%
Peter has the overall responsibility for Arrowstreet's investment products and chairs the firm’s Investment Committee. From 1998 to 1999, Peter was the CIO, and from 1995-1999, the Director of Global Investments at PanAgora Asset Management. Prior to that, he directed PanAgora’s research team since 1992. Peter started his career at Colonial Asset Management. His previous work experience includes jobs at Data Resources and Lehman Bros.Peter’s academic career included positions as an Instructor at Princeton University and as an Assistant Professor and Adjunct Professor at Brandeis University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2012
9.75
9.8%
Manolis Liodakis, Ph.D., Partner and Portfolio Manager of Arrowstreet Capital, L.P. and holds a seat on the firm’s Investment Committee. He has held these positions since August 2012. Dr. Liodakis is responsible for many of the functions associated with the day to day implementation of Arrowstreet’s investment strategies. Prior to Arrowstreet, Dr. Liodakis served in various roles at Citadel Asset Management most recently as Managing Director, Global Equities Hybrid Strategies. In addition, he has substantial sell side research experience. He worked for seven years at Citigroup in London, where he was Head of European Quantitative Equity Research and was recognized as Best Quantitative Analyst by Institutional Investor from 2004 to 2008. He has also worked in quantitative research groups at both Morgan Stanley and Salomon Brothers. Manolis received a Ph.D. in Finance from City University, London in 1999 and an MBA in Finance from the University of Birmingham in the UK in 1996. Manolis graduated from Athens University of Economics & Business in 1994 with a B.S. in Economics and Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
John works with Peter Rathjens and Tuomo Vuolteenaho to formulate Arrowstreet's research agenda. In doing so, he provides investment insights based on the latest academic work and helps to solve specific technical problems that arise as Arrowstreet builds its products. John's industry experience includes eight years consulting with PanAgora Asset Management, before helping to found Arrowstreet Capital. He has consulted to the Federal Reserve Board and the Social Security Advisory Board, has held an appointment as a visiting fellow at the Bank of England, and has directed the Asset Pricing program at the National Bureau of Economic Research. John is the Morton L. and Carole S. Olshan Professor of Economics at Harvard University. Prior to joining Harvard, John was Professor of Economics at Princeton University. In this course of his career John has held visiting appointments at several institutions including the Sloan School at MIT, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the London School of Economics. John is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and served as President of the American Finance Association in 2005. John received his Ph.D. from Yale University in 1984 and a B.A. from Oxford University in 1979.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Derek assists Arrowstreet’s research team in the development and enhancement of the firm’s forecasting and risk models. Derek was an intern at Arrowstreet in 2006 and joined full time in 2008 after working at Goldman Sachs for a year. He received his A.B. in Economics from Harvard in 2007 and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Christopher Malloy, PhD serves as a Portfolio Manager for Arrowstreet. Prior to joining Arrowstreet in 2019, Mr. Malloy served as the Sylvan C. Coleman Chaired Professor of Financial Management in the Finance Unit at Harvard Business School, and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research since 2007. Mr. Malloy earned a PhD and MBA from The University of Chicago Graduate School of Business, and a BA from Yale University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...